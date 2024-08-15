A team of Fantasy Premier League experts have revealed the best possible team to have at your disposal for gameweek one of the new campaign. Fantasy Premier League has become hugely popular in recent years, with players using a budget to take footballers from different teams in the English top flight and gaining points for each individual's performance.

Whether you're competing against your friends or the rest of the world, getting off to a strong start can be crucial and now, a team of Fantasy Premier League experts have revealed how you can do just that, with the team they recommend you using for gameweek one. Speaking to the Premier League, the group went through the entire team, before revealing who they would start and who would sit on the bench.

There are some obvious inclusions, like a certain Premier League record-breaking goalscorer, but there are also some surprising names selected.

The Starting XI

Alexander Isak is captain

First, let's take a look at the starting lineup that the experts have put together. They have Dean Henderson in goal, highlighting Sam Johnstone's potential Crystal Palace exit behind that strategy, similarly to last season's reigning champion, Jonas. Moving onto the defence, they've gone with a back three of Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, Arsenal's William Saliba and Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro.

Highlighting Gvardiol's pre-season action, as well as Saliba's incredible form last year and Porro's knack for contributing offensively they felt the trio were the best options. In midfield, they have Bukayo Saka, Diogo Jota, Eberechi Eze and Emile Smith Rowe. Similar to the defence, the experts credited both Saka's and Jota's outings in pre-season for their inclusion. While Eze justifies itself after the campaign he had last time out.

With Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal for Fulham, the change of scenery could kickstart some incredible form for the Englishman, so he's been selected too. Finally, the front three is made up of Erling Haaland (obviously), Alexander Isak and Spurs newboy, Dominic Solanke. Surprisingly, they've got the Newcastle man as captain and a gameweek one meeting with newly-promoted Southampton might be the reason for that. Solanke's move to Tottenham has the experts expecting big things from him this year, so they've trusted him in the team and there's no explanation needed for Haaland.

The Bench

They've gone with cheap options

While the experts have named a star-studded starting XI, they've relied on some cheap options to fill out their bench. In goal, they've gone with Matt Turner, who costs just £4m. They've then got a couple of defenders, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Valentin Barco sitting alongside Fulham's Antonee Robinson.

Rounding out the substitutes, they have Leicester City's Harry Winks, who was promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with the Foxes last season. The bench isn't the most impressive, but with a starting XI like the one they've selected here, it's not like it's really going to be needed.