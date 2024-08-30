Key Takeaways FPL tips include Erling Haaland captain alternatives and budget midfield options.

Emile Smith Rowe and Morgan Rogers impressed in GW2 for Fulham and Aston Villa.

Liverpool head to Manchester United in a mouthwatering GW3 showdown.

Gameweek 3 of the Premier League is right around the corner with a host of fascinating match-ups coming to your screens this weekend. Arne Slot's Liverpool head to Old Trafford to take on rivals Manchester United and a first chance for Slot to face compatriot Erik ten Hag. Meanwhile, two sides with perfect records in Arsenal and Brighton go head-to-head at the Emirates Stadium as both teams look for a third straight victory to kick off 2024/25.

Every fixture provides a huge opportunity to collect big points hauls for your Fantasy Premier League side. Here's a rundown of who you should be backing to score points this weekend.

Related Best Time to Use Your Wildcard in FPL (2024) The decision to activate your Wildcard chip in FPL could have a huge impact on your season.

You get what you pay for

Most expensive players proving their value

A slow start to the Premier League season by a big name player or team feels fairly common. We’ve seen it dozens of times every season and because it’s August we can excuse a team for lacking sharpness or a player for not reaching full fitness off the back of a busy summer. But despite so many playing in the European Championships and the Copa America, our big name FPL players, and popular teams have been quick out of the traps.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool have won both their games and FPL’s premium assets have produced big returns. In fact none of the highest priced players have disappointed. In goal the only three 5.5 million goalkeepers are all ranked in the top four with big points coming from David Raya and Alisson Becker, much to the dismay of those that went for a budget ‘set and forget’ option between the sticks.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold has produced an 8 and 6 pointer and been very unlucky not to earn a couple of assists which would see him clear of the rest of the pack by some distance. The four midfielders priced 10.0 or more have all produced big points with Mohamed Salah (24 points), Cole Palmer (19 points), Bukayo Saka (18 points) and Son Heung-min (18 points) all ranking in the top 5. And up top Erling Haaland has four goals already.

Related 9 Premier League Footballers with FPL Teams Several Premier League stars have played FPL, despite a potential conflict of interest.

Best Premium Players

Which big gun to back

It feels too small a sample size to read too much into the data but to see such consistency from FPL’s most expensive players, makes the investment in these players really worthwhile. However, with only a 100 million budget, you can’t have them all and this season feels more difficult than the previous couple where owning all the games best players always felt possible. With higher prices and more outstanding options, it’s very difficult to form a set template and with that, the game is surely going to be more fun. FPL managers now have more difficult decisions to make and transfers will be more often used shifting around the big guns.

Related Chiesa, Salah, Diaz and Gakpo’s 2023/24 Statistics Compared Liverpool have been linked with a move from Federico Chiesa, but how does the Italian compare to the Reds' current group of wingers?

Target the fixtures

Key games could bring in points

Whilst Son and Saka have been so good should owners jump on Salah and Palmer to target their teams good fixture runs? Arguably yes, but they should be cautious about selling any premium player knowing they can hit big returns in even the most difficult fixtures. Liverpool and Chelsea’s fixture runs, however, are hard to ignore and Salah in particular should be high on the wish list of those that don’t own. With Manchester United up next, where Salah has a good record, Liverpool then have home games versus Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth followed by trips to Wolves and Crystal Palace. Chelsea meanwhile play Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham, Brighton and Nottingham Forest in their next five.

Related Arsenal vs. Brighton - Predicted Starting XIs Brighton head to Arsenal with both sides looking to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Liverpool Defence Better Under Arne Slot

Dutchman's tactics put to the test

We often spend our weekly transfer on a midfielder or forward, chasing the upside from players we believe can produce the most points. Defender transfers aren’t seen as the most desirable moves but this season, we might be presented with two defenders at Liverpool who can produce FPL attacking returns like no other as well as benefiting from lots of clean sheets too.

At times, under Jurgen Klopp, Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were must-have FPL players and both reached the dizzy heights of a 200 point FPL season. In the last couple of years under Klopp Liverpool’s style of play changed which led to fewer attacking returns for the popular full backs. Whilst the team was always full of goals, not only were the full backs contributing less, they were playing in a team which were struggling to keep clean sheets which saw much lower FPL tallies.

Early signs under Arne Slot suggest that Liverpool will play with more control, have more possession, possibly score fewer goals but likely keep more clean sheets and with that both full backs (who have dropped in price this season) are going to be excellent assets. Slot also encourages both to attack in a similar way to how Klopp asked them to accelerate forward early on in his tenure as Liverpool boss.

Combined Attacking FPL returns: Goals & Assists Season Trent Alexander-Arnold Andrew Robertson Total 2023/24 8 5 13 2022/23 13 8 21 2021/22 14 14 28 2020/21 10 9 19 2019/20 19 14 33 2018/19 14 12 26

With such a small data size we shouldn’t read too much into the below data but it’s mostly the usual suspects who are top of the expected goals conceded charts. Expect Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal to keep the most clean sheets. Starting defenders from these clubs don’t come cheap but Rico Lewis is one to watch for as long as Klye Walker is out the Manchester City XI. Lewis has played 180 minutes so far and has been a standout performer for City as he inverts from right back in to midfield where he has carried huge attacking threat. He had as many penalty area touches as Erling Haaland (11) in GW2, a goal disallowed and hit the crossbar in his two matches.

Meanwhile Newcastle have looked far from solid with the 19th best expected goals conceded despite two good fixtures versus Southampton and Bournemouth. Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento were both popular 4.5 million options that will now be on the chopping block for many.

Expected Goals Conceded – GW1 & GW2 combined Rank Club Expected Goals Conceded 1. Liverpool 0.81 2. Manchester City 1.30 3. Nottingham Forest 1.36 4. Arsenal 1.75 5. Brighton 1.88 6. Tottenham 2.04 18. Everton 3.86 19. Newcastle 4.03 20. Ipswich 6.00

Related Why Man Utd vs Liverpool is a 4pm Kick-Off Manchester United's home match against Old Trafford will kick-off at 4pm, instead of 4:30 on Sunday 1st September.

Top Tip

The year of the budget midfielder

This feels like the year of the budget midfielder and in Emile Smith-Rowe, Morgan Rogers and Antoine Semenyo there are plenty of options who offer a high points ceiling when shopping in this category. With the game's premium players all delivering big points, to squeeze the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Haaland into the team, most squads will require a fair few enablers and the 5.0 – 6.0 million midfielders arguably offer the best value. Unlike the other two Morgan Rogers hasn’t had any FPL returns yet but has caught the eye with his 90-minute performances playing centrally off Ollie Watkins in what many would call a second striker role. With Leicester, Everton, Wolves and Ipswich in the next four games, surely points are due.

Related West Ham vs. Man City - Odds and Predictions Manchester City head to West Ham United looking for a third straight league victory.

Captaincy

Son, Saka, Haaland and more

There is a strong case to captain Son, Saka, Palmer or Salah this week. All have good fixtures for various reasons, but Haaland will still be the most popular pick. City aren’t the same beast away from home but Haaland can produce the goods on any given day which is why he’s arguably still the best option this week. Palmer is perhaps the best alternative, but Chelsea’s lack of consistency is always a worry.

Related New Features in Fantasy Premier League (2024/25) There are several new and exciting features in FPL this year.

More FPL tips from Gianni Butticè on his YouTube channel.