Highlights There are several new features in FPL for the 2024/25 season which will affect all players.

New tactics will have to be adopted after the number of permitted free transfers has been increased.

There is also a Mystery Chip coming, with more details to be released in January 2025.

Fantasy Premier League, commonly known as FPL, has over 10 million players worldwide. It's a highly tactical game which forces you to think smart from the first week in August to the last in May if you genuinely want to claim the bragging rights over your friends.

If you finish bottom in your mini-league, it can lead to some of the worst forfeits, whilst winning allows you to celebrate emphatically, underscoring your superior footballing knowledge. In a world where everyone wants to show they are the smartest football fan - for some reason - winning FPL provides tangible proof. However, the FPL system, which has been so common previously, has some minor changes for the 2024/25 campaign — and you'll need to know about them if you want to win.

Here is a closer look at all the key changes to the game, including one that is not being announced until January 2025, and how best to adapt to the evolving landscape. On the pitch, Manchester City are hoping to win their fifth consecutive Premier League title, whilst Arsenal want to end their 21-year drought of Premier League glory. That will be the main title race that everyone will talk about, yet the battle between you and your friends for FPL glory will be just as tense.

FPL Rule Changes for 2024/25 New Features Previous Feature in 2023/24 Bank up to five free transfers Could only bank up to two free transfers Mystery Chip N/A New pitch design Worse pitch design and interaction 10 points given to goalkeepers scoring 6 points given to goalkeepers scoring Changes to Bonus Point Value System Different values Fewer double and blank gameweeks More double and blank gameweeks

Free Transfers

More room for tinkering than ever before

Close

In FPL this year, players will be able to bank up to five free transfers. Previously, this was limited to just two, so the increase to three is a major difference and will reward those who are patient and have a plan. As part of this, when you play your Wildcard and Free Hit chips, your saved transfers will no longer reset to zero, once again providing a new dimension to one of the most important aspects of the game.

Technically, this would mean you can now save five free transfers, then play any of your chips and immediately have five free transfers to use in the following gameweek. Due to this, FPL managers will have the potential to overhaul their squads on a more regular basis. You are given two Wildcards each season, one of which is not dolled out until halfway through the campaign.

Five free transfers are effectively a 'mini wildcard' - you could completely change the look of your team in one week without having to use a chip. Naturally, it will take five weeks for you to build up five free transfers - as you only get one each week - but those who are patient will be rewarded. The new rules give managers the ability to focus on smaller blocks of fixtures, knowing they could make more widespread changes as an escape route, potentially by bringing in some of the best players in the world.

Mystery Chip

Still awaiting full details

The comprehensive breakdown has not been announced yet, but a new mystery chip is coming to FPL this year. It has been billed as one of the biggest changes in recent years, and it will be alongside the two Wildcards, the Bench Boost, the Free Hit and the Triple Captain managers are given every season.

Details of the chip will be revealed in January 2025, so FPL managers can still plan their teams as usual ahead of it being announced. However, it could completely change the dynamic of the game going into the second half of the season. Whatever it is, the potential for increased points in one gameweek could be the difference between winning and losing.

Aesthetic Amendments

Brand new pitch design

This might only be a small cosmetic change, but FPL have opted to alter the pitch design for the 2024/25 campaign. When you are either making your team or making transfers, you'll notice it looks neater and smarter. Instead of the basics used in the 2023/24 game, player cards have been added, offering enhanced information when making a substitution or transfer. It's the same look that has been used in FPL Challenge in recent months and has been brought in to improve usability. With the names on a white background, there's no doubt it is an upgrade from previous years.

Goalkeeper Bonus

10 points given to goalscoring keepers

Everyone loves it when a goalkeeper comes up for a corner in the dying seconds. Naturally, it's rare, and only six goalkeepers have ever scored in the Premier League, but that does not mean it is impossible. In the event that a goalkeeper does score in a top-flight match, they will receive increased points in FPL.

In the 2023/24 season, goalkeepers received just six points for scoring, which felt a bit low, but now they will be given 10. Trying to predict which goalkeeper is going to score is all but impossible though, so you just have to hope for the best throughout the campaign.

Bonus Point Value System

Subtle tweaks to an undervalued aspect of the game

The Bonus Point System (BPS) is one of the most complicated aspects of points scoring in FPL. Most players don't even know that such a system exists, let alone its ins and outs, but it does bring increased points to players. When calculating bonus points, FPL utilises a range of statistics supplied by Opta that capture actions on the pitch, to create a performance score for every player. The players with the top three scores in a match receive bonus points - three points to the highest-scoring player, two to the second-best, and one to the third.

In the 2024/25 season, the values have changed slightly. Firstly, saving a penalty has been reduced from 15 to 9 BPS. Alongside this, there are new additions, with goalkeepers and defenders earning -4BPS for conceding a goal. A goalline clearance is worth 3BPS, a foul won can bank 1BPS and a shot on target brings 2BPS. It may be worth considering if you want to bring a defender who is always aggressive in the backline, some of whom are the best centre-backs in the world.

New-Look Schedule

Fewer double and blank gameweeks

There will be fewer double and blank gameweeks in FPL during the 2024/25 season. The schedule for FA Cup ties is different this season, resulting in fewer clashes with Premier League fixtures. For example, the FA Cup quarter-finals, often the biggest cause of blank gameweeks, will now take place on a weekend in late March when there aren't any top-flight matches also taking place, so there will be no overlap in the calendar.

This naturally has an effect on using your chips as well. Often, it has made sense to play a Free Hit during major blank gameweeks, but now you can use it logically at any point in the campaign. Most notably, goals typically flow on the final day of the season and some clubs may have a title or Premier League safety to play for, so having the ability to choose one last perfect squad with a Free Hit may be advantageous.

