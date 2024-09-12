Key Takeaways Mo Salah and Erling Haaland are both flying in the FPL in 2024/25.

Players will be trying to squeeze both Salah and Haaland into their teams ahead of favourable fixture runs.

Joao Pedro a budget-friendly alternative to the likes of Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins.

Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland are clear of the field in Fantasy Premier League and those that invested in the Liverpool and Manchester City stars at the start of the season have likely got off to a flyer in FPL this season.

Most, however, own only one of the best two players in the game (both collecting 41 points apiece so far), and are now doing all they can to accommodate the pair. Some will manage this on free transfers, others on four-point hits and around 25 per cent of engaged managers have activated their wildcard this gameweek.

Related Best Time to Use Your Wildcard in FPL (2024) The decision to activate your Wildcard chip in FPL could have a huge impact on your season.

Salah a Must Have

Liverpool star has been unstoppable

The data suggests Salah and Haaland are a cut above this season and they rank first and second in many of the useful attacking metrics. With two home games against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth up next, its hard to ignore the Egyptian king who has clearly benefited (like Haaland) from a summer off. In gameweek 5, Haaland faces Arsenal and many will rightly be hesitant about captaining the Norwegian, which makes Salah an even more attractive buy this week.

Gameweeks 1-3 Statistics Salah's Ranking Best in the League Big Chances 2nd (5) Haaland Shots on Target 3rd (6) Haaland Penalty Area Touches 2nd (31) Saka Goals & Assists 2nd (6) Haaland Expected Goal Involvement 2nd (2.91) Haaland

Wildcard timings

International break tempting players to go early

There is no right and wrong answer to this as the decision to activate the wildcard is so team dependent. With the new transfer rule in FPL this season where we can roll up to five free transfers it should be noted that the wildcard is arguably not as precious as it once was and we should therefore be a little less cautious about when we use it.

Whilst this gameweek has tempted many because it’s an international break and many have spare time on their hands there is an argument to consider a gameweek 6 wildcard instead to maximize the fixture swings of teams like Arsenal and Brentford who go on brilliant fixture runs with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa all great attacking options in a couple of week’s time without mentioning the defences and high clean sheet odds for both teams.

Related Robert Pires Claims Jeremy Doku is 'Better' Than Bukayo Saka The Frenchman believes that Saka needs to add a level of consistency to his game to match the Belgian's exploits.

Market movers

Joao Pedro an alternative for Isak and Watkins

With goals against Manchester United and Arsenal, this week’s most popular player is Joao Pedro with 850,000 transfers in. Many are selling the more expensive Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins for the Brazilian, who has two attractive looking fixtures next up versus Ipswich and Nottingham Forest. Isak and Watkins can surely punish the sellers with good fixtures of their own, but when funds are tight, and you’re moving to a Haaland and Salah draft, then the move to the Brighton forward saves a huge amount of money.

Brighton were busy in the transfer market this summer and now have a very deep and capable squad which put many FPL managers off from buying Pedro early on but after only missing nine minutes in Brighton’s three games so far, it’s been made very clear he’s a favorite of Fabian Hurzeler. The budget forward also comes with the appeal of taking penalties and his team look set to be very attacking this season.

After his 14 and 15-pointer in gameweeks 2 and 3, Luis Diaz is in high demand despite only playing 71 and 65 minutes respectively in those games. Liverpool look dangerous in attack and Diaz is so far showing to be more direct under Arne Slot. However, his minutes should be a concern with the strength in depth Liverpool have and with the Champions League starting soon, expect some Premier League rotation in attack at Anfield. Popular assets and Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota and Manchester City’s Rico Lewis and Kevin de Bruyne are all now riskier FPL picks.

Bukayo Saka will also have to juggle the heavy fixture congestion, but this shouldn’t be a concern for owners. History tells us Mikel Arteta has no problems starting him every game he’s deemed fit enough and unlike many of the other Arsenal attackers, don’t expect too many early substitutions either. Surprisingly, Saka is the third most popular sell in FPL this gameweek. The wide man has looked razor sharp so far this season and whilst the Spurs fixture might show as a red on the FPL website, it’s not a difficult fixture for Arsenal to score goals and Saka to get points.

Related Southampton vs. Manchester United - Odds and Predictions Manchester United head to St Marys in a massive clash for Erik ten Hag against Southampton.

FPL Expert Tip

Triple up on Liverpool chargers

Liverpool have been the most eye-catching team so far this season and with a great run of games ahead don’t look like slowing down and the triple up is essential. Which three to buy has to work for your team structure but Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are clearly the two stand-outs. If a second defender works for you Andy Robertson is worth every bit of his £6million price tag but if it’s a second attacker you want both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are good buys but come with the risk of rotation when the Champions League kicks in.

The cheaper Dominik Szoboszlai (only 2.5 per cent owned) who is playing as Arne Slot’s number 10 and not getting subbed off early like the rest of the front line might be the play. The Hungarian is clearly more suited to playing uder Slot and because of his only one attacking involvement so far this season, has flown under the radar despite some eye-catching appearances.

More FPL tips from Gianni Butticè, check out his YouTube channel.