Every year, Fantasy Premier League captivates the world. It has over 10 million players, all of whom are desperate to claim the bragging rights over their friends. The rules in the game are relatively simple to understand; you gain points if the players in your team score in real life, whilst also accumulating points for assists, clean sheets, penalty saves and everything else in between.

It's a highly tactical game as you look to analyse when is the best time to bring in one of the world's best players into your team of 15, although only 11 can obviously play. With a free transfer each week, people spend hours thinking about what they will do — and it's all done in an attempt to avoid losing against your closest friends. Thousands of 'mini-leagues' are set up around the world, and friends typically agree that the person who comes last should complete a forfeit.

Due to this, we have decided to come up with the nine funniest forfeits for you to think about. With the 2024/25 season quickly approaching, it's now up to you and your friends to decide what the forfeit should be for the person who comes last. From horrifying haircuts to expensive bills, every possible idea has the potential to create life-long and entertaining memories.

Funniest FPL Forfeits Rank Idea 1. Get a terrible haircut 2. Get a woeful tattoo 3. Make a music video 4. Forced to eat world's hottest chilli 5. Wear rival home shirt 6. Perform at an open mic comedy 7. Pay for the whole bill at a group dinner 8. Complete an extreme fitness challenge 9. Host an FPL night

It's important to remember we're not suggesting anything extreme — and definitely not anything risky; it's purely ideas which could create lifelong and entertaining memories for you and your friends, even if the forfeit might be mentally painful at first.

9 Host an FPL night

We're starting the list lightly with something that will get everything involved. There's a major break between the end of the last season and the new campaign, but you can fill that by organising an FPL night. In this, you can discuss plans for the new season and make any bold predictions you have.

It's an opportunity to maybe embarrass yourself for the upcoming campaign, but the disclaimer is that the person who finishes bottom has to host it and pay for all of it. The bill could quickly add up in the modern day where absolutely everything seems to be expensive. Maybe the people who finished bottom could also help out, so no one is put under major financial stress.

8 Complete an extreme fitness challenge

Moving on, making the FPL loser complete an extreme fitness challenge feels like an acceptable forfeit during the summer. We're not suggesting that they run the length of Africa like the Hardest Geezer, and you don't even have to do a marathon, but a physical punishment coupled with a sense of embarrassment might work perfectly. It could be a 5k walk through the middle of London in fancy dress, or they have to hold a sign stating 'FPL Loser' whilst they do it. The options are endless, just make sure you don't put your friend under serious physical distress.

7 Pay for the whole bill at a group dinner

Similar to the idea behind hosting an FPL night, making the loser pay for the whole bill at a group dinner feels like another possible, although very expensive, forfeit. Lots of people like to mark the end of the season with a meal or drinks, especially if your favourite club has just won one of the hardest competitions in the world.

That can only be made better if you don't have to pay for it as well. If you're in a big mini-league and don't want the loser to be forced to remortgage his house to cover the cost, you can easily spread it out between people in your imaginary relegation zone — and maybe don't order the most expensive item on the menu.

6 Perform at an open mic comedy

There's mostly a sense of embarrassment with all of these options — and partaking in an open-microphone comedy club would epitomise that in a nutshell. Football fans always think they are the funniest people in the world, but most of the time, that's not the case — and seeing one of your best mates attempt to perform at an event like this would be the perfect punishment for coming bottom.

If they were to do it, the unlucky manager would take to the stage, armed with a microphone and a mix of nerves and excitement. The audience would be a mix of league members and comedy enthusiasts, and they would likely all be unimpressed by a selection of uncreative and disappointing jokes. It would be one of the most frightening experiences around for the loser if he wasn't comfortable, so it depends on how harsh you want to be with them.

5 Wear a Rival Jersey

Close

Football fans are some of the most loyal people around. In their day-to-day life, Tottenham fans will religiously debate who is the best player in the club's history, whilst Arsenal fans will often passionately argue that Mikel Arteta deserves a mention as one of the greatest Premier League managers of all time. You get the idea of it; they're biased — and it only highlights how much they love their club. Therefore, the idea of a Tottenham fan walking around in an Arsenal shirt, or vice versa, is frightening.

People would spend hundreds, if not thousands, of pounds to avoid doing it, but that might not be an option if they finish bottom of the league. This idea would see them spend a full day in their rival's home shirt, spending it doing activities in public with everyone. There's a good chance they will be haunted for life, but that's the brutality of finishing bottom of FPL.

4 Forced to eat world's hottest chilli

The person who finishes bottom of the FPL mini-league clearly can't handle the heat of the competition. Well, hopefully, they can handle spicy food instead. One of the most brutal yet entertaining options is to make the loser eat the world's hottest chilli, commonly known as the Carolina Reaper.

It's meant to be a horrible experience as it burns the back of your tongue, yet it is more than doable with a pint of milk and ice cream next to you. For added interest, you could have a sliding scale of Scoville units for the other worst-ranked finishers. The lower you finish, the hotter the chilli you eat at the end of the season.

3 Make a music video

In a similar idea to the comedy club, making the loser perform a music video in public would top off their embarrassment. The winner of the league gets to select any music video, so if they want to go for a classic 1970s hit, they can, and the loser must recreate it to their best talent.

We're not suggesting a five-star performance full of pyrotechnics, simply an embarrassing video which can then be used on social media forever. FA Cup finalists used to perform music videos before the match, and considering it's the oldest competition in the world, you can channel that thought process and become a global superstar.

2 Get a woeful tattoo

When all the other options on this list are really only temporary, getting a tattoo goes above and beyond. Maybe this is the most extreme option unless you get a temporary one, of course, but there's no doubt it would be memorable. To make it a more thoughtful experience, the loser can get to choose where it goes and the size, but what's written is dependent on the winner. It could be their rival's badge or a romantic love letter to that team; the options are endless. Everyone else in the league should also pay for the tattoo, so misery is not compounded on the loser even more.

1 Get a terrible haircut

Finally, when you think of some of the greatest Brazilian players of all time, R9 Ronaldo also springs to mind. He had one of the worst haircuts of all time at the 2002 World Cup, which saw only the front of his head covered. He's not the only one though, with Radja Nainggolan also world-famous for his iconic mohawk.

Due to this, the loser of the FPL league could be made to get an iconic, and maybe even horrible, haircut. The winner of the league gets to decide what it is, but they must pay for it. There's no doubt it could end friendships, but hair can quickly grow back, so they would only have to have the misery for a handful of weeks.