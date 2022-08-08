Highlights

  • Team names in Fantasy Premier League showcase humor, creativity, and football knowledge within a 20-character limit.
  • A clever team name might give a psychological edge and make opponents underestimate you.
  • From puns to obscure references to TV shows and movies, here are the 250 funniest Fantasy Premier League team names for players to use.

A crucial aspect of Fantasy Premier League's allure lies in its unique blend of sporting knowledge, tactical nous, and an unexpected dash of comedic wit - all encapsulated within the confines of your team's name. It's a golden opportunity to let your humour shine, potentially earning you much mirth and admiration from your friends, colleagues, and fellow FPL enthusiasts.

A name that allows you to transfer a part of your personality directly to your team. For the most part constructed in the form of puns, these veritable identity cards add a humorous touch to a game that many see as a real competition.

And with the 2023/24 season currently in full swing, FPL players have once again vied with each other to come up with the best names for their teams, while always remaining within the bounds of respect, an essential element of the FPL community.

To this end, this article has compiled the 250 most humorous and fun-filled team names that can be found - and that you too can rely on - in the game that more than 8 million users around the world are playing this year.

Legends

Jordi Alba

Many of the best-loved team names on the circuit are correlated with the identity of legends or, more simply, retirees from the green rectangle. Derived from the names of cinematic works, everyday expressions or pop-culture subjects (music, books, posters), these names are sure to remind you of great football moments, whether good or less enjoyable.

You'll find, for example, 'Alba and the 40 speeds', a reference to the famous tales of the Thousand and One Nights published in 1701, or 'Rooney Tunes', a quirky format for a programme that was no less quirky and will appeal to older generations.

Legends (or former players)

FPL Team Name

Player

Agueroooo!

Sergio Aguero

Akinfenwa Pancakes

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Alba and the 40 Speeds

Jordi Alba

Baines on Toast

Leighton Baines

Out on Bale

Gareth Bale

Here's Bony!

Wilfried Bony

Bony & Clyde

Wilfried Bony

Carra on Camping

Jamie Carragher

You Petr Cech Yourself

Petr Cech

Petr Cech Yourself

Petr Cech

Chamakh My Pitch Up

Marouane Chamakh

Down to Chiellini

Georgio Chiellini

Crouch Potato

Peter Crouch

Deeney in a Bottle

Troy Deeney

De Gea Bar

David De Gea

Me, My Delph and I

Fabian Delph

Delph and Safety

Fabian Delph

Blink 1 Eto’o

Samuel Eto'o

Absolutely Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas

Cesc and the City

Cesc Fabregas

The Cesc Pistols

Cesc Fabregas

All's Fer in Love And War

Leroy Fer

No Fuchs Given

Christian Fuchs

For Fuchs Sake

Christian Fuchs

Dukes Of Hazard

Eden Hazard

Hazardous Material

Eden Hazard

Can't Handle the Huth

Robert Huth

Not a Kalou

Salomon Kalou

Run the Kewells

Harry Kewell

Klose But No Cigar

Miroslav Klose

HuttonDressedAsLahm

Philipp Lahm

Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe

Adam Lallana

Lallana’s in Pyjamas

Adam Lallana

Taking Le Tiss

Matt Le Tissier

How I Met Your Mata

Juan Mata

Mertesacker’s Turtle Necks

Per Mertesacker

Neville Wears Prada

Gary Neville

50 Shades of O’Shea

Dara O'Shea

Sweet Child O'Shea

Dara O'Shea

Kings Of Leon Osman

Leon Osman

The Wizard of Ozil

Mesut Ozil

Ji-Sung Park the bus

Ji-Sung Park

Pique My Interest

Gerard Pique

Draft or Pique

Gerard Pique

Pique Blinders

Gerard Pique

A Room with a Pugh

Marc Pugh

Puncheon Above My Weight

Jason Puncheon

Three Cheers for Ramires

Ramires

Rock’n'Rolando

Rolando

Rooney Tunes

Wayne Rooney

Guns N' Rosicky

Tomas Rosicky

Eye of the Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schwensteiger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

Martin Skrtel

Disco Stuarridge

Daniel Sturridge

Tevez Dispenser

Carlos Tevez

Lady Yaya

Yaya Toure

Arda Than You

Arda Turan

Van Der Fart

Rafael van der Vaart

It would be Ruud not to

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Where’s Wondo?

Wondo

Murderonzidanesfloor

Zinedine Zidane

Premier League Players

Kai Havertz celebrates his winner for Arsenal against Brentford.

While the legends are well represented, the current Premier League players are not to be outdone. Some of whom, moreover, are a major source of inspiration to millions of players across the globe. Mohamed Salah, whose name has been used on several occasions, is one of the favourites.

From 'Chicken Tikka Mo Salah' to 'Glory, Glory Salah-lujah', the Egyptian Pharaoh is no exception to the rule. What is also interesting about this type of format is that all players, regardless of their level or popularity in the eyes of the general public or the media, can find their names used as inspiration by FPL players.

Premier League Players

FPL Team Name

Player

Club

Elneny and the Jets

Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal

Old Havertz Die Hard

Kai Havertz

Arsenal

Old Havertz Kai Hard

Kai Havertz

Arsenal

Like Gabriel Jesus To A Child

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal

Rice, Rice Baby

Declan Rice

Arsenal

Matty Cash in the Attic

Matty Cash

Aston Villa

Come Digne With Me

Lucas Digne

Aston Villa

Stranger Mings

Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa

Tea for the Tielemans

Youri Tielemans

Aston Villa

Finding Neto

Neto

Bournemouth

Dango Unchained

Dango Ouattara

Bournemouth

Kinder Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

Mee, Myself & I

Ben Mee

Brentford

Why’d You Only Call Ben Mee When You’re High?

Ben Mee

Brentford

Estupina Colada

Pervis Estupinan

Brighton

Uptown Dunk

Lewis Dunk

Brighton

Gilmous Girls

Billy Gilmour

Brighton

Mitomavirus

Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton

Mudryk To Life

Mikhailo Mudryk

Chelsea

Costa Livramento Crisis

Tino Livramento

Chelsea

The Kouyate Kid

Kiki Koyate

Crystal Palace

Hakuna Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace

When Harry Met Alli

Dele Alli

Everton

Tarkowsky and Hutch

James Tarkowski

Everton

Obi-Wan Iwobi

Alex Iwobi

Fulham

Willian Dollar Baby

Willian

Fulham

Alisson Wonderland

Alisson

Liverpool

Haven't Jota Clue

Diogo Jota

Liverpool

Glory, Glory Salah-lujah

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Love The Way You Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool

The 40 Year Old Virgil

Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool

Pique and the Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

Grealish the Beast

Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Haalandaise Sauce

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Winter WonderHaaland

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Silva lining

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

Sterling Silverware

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City

Rolling Stones

John Stones

Manchester City

Game of Stones

John Stones

Manchester City

Stones in Glass Houses

John Stones

Manchester City

Luke KyleWalker

Kyle Walker

Manchester City

Earth, Wind and Maguire

Harry Maguire

Manchester United

Count on Mount

Mason Mount

Manchester United

Singing In Va Rane

Raphael Varane

Manchester United

Botman and Robin

Sven Botman

Newcastle

Not Isakly Sure

Alexander Isak

Newcastle

Not A Karius In The World

Loris Karius

Newcastle

Krafth Beer

Emil Krafth

Newcastle

A Night In Lascelles

Jamal Lascelles

Newcastle

She Sells Lascelles

Jamal Lascelles

Newcastle

Always on Targett

Matt Targett

Newcastle

Tonali Addicted to Bass

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle

MacAwoniyi Cheese

Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest

Pimps and Hojbjergs

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham

Son of a Pitch

Heung-min Son

Tottenham

Areola Grande

Alphonse Areola

West Ham

Lord of the Ings

Danny Ings

West Ham

Stranger Ings

Danny Ings

West Ham

Best Ings In Life Are Free

Danny Ings

West Ham

Paqueta Crisps

Lucas Paqueta

West Ham

Dendonkin’ Donuts

Leander Dendoncker

Wolverhampton

European Football

Granit Xhaka for Bayer Leverkusen

Not only do Premier League players get the treatment, but those competing outside of the English top-flight see their names used by FPL players. Some Championship players are no exception, as are many of their colleagues across Europe.

In fact, many of them have played in the Premier League, as in the case of Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Leroy Sane, Olivier Giroud and Granit Xhaka, all of whom have not been forgotten by their respective fans. While some of the puns are immediately obvious - or rather obvious to the ear - others are more subtle and take longer to understand - which makes them even easier to grasp.

European Players

FPL Team Name

Player

Club

Hoilett the Dogs Out

Junior Hoilett

Aberdeen

Loftus-Cheeky Nandos

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

AC Milan

Giroud Let The Dogs Out?

Olivier Giroud

AC Milan

Giroud Awakening

Olivier Giroud

AC Milan

If Tomori Never Comes

Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan

Balotelli-Tubbies

Mario Balotelli

Adana Demirspor

De Roon Is On Fire

Marten De Roon

Atalanta Bergamo

Who Ate All Depays?

Memphis Depay

Atletico de Madrid

Boom Xhakalaka

Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen

Citizen Kane

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

No Kane, No Gain

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

King Kane

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Curl Up and Dier

Eric Dier

Bayern Munich

Neuer Say Never Again

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

Top Dier

Eric Dier

Bayern Munich

Afternoon De Ligt

Matthijs De Ligt

Bayern Munich

InSane in the Membran

Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich

Bacuna Matata

Juninho Bacuna

Birmingham City

Man of the Mats

Mats Hummels

Borussia Dortmund

Muller Reus Corner

Marco Reus

Borussia Dortmund

No Weimann No Cry

Andreas Weimann

Bristol City

Jar of Hart

Joe Hart

Celtic Glasgow

Quit Playing with my Hart

Joe Hart

Celtic Glasgow

Slumdog Mignolet

Simon Mignolet

Club Brugge

Ibe Gotta Feeling

Jordan Ibe

Ebbsfleet United

Ibe Back

Jordan Ibe

Ebbsfleet United

The Men Who Stare at Gotze

Mario Gotze

Eintracht Frankfurt

Right In The Feghoulis

Sofiane Feghouli

Fatih Garagumruk

Cancelo Culture

Joao Cancelo

FC Barcelona

The Big Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona

Salt & Pepe

Pepe

FC Porto

Pepe's Piglets

Pepe

FC Porto

Hanging By a Fred

Fred

Fenerbahce

Dzeko and the Bunnymen

Edin Dzeko

Fenerbahce

Batshuayi Crazy

Michy Batshuayi

Fenerbahce

Valeri's Angels

Emanuele Valeri

Frosinone

Dial M for Mertens

Dries Mertens

Galatasaray

Sixth Spence

Djed Spence

Genoa

Blind At The Back

Daley Blind

Girona

Taking The Mkhitaryan

Henrick Mkhitaryan

Inter Milan

PogBoom

Paul Pogba

Juventus

Gelhardt or Go Home

Joe Gelhardt

Leeds United

Ayew Ready For This?

Andre Ayew

Le Havre

The Vardy Boys

Jamie Vardy

Leicester

Vardy Hard

Jamie Vardy

Leicester

Iheanacho Libre

Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester

Gylfi Pleasures

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Lyngby

Dostbusters

Bas Dost

NEC Nimegue

Pelle and Dembele On Your Telly

Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain

Dembele Tower

Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain

Hakimi & Rudiger

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

You Musa Be Joaquin?

Joaquin

Real Betis

Bellerin Than Out

Hector Bellerin

Real Betis

Krossing like Toni

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

Rudiger's Rangers

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

Kroos Control

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

Kepa Faith

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid

All The Smallings

Chris Smalling

Roma

One Flew Over Lukaku's Nest

Romelu Lukaku

Roma

Ctrl Alt De Laet

Ritchie De Laet

Royal Antwerp

Lamela Anderson

Erik Lamela

Seville FC

Guns & Moses

Victor Moses

Spartak Moscow

Knockaert Punch

Anthony Knockaert

Valenciennes

Purple Reina

Pepe Reina

Villarreal

Men Behaving Chadli

Nacer Chadli

Westerlo

International Football

Roberto Firmino

As football becomes increasingly globalised and many glories reach the end of their careers - or are still some way off - Fantasy Premier League players have also had to adapt to these changes.

But the opportunities are all the greater for it. N'Golo Kante, for example, has moved to Saudi Arabia, where a 'You Kante Be Serious? team is named after him. Representatives of Major League Soccer and even the K League (the South Korean championship) are also represented. Just ask the 'Sounds of Lloris' or the magical 'Lingardium Leviosa'.

International Football

FPL Team Name

Player

Club

Firmino’s Dentist

Roberto Firmino

Al-Ahli

Jingle All The Ney

Neymar

Al-Hilal

You Kante Be Serious?

Ngolo Kante

Al-Ittihad

Enter Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri

Chicago Fire

The Zarate Kid

Mauro Zarate

Danubio FC

Benteke Fried Chicken

Christian Benteke

DC United

Lingardium Leviosa

Jesse Lingard

FC Seoul

Messi Nessy

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Sound Of The Lloris

Hugo Lloris

LAFC

Lloris the Hounds

Hugo Lloris

LAFC

Moura the Same

Lucas Moura

Sao Paulo

Pjanic at the Disco

Miralem Pjanic

Sharjah FC

Managers

Jurgen Klopp during his first season as Liverpool manager

While players are a major part of the inspiration of Fantasy Premier League players, coaches, current and former, are not forgotten. 'TenHager, Better, Faster Stronger' in tribute to Daft Punk on the one hand, 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' transformed into 'The Secret Life of Pep' of another, no one, absolutely no one, is really safe.

Some of the best inspirations include the famous 'Murder On Zidane’s Floor', 'Smack My Bilic Up' and 'Kindergarten Klopp'. And if you thought that only legal entities were targeted by users' puns, you were finally far from the truth.

Managers

FPL Team Name

Team

Allardyce Lost

Sam Allardyce

Gangsters Allardyce

Sam Allardyce

The Seven Year Bilic

Slaven Bilic

Smack My Bilic Up

Slaven Bilic

Thomas The Frank Engine

Thomas Frank

The Secret Life of Pep

Josep Guardiola

Kindergarten Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Klopps and Robbers

Jurgen Klopp

Low Island

Joachim Low

Backstreet Moyes

David Moyes

Ange Management

Ange Postecoglou

Brennan Jerry’s

Brennan Rodgers

TenHager, Better, Faster Stronger

Erik Ten Hag

Tuchel For School

Thomas Tuchel

Murder On Zidane’s Floor

Zinedine Zidane

Teams

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso

Because yes, even clubs do not escape the rules of the Fantasy Premier League. Premier League, Bundesliga, Liga, Championship or Premier Soccer League (the South African first division championship): no league is spared.

Among the funniest appellations, we will find in particular the "Champagne SuperRovers", "Bilbao Baggins", "Dallas Buyers Club" and again "Bayer Neverlosin'" - perfectly adapted to the magnificent season crossed by the men of Xabi Alonso, who ended Bayern Munich's dominance to clinch the Bundesliga crown in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Teams

FPL Team Name

Team

AC a little silhouetto of Milan

AC Milan

Ajax Trees Dow

Ajax Amsterdam

Bilbao Baggins

Athletic Bilbao

Imaginary Madrid

Atletico de Madrid

Bayer Neverlosin’

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Bru

Bayern Munich

Champagne SuperRovers

Blackburn Rovers

Borussia Teeth

Borussia Dortmund

AC/DC United

DC United

VARcelona

FC Barcelona

Dallas Buyers Club

FC Dallas

Fiorentina Turner

Fiorentina

Inter Yermam

Inter Milan

Inter Row Z

Inter Milan

Pfizer Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs

UnReal Madrid

Real Madrid

Real SoSoBad

Real Sociedad

Not So Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur

Expected Toulouse

Toulouse FC

Other Options

Liverpool-Arsenal 2004
  • Alice in Hangeland
  • Nani McPhee
  • Goal of Duty
  • The Vincibles
  • Smells like Team Spirit
  • School of Hard Knocks
  • Every Day I'm Shuffling
  • Don’t Be Upsetti, Eat Some Spaghetti
  • Marco Polo
  • Norfolk n’ Good
  • Covid VARiant
  • Sexandthe City

​​​​

​​​​Undeniably, "Alice in Hangeland" is one of the finest and wittiest in the lineup. A masterful mix of a classic novel and a legendary player, it's a prime example of the humorous potential of team naming in FPL.

If you now have 250 different sources of inspiration, they ultimately represent only a tiny part of an infinity of possibilities, each more pointed than the other.

A cleverly constructed name reflects not only the humour and creativity of the one who found it, but also its understanding of football, players and its culture in the general sense of the term, whether the latter is footballing or more spread out. This is an essential, perhaps the most important, part of the FPL experience. This is the essence of a game.