Fantasy Premier League, commonly known as FPL, requires tactical nuance from the first week to the last. Deciding who to play, when to bring in some of the best players in the world and who to captain is always a challenge. It can be the difference between earning the bragging rights over your friends and losing.

As part of this, defenders can play a major role in the game. They earn points for clean sheets as well as any goals or assists registered. Naturally, they do not pick up as many points as the attackers, who often average over a goal a match, but they can prove crucial in tight mini-league battles.

In a world where the most expensive FPL players are so important, sometimes you have to have a reduced budget in your backline to be able to fit them in. Here's a look at some of the best budget defenders in FPL this season. Just because they are 'budget' does not mean they are useless, as all of them showcased last campaign.

Ranking Factors

Value - A player's price can rise or fall during the season, and it's the most important thing to think about when signing a player.

Football's not an individual game, so if they are in a better team and likely to play, they are naturally better options. Clean sheets/goal-scoring ability - If they keep clean sheets or like to pick up goals in the final third, they could be crucial for your team.

Best Budget Defenders on FPL Rank Player Team Price (£) 1. Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 4.5m 2. Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 4m 3. Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 4.5m 4. Vitaliy Mykolenko Everton 4.5m 5. Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolves 4.5m 6. Dan Burn Newcastle 4.5m 7. Leif Davis Ipswich 4.5m 8. Valentin Barco Brighton 4m 9. Antonee Robinson Fulham 4.5m

To be considered a 'budget defender', players must have been valued at £4.5m or below.

9 Antonee Robinson – £4.5m

Fulham

Fulham's Antonee Robinson is one of the best budget options for players this year. The Cottagers, despite formerly being known as a 'yo-yo' club, have found stability in the English top flight, and they look set for an exciting season under Marco Silva.

Last campaign, the American left-back picked up six assists and seven clean sheets, acting as a quick, powerful and effective player on the flank. He has all the characteristics to cement his position at Fulham this season, so at £4.5m, he can not be easily overlooked. It's also worth bearing in mind that the Cottagers have a comfortable start to the season.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 37 Goals 0 Assists 6 Clean Sheets 7

8 Valentin Barco – £4m

Brighton

Valentin Barco is widely seen as one of the best teenagers in the world. He's versatile and, despite being a left-back, loves to drive forward into the final third. He has everything a full-back needs to become one of the best in the division over the coming years.

First-choice left-back Pervis Estupinan is expected to miss the start of the season due to an ankle injury, so Barco has the perfect opportunity to showcase his talent and win over Brighton fans. At just £4m and considering the Seagulls' expansive style of football, he is one of the best options out there.

2023 Stats With Boca Juniors Matches 29 Goals 1 Assists 4 Club Clean Sheets 10

7 Leif Davis – £4.5m

Ipswich

Ipswich Town defied the odds to complete back-to-back promotions to the Premier League in May 2024. Under manager Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys became known for their expansive and entertaining style of football in the second division. It is expected that they will try to do the same in the Premier League.

If the Suffolk outfit do stick to their gung-ho principles, Leif Davis could be one of the best options in FPL. The former Leeds United full-back racked up a division-high tally of 21 assists last season which, coupled with 15 clean sheets in East Anglia, makes him a stunning option at £4.5m.

2023/24 Championship Stats Matches 43 Goals 2 Assists 21 Clean Sheets 15

6 Dan Burn – £4.5m

Newcastle

Eddie Howe has made Newcastle United a formidable team to play since he became manager. Dan Burn, a boyhood Magpies fan born nearby in Blyth, has played a surprisingly influential role in the well-funded team's success. Burn is expected to be the Magpies' first-choice left-back this season, despite Lewis Hall (£4.5m), Lloyd Kelly (£4.5m) and Tino Livramento (£4.5m) all able to play in that position.

With centre-back Sven Botman also out injured until December, the Englishman is even more likely to be a consistent member of the defence. Newcastle may have been surprisingly porous last season, shipping 62 goals, but they still managed to keep 10 clean sheets - as many as Liverpool.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 33 Goals 2 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 7

5 Rayan Ait-Nouri – £4.5m

Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri is one of the most attacking defenders in the league. He's not the most consistent option, but if you want to go in search of a differential option, then the Algerian could be the answer. Last campaign, he picked up three goal contributions in 33 matches, which might not sound like much, but he has immense potential.

Ait-Nouri can also play as a left-winger, despite being classed as a defender by FPL, which could see him pick up more goal contributions compared to others. The main downside is that Wolves have a challenging start to the campaign, but Gary O'Neil's side has repeatedly raised their game against the division's elite; collecting maximum points against Tottenham and Chelsea last term while also beating Manchester City at home.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 33 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 5

4 Vitaliy Mykolenko – £4.5m

Everton

Everton are one of the most historical clubs in the world, not to be confused with the most successful teams, and after a challenging few years, former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has them playing with confidence and security. Last campaign, the Toffees conceded the fourth-fewest goals (51) in the division. Only second-placed Arsenal recorded more clean sheets than the Toffees, who shut out their opponents on 13 separate occasions.

As a regular in that parsimonious backline, Vitaliy Mykolenko is a world-class option in FPL. Boasting nine clean sheets last campaign and a tendency to push forward, the Ukrainian sounds like a bargain at £4.5m.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 28 Goals 2 Assists 0 Clean Sheets 9

3 Joachim Andersen – £4.5m

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are expected to finish in the top half of the table under Austrian manager Oliver Glasner. They have lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, but they will be hopeful of keeping Marc Guehi. If they do, both he and Joachim Andersen, who is the main focus on this list, will be two superb options.

The Eagles had the fifth-best defence last season in terms of goals conceded (58) and expected goals conceded (53.7). Meanwhile, the Danish centre-back's threat from set-pieces is clear, as he scored two goals last campaign. At just £4.5m, there can be no complaints about Andersen.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 38 Goals 2 Assists 3 Clean Sheets 8

2 Taylor Harwood-Bellis – £4m

Southampton

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was a crucial member of Southampton's promotion-winning side last season. He was only on loan from Manchester City, but when they beat Leeds United 1-0 in the final, the move was made permanent — in doing so, he became one of the biggest signings of the summer early on.

The Englishman is an aggressive but composed centre-back for the Saints, and as showcased by his form in the Championship, he was prone to popping up in the final third. At just £4m, it feels crazy to turn him down, but there will be a concern about the club's defensive record in the top flight.

2023/24 Championship Stats Matches 46 Goals 2 Assists 4 Clean Sheets 11

1 Ezri Konsa – £4.5m

Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa has been ranked as the best budget defender in FPL this year. Last campaign, Aston Villa were in the top six for goals conceded last season and kept the fifth most clean sheets (eight). Konsa played a major part in that, with his ability to play across the backline as a composed defender shining through.

The Villans have strengthened heavily in the summer as they prepare for a campaign in the Champions League — and it seems increasingly likely that Konsa will be a nailed-on starter alongside Pau Torres, who is also worth £4.5m in FPL. He's too good to turn down.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 35 Goals 1 Assists 0 Clean Sheets 6

Stats and values via Premier League, Transfermarkt and Fantasy Premier League.