Last week showed the importance captaincy plays in Fantasy Premier League. Those double points really matter when only one of the game's big hitters produces the goods. It was Erling Haaland who clocked double digits as FPL’s other premium options failed to deliver and with that, those that didn’t back the Norwegian likely had a red arrow.

The captaincy conundrum is another major issue heading into Gameweek 5, while we also look at best budget attackers and the sit-and-forget goalkeeper options.

Captaincy conundrum

Haaland alternatives offer high reward

Gameweek 5 was always billed as the week FPL managers would need to look away from Haaland with the armband knowing City’s recent games against Arsenal have been tight, low scoring affairs where City’s talisman has struggled against William Saliba and Gabriel. This Sunday's game however feels like a different proposition for Arsenal. Haaland is arguably playing the best football of his career so far and has had a ridiculous start to the season, scoring 9 goals in his first 4 games. Many will argue his form is too good to ignore and he’s still the optimal captaincy option this week.

Given City’s opponent, the smart money is to look elsewhere, and backing Mohamed Salah with captaincy is possibly a risk worth taking. Salah may have blanked against Nottingham Forest but he looked great in Milan on Tuesday night in Liverpool's Champions League opener, hitting the woodwork twice in a dominant Reds display which saw outstanding performances from the entire attack including Dominik Szoboszlai and Coady Gakpo - who had their best games of the season so far.

Bournemouth will come to Anfield to play rather than spoil, which will surely favour Salah who will get lots of space in behind. In transition, Liverpool look dangerous under Slot and Bournemouth won’t set up with a low block like Forest did last weekend, which could see a high-scoring, end-to-end affair.

Budget attackers

McNeil, Smith Rowe, Schade and Pedro offer great value

Most players restructuring their teams will opt for Haaland along with another mid-priced forward, at least one premium midfielder and two expensive defenders and will therefore need a handful of budget pics in their squad. It’s the game's more affordable midfielders who offer the highest guarantee of returns each week and this season, we fortunately have plenty of options in this bracket.

Leading the way this season are Dwight McNeil and Emile Smith Rowe, who’s already had a couple of price rises. The Fulham playmaker still hasn’t played beyond 72 minutes in the league and will surely soon be a 90-minute man to further his appeal. Meanwhile, McNeil, who has always offered good assist threat with his excellent set piece delivery, is now playing as a number 10 and getting into more shooting positions than last season. He has three goal involvements in his four games so far and the Everton fixtures look promising for attacking returns.

Kevin Schade is only 5.4 million and hasn’t always been guaranteed a start at Brentford but with long term injuries to Yoane Wissa and Thiago, the young German attacker feels as likely to be a guaranteed starter as ever.

Brentford face Spurs away this week but then have an outstanding run of games over the next couple of months.

Morgan Rogers, Antoine Semenyo and Yankuba Minteh are also solid long term holds and up front, João Pedro still looks like the standout cheap forward. Brighton produced lots of chances against Ipswich and the Brazilian's absence was clearly felt as they failed to convert their chances.

Goal Attempts - First Four Gameweeks Brighton 67 Manchester City 66 Bournemouth 65 Tottenham 63 Liverpool 62 Nottingham Forest 58 Fulham 57

João Pedro has scored against Arsenal and Manchester United already this season, takes penalties and regularly plays 90 minutes, unlike a lot of his attacking teammates at Brighton who are subject to early substitutions. If Brighton continue to rank at the top of the goal attempts chart then the Brazilian has the ability to be the best value player in the game this season.

Elsewhere, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is playing very well for Everton and Eddie Nketiah is one to monitor at 5.9m, 1.5m less than strike partner Jean-Philippe Mateta. Nketiah got on the score sheet in the EFL Cup this week and looks to have already built a good relationship with playmaker and main man Eberechi Eze.

Set-and-forget Goalkeepers

David Raya an expensive but wise choice

Experienced FPL managers usually opt for a budget goalkeeper that has a good chance of regular clean sheets and racks up the save points whilst saving funds along the way. Dean Henderson and Mark Flekken were two popular pre-season choices but like all other budget options, they’ve failed to deliver big returns. Meanwhile, the slightly more expensive David Raya is averaging 7.25 points a game for Arsenal.

Finding the extra 1m for the Spaniard feels obvious and although he’s currently the most popular goalkeeper, he’s only in around one in every four teams. Manchester City away is the toughest fixture entry point but from Gameweek 6 he has a good run of matches with home games versus Leicester and Southampton and a trip to Bournemouth. With many soon to wildcard, expect his ownership (and price) to increase in the next couple of weeks.

This Week's Top Tip

Consider rolling transfers when deciding your wildcard week

Around 37% of engaged FPL managers are planning on playing their first Wildcard next week to jump on fixture swings for Arsenal and Brentford players whilst offloading any dead wood still in their team from Gameweek 1. If a Gameweek 6 wildcard is something you’re considering be sure to sync this week’s decision accordingly with either a one-week punt or by rolling the transfer.

Pedro Porro, Kaoru Mitoma and Ollie Watkins are exciting one-week options, but if the transfer is rolled, for the first time ever in FPL this season, managers are allowed to carry any free transfers into the wildcard. So, those that save their transfer this week and wildcard next week will have two free transfers ahead of Gamweek 7 - which could be really useful when building a Gameweek 6 wildcard, should there be any players you’re only backing in the short term.

