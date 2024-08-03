Highlights Midfielders earn points in Fantasy Premier League by racking up goals, assists and clean sheets.

Some potentially high-scoring players are available for less than £6m.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town boast a hidden gem signed from Chelsea.

Fantasy Premier League, FPL, is a game of immense tactical knowledge and intrigue. Only the canniest competitors, combined with a small slice of luck, can ever claim the bragging rights over their friends in mini-leagues, as they show consistency from the first gameweek in August to the last in May.

As part of this, midfielders play a crucial world. The best stars in the middle of the park can dictate matches single-handedly. They boast the same influence in the virtual world. FPL midfielders pick up points for keeping clean sheets and can earn swollen totals for goals and assists.

Costs have to be cut somewhere on the pitch while building a squad from a budget of just £100m — and there is a host of midfield talent available at an affordable price. From Champions League qualifiers to relegation favourites, one of the hardest competitions in the world is full of central options to help your FPL team. Here are the best budget midfielders available this season.

Ranking Factors

Value - A player's price can rise or fall during the season, and it's the most important thing to think about when signing a player.

A player's price can rise or fall during the season, and it's the most important thing to think about when signing a player. Quality of team - Football's not an individual game, so if players are in a better team and likely to feature, they are naturally better options.

Football's not an individual game, so if players are in a better team and likely to feature, they are naturally better options. End product - If they have a habit of picking up goals and assists, they could be crucial for your team.

Best Budget Midfielders on FPL Rank Player Team Price (£) 1. Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottingham Forest 5.5m 2. Lucas Paqueta West Ham 6m 3. Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 5m 4. Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 5.5m 5. Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 5.5m 6. Andreas Pereira Fulham 5.5m 7. Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 5.5m 8. Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 5.5m 9. John McGinn Aston Villa 5.5m

To be considered a 'budget midfielder', players must have been valued at £6m or below.

9 John McGinn – £5.5m

Aston Villa

John McGinn was a consistent figure for Aston Villa last season as they qualified for the Champions League. The affable Scot played 35 league matches, only forced briefly onto the sidelines due to his reckless red card at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Throughout the campaign, he picked up six goals and four assists — and it is likely it will be the same this season.

With Douglas Luiz leaving Villa Park, there's very little threat that the Scotsman will not play, as he is trusted by Unai Emery. On top of his proficiency in open play, McGinn takes corners and free-kicks for the club, which makes him a bargain at £5.5m.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 35 Goals 6 Assists 4

8 Daichi Kamada – £5.5m

Crystal Palace

Daichi Kamada is a left-field and potentially surprising inclusion on this list, but with Oliver Glasner's exciting and attacking style of play, he will likely shine in the final third. Joining on a free transfer from Lazio, the Crystal Palace star has long had his plaudits from around the world, especially during his electric run of form at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Japan international can play across the front three or as a playmaker, so even if Glasner opts to consistently rotate - which is expected - Kamada will still be used due to his versatility. At £5.5m, he might be one of the best 'differentials' around.

2023/24 Serie A Stats Matches 29 Goals 2 Assists 2

7 Emile Smith Rowe – £5.5m

Fulham

Following Emile Smith Rowe's confirmation as a Fulham player, FPL had one of the most intriguing prospects in the game. The 24-year-old struggled for minutes towards the end of his time at Arsenal due to injury, but a move to the Cottagers presents a perfect opportunity for him to reset.

At the start of Mikel Arteta's reign, Smith Rowe was enjoying a stunning run of form alongside Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal fans even created an iconic chant for the pair, before Saka's perennial improvement inspired individual adulation. Fulham will be hopeful that he can eventually regain that form and, if he does, he will be a bargain at £5.5m.

Smith Rowe's Arsenal Stats Matches 115 Goals 18 Assists 13

6 Andreas Pereira – £5.5m

Fulham

Andreas Pereira has finally found a home at Fulham after years of inconsistency at Manchester United. The 28-year-old is not the best player in the world, but he is reliable and will regularly pick up points in FPL. He netted three times last season with seven assists, alongside an expected goals value of 4.52 and a healthy expected assists return of 5.72.

Willian's future at Craven Cottage is unclear, and even if Smith Rowe does join, Pereira is still a viable option. He may also be on set-piece duties if Willian does leave, which will help him pick up further points throughout the campaign.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 37 Goals 3 Assists 7

5 Antoine Semenyo – £5.5m

Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo has been reclassified from forward to midfielder in FPL ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and at £5.5m, he is one of the best options on the market. The London-born Ghana international picked up eight goals and two assists for the Cherries last season in just 25 games, so if he is a consistent starter on the south coast, he could improve upon those impressive numbers under Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish manager likes to play high-pressing and aggressive football, which may leave Bournemouth vulnerable at the back, but it will help their attacking stars. Semenyo is only growing in confidence after a strong run of form at the end of last season, which he will be hoping to carry on in the coming campaign.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 33 Goals 8 Assists 2

4 Omari Hutchinson – £5.5m

Ipswich

Ipswich Town defied the odds to secure back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League. Their attacking style of football took the Championship by storm — and Omari Hutchinson played a major part in that. In the second tier, the former Chelsea loanee picked up 16 goal contributions in 44 matches, acting as a quick and exciting winger on the flanks.

Hutchinson has now joined the Tractor Boys permanently. The £22m recruit is seen as Ipswich's star player, which naturally places pressure on his back, but there's no reason to think that he can't deal with it. At £5.5m, he could be a superb FPL option.

2023/24 Championship Stats Matches 44 Goals 10 Assists 6

3 Morgan Rogers – £5m

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's recruitment ever since Emery, and sporting director Monchi, arrived at the club has been sensational. Morgan Rogers epitomises this. Joining from Middlesbrough in January 2024, the 22-year-old impressed in his first half-season with three goals and one assist in 11 Premier League matches. Emery has been quick to hail Rogers as an "intelligent" player who "understands football".

It acted as a breakthrough into the first team, so it is expected he will feature heavily this season. The likes of Jaden Philogene may prove to be a threat to Rogers' regular minutes, but he has shown before that he can be trusted on the biggest stage.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 11 Goals 3 Assists 1

2 Lucas Paqueta – £6m

West Ham

Close

Lucas Paqueta is a joy to watch in the Premier League. Not everyone considers him to be one of the best Brazilians in the world, but when he's on form, the playmaker possesses a quality that very few can match. The former Lyon star is the only player valued at £6m on this list, but he could be worth the minor increase.

Boasting 10 goal contributions last campaign, the 26-year-old was West Ham's key man alongside Jarrod Bowen. They formed a sensational partnership, often saving David Moyes' job. Paqueta was charged by the FA in May 2024 for a breach of gambling regulations but was cleared to play for Brazil in the Copa America. It remains to be seen if and when any top-flight ban is enforced.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 31 Goals 4 Assists 6

1 Callum Hudson-Odoi – £5.5m

Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi is the best budget midfielder in FPL this year. The former Chelsea star, who is one of the academy's best prodigies, has found a new lease of life at Nottingham Forest. Last campaign, he scored eight goals and picked up one assist in 29 matches, forming a strong partnership with former Manchester United speed merchant Anthony Elanga.

With regular minutes and an improving Forest side, Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to continue his electric form. At one point, the 23-year-old was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but he is now set to stay at the City Ground.

2023/24 Premier League Stats Matches 29 Goals 8 Assists 1

