The biggest pre-season discussion in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) was centered around the game's two most expensive players, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah. Should you own both, neither or one of them? The majority went with only one of these premium assets but on reflection, and after witnessing their brilliant Gameweek 1 performances, perhaps managers should have squeezed both into their teams.

Easier said than done and major surgery is often needed to recruit these big hitters. Taking four-point hits to rip up your team and start again at this stage feels naïve. Both players provide excellent captaincy options this week with good home fixtures versus Ipswich and Brentford.

Salah and Haaland Alternatives

Jota and De Bruyne possibilities

If you can’t reach a Salah or a Haaland this week, considering their cheaper teammates would be a wise choice to help cover some of their inevitable points. As expected in Gameweek 1, Diogo Jota played as Liverpool’s number 9 and performed well enough to keep his spot in the XI. If Jota can stay fit, he could become one of the best value players in the game, listed as a mid-priced midfielder. £1million cheaper than Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai also looks to be a better FPL option this season playing as Arne Slot’s number 10 where goal involvements will surely become more frequent for the Hungarian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also back to his creative self and after a price drop this season, he’s the best defender to own in the game, if budget allows. With two big chances created, Alexander-Arnold registered the highest expected assists of any player in the game during Gameweek 1.

Expected assists – all players GW1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 1.00 James Maddison 0.98 Yankuba Minteh 0.65 Fatawu Issahaku 0.60 Casemiro 0.50

At Manchester City two midfielders at £9.5million are criminally under owned. Phil Foden is in fewer than 20% of teams and Kevin de Bruyne is under 10%. With Ipswich up next and a lack of available attacking cover on the bench these two offer healthy expected minutes and for those not owning Haaland could even be considered for the armband.

Premium Defenders Deliver

Porro poised for more points

Expensive players are priced high for a reason and Gameweek 1 saw most of the game's premium options delivering. None more so than in defence. Fabian Schar (who was sent off) was the only defender priced £5.5million or higher that started and didn’t return.

The Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City defenders registered clean sheets and Pedro Porro earned nine points with a well taken header. Spurs will no doubt struggle again this season to earn clean sheets but if Porro continues to pick up such advanced positions then attacking returns will be a regular theme after managing eight assists and three goals in the league last season.

Cheap Defender Headaches

Hope for Quansah owners

The fifth-most popular defender in the game Valentin Barco was left out, Jarrel Quansah was substituted at half time and popular £4.0million defender Ben Johnson only played 33 minutes off the bench. Using transfers on enablers is far from optimal but needs must if you’re struggling to field a back three this week. Barco is an inevitable sell - Jack Hinselwood had a great game and Barco is off to Sevilla on loan - but there is more hope for Quansah and Johnson owners.

Quansah was substituted because Slot felt Liverpool weren’t winning enough aerial duels and there was a need to get the more physical Ibrahima Konate on the pitch. The young Englishman, who has already dropped in price to £4.4million could still remain first choice, especially in games where Liverpool are likely to dominate possession, as it's thought he is better on the ball than Konate.

Johnson, meanwhile, was a shock omission from the Ipswich team that lost to Liverpool. Midfielder Wes Burns was preferred at right wing back but went off in the 56th minute with a hamstring injury. Johnson will surely start against City, although the expectation for points should be low. It's minus one point every time you concede two goals.

Best Replacements

Options at Brighton and Fulham

Using a transfer on a £4.0million defender when there isn’t a standout option in this category should be avoided but consider the £4.5million defender pool which has a wealth of options. Antonee Robinson is often a standout performer for Fulham and was on for two bonus points (and an eight-pointer) before they conceded late at Old Trafford. With three of their next four fixtures at home, and their next two against newly promoted teams, the ceiling feels high with the American. Lewis Dunk, Lewis Hall and Rico Lewis are also worth exploring.

Attacking Arsenal

Gunners set for Villa test

It’s more of the same from Arsenal this season. Rock solid at the back and fun in attack. No team clocked more shots on goal than the Gunners this weekend as Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz hauled. The reclassification of Havertz from midfielder to forward does mean he loses his clean sheet point and earns one fewer point for a goal but at £8.0million he offers outstanding value compared to the more expensive Saka.

Total shots per team: Gameweek 1 Arsenal 18 Liverpool 18 Tottenham 15 Crystal Palace 14 Nottingham Forest 14

Last season, Arsenal topped the charts in all defensive categories (clean sheets, goals conceded, expected goals conceded etc.) and an abundance of clean sheets feels likely yet again. Many were put off by price increases to David Raya, Benjamin White, William Saliba and Gabriel but they still offer good value.

Top Tip for Gameweek 2

Haaland your man

Erling Haaland looks on top of his game and in this form, he’s clearly the standout player in FPL. If you don’t own him, and therefore can’t captain him for Ipswich at home, it’s going to be an uncomfortable watch. Ipswich gave a good account of themselves in Gameweek 1 but Manchester City at home have a track record of blowing newly promoted teams away and a high score line is predicted at the Etihad.

Salah offers an alternative captain choice versus Brentford but to counter a Haaland haul, consider owning or even captaining Foden or De Bruyne, who are not only likely to contribute to any Haaland points but could even outscore the Norwegian.

For more FPL tips from Gianni Butticè, check out his YouTube channel.