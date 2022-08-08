Highlights
- Team names in Fantasy Premier League showcase humor, creativity, and football knowledge within a 20-character limit.
- A clever team name might give a psychological edge and make opponents underestimate you.
- From puns to obscure references to TV shows and movies, here are the 250 funniest Fantasy Premier League team names for players to use.
A crucial aspect of Fantasy Premier League's allure lies in its unique blend of sporting knowledge, tactical nous, and an unexpected dash of comedic wit - all encapsulated within the confines of your team's name. It's a golden opportunity to let your humour shine, potentially earning you much mirth and admiration from your friends, colleagues, and fellow FPL enthusiasts.
A name that allows you to transfer a part of your personality directly to your team. For the most part constructed in the form of puns, these veritable identity cards add a humorous touch to a game that many see as a real competition.
And with the 2023/24 season currently in full swing, FPL players have once again vied with each other to come up with the best names for their teams, while always remaining within the bounds of respect, an essential element of the FPL community.
To this end, this article has compiled the 250 most humorous and fun-filled team names that can be found - and that you too can rely on - in the game that more than 8 million users around the world are playing this year.
Legends
Many of the best-loved team names on the circuit are correlated with the identity of legends or, more simply, retirees from the green rectangle. Derived from the names of cinematic works, everyday expressions or pop-culture subjects (music, books, posters), these names are sure to remind you of great football moments, whether good or less enjoyable.
You'll find, for example, 'Alba and the 40 speeds', a reference to the famous tales of the Thousand and One Nights published in 1701, or 'Rooney Tunes', a quirky format for a programme that was no less quirky and will appeal to older generations.
|
Legends (or former players)
|
FPL Team Name
|
Player
|
Agueroooo!
|
Sergio Aguero
|
Akinfenwa Pancakes
|
Adebayo Akinfenwa
|
Alba and the 40 Speeds
|
Jordi Alba
|
Baines on Toast
|
Leighton Baines
|
Out on Bale
|
Gareth Bale
|
Here's Bony!
|
Wilfried Bony
|
Bony & Clyde
|
Wilfried Bony
|
Carra on Camping
|
Jamie Carragher
|
You Petr Cech Yourself
|
Petr Cech
|
Petr Cech Yourself
|
Petr Cech
|
Chamakh My Pitch Up
|
Marouane Chamakh
|
Down to Chiellini
|
Georgio Chiellini
|
Crouch Potato
|
Peter Crouch
|
Deeney in a Bottle
|
Troy Deeney
|
De Gea Bar
|
David De Gea
|
Me, My Delph and I
|
Fabian Delph
|
Delph and Safety
|
Fabian Delph
|
Blink 1 Eto’o
|
Samuel Eto'o
|
Absolutely Fabregas
|
Cesc Fabregas
|
Cesc and the City
|
Cesc Fabregas
|
The Cesc Pistols
|
Cesc Fabregas
|
All's Fer in Love And War
|
Leroy Fer
|
No Fuchs Given
|
Christian Fuchs
|
For Fuchs Sake
|
Christian Fuchs
|
Dukes Of Hazard
|
Eden Hazard
|
Hazardous Material
|
Eden Hazard
|
Can't Handle the Huth
|
Robert Huth
|
Not a Kalou
|
Salomon Kalou
|
Run the Kewells
|
Harry Kewell
|
Klose But No Cigar
|
Miroslav Klose
|
HuttonDressedAsLahm
|
Philipp Lahm
|
Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe
|
Adam Lallana
|
Lallana’s in Pyjamas
|
Adam Lallana
|
Taking Le Tiss
|
Matt Le Tissier
|
How I Met Your Mata
|
Juan Mata
|
Mertesacker’s Turtle Necks
|
Per Mertesacker
|
Neville Wears Prada
|
Gary Neville
|
50 Shades of O’Shea
|
Dara O'Shea
|
Sweet Child O'Shea
|
Dara O'Shea
|
Kings Of Leon Osman
|
Leon Osman
|
The Wizard of Ozil
|
Mesut Ozil
|
Ji-Sung Park the bus
|
Ji-Sung Park
|
Pique My Interest
|
Gerard Pique
|
Draft or Pique
|
Gerard Pique
|
Pique Blinders
|
Gerard Pique
|
A Room with a Pugh
|
Marc Pugh
|
Puncheon Above My Weight
|
Jason Puncheon
|
Three Cheers for Ramires
|
Ramires
|
Rock’n'Rolando
|
Rolando
|
Rooney Tunes
|
Wayne Rooney
|
Guns N' Rosicky
|
Tomas Rosicky
|
Eye of the Schweinsteiger
|
Bastian Schwensteiger
|
Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels
|
Martin Skrtel
|
Disco Stuarridge
|
Daniel Sturridge
|
Tevez Dispenser
|
Carlos Tevez
|
Lady Yaya
|
Yaya Toure
|
Arda Than You
|
Arda Turan
|
Van Der Fart
|
Rafael van der Vaart
|
It would be Ruud not to
|
Ruud van Nistelrooy
|
Where’s Wondo?
|
Wondo
|
Murderonzidanesfloor
|
Zinedine Zidane
Premier League Players
While the legends are well represented, the current Premier League players are not to be outdone. Some of whom, moreover, are a major source of inspiration to millions of players across the globe. Mohamed Salah, whose name has been used on several occasions, is one of the favourites.
From 'Chicken Tikka Mo Salah' to 'Glory, Glory Salah-lujah', the Egyptian Pharaoh is no exception to the rule. What is also interesting about this type of format is that all players, regardless of their level or popularity in the eyes of the general public or the media, can find their names used as inspiration by FPL players.
|
Premier League Players
|
FPL Team Name
|
Player
|
Club
|
Elneny and the Jets
|
Mohamed Elneny
|
Arsenal
|
Old Havertz Die Hard
|
Kai Havertz
|
Arsenal
|
Old Havertz Kai Hard
|
Kai Havertz
|
Arsenal
|
Like Gabriel Jesus To A Child
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Arsenal
|
Rice, Rice Baby
|
Declan Rice
|
Arsenal
|
Matty Cash in the Attic
|
Matty Cash
|
Aston Villa
|
Come Digne With Me
|
Lucas Digne
|
Aston Villa
|
Stranger Mings
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Aston Villa
|
Tea for the Tielemans
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Aston Villa
|
Finding Neto
|
Neto
|
Bournemouth
|
Dango Unchained
|
Dango Ouattara
|
Bournemouth
|
Kinder Mbeumo
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Brentford
|
Mee, Myself & I
|
Ben Mee
|
Brentford
|
Why’d You Only Call Ben Mee When You’re High?
|
Ben Mee
|
Brentford
|
Estupina Colada
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Brighton
|
Uptown Dunk
|
Lewis Dunk
|
Brighton
|
Gilmous Girls
|
Billy Gilmour
|
Brighton
|
Mitomavirus
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Brighton
|
Mudryk To Life
|
Mikhailo Mudryk
|
Chelsea
|
Costa Livramento Crisis
|
Tino Livramento
|
Chelsea
|
The Kouyate Kid
|
Kiki Koyate
|
Crystal Palace
|
Hakuna Mateta
|
Jean-Philippe Mateta
|
Crystal Palace
|
When Harry Met Alli
|
Dele Alli
|
Everton
|
Tarkowsky and Hutch
|
James Tarkowski
|
Everton
|
Obi-Wan Iwobi
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Fulham
|
Willian Dollar Baby
|
Willian
|
Fulham
|
Alisson Wonderland
|
Alisson
|
Liverpool
|
Haven't Jota Clue
|
Diogo Jota
|
Liverpool
|
Glory, Glory Salah-lujah
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
Chicken Tikka Mo Salah
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Liverpool
|
Love The Way You Szoboszlai
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Liverpool
|
The 40 Year Old Virgil
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
Pique and the Bruyne
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
Grealish the Beast
|
Jack Grealish
|
Manchester City
|
Haalandaise Sauce
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
Winter WonderHaaland
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
Silva lining
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Manchester City
|
Sterling Silverware
|
Raheem Sterling
|
Manchester City
|
Rolling Stones
|
John Stones
|
Manchester City
|
Game of Stones
|
John Stones
|
Manchester City
|
Stones in Glass Houses
|
John Stones
|
Manchester City
|
Luke KyleWalker
|
Kyle Walker
|
Manchester City
|
Earth, Wind and Maguire
|
Harry Maguire
|
Manchester United
|
Count on Mount
|
Mason Mount
|
Manchester United
|
Singing In Va Rane
|
Raphael Varane
|
Manchester United
|
Botman and Robin
|
Sven Botman
|
Newcastle
|
Not Isakly Sure
|
Alexander Isak
|
Newcastle
|
Not A Karius In The World
|
Loris Karius
|
Newcastle
|
Krafth Beer
|
Emil Krafth
|
Newcastle
|
A Night In Lascelles
|
Jamal Lascelles
|
Newcastle
|
She Sells Lascelles
|
Jamal Lascelles
|
Newcastle
|
Always on Targett
|
Matt Targett
|
Newcastle
|
Tonali Addicted to Bass
|
Sandro Tonali
|
Newcastle
|
MacAwoniyi Cheese
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Nottingham Forest
|
Pimps and Hojbjergs
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Tottenham
|
Son of a Pitch
|
Heung-min Son
|
Tottenham
|
Areola Grande
|
Alphonse Areola
|
West Ham
|
Lord of the Ings
|
Danny Ings
|
West Ham
|
Stranger Ings
|
Danny Ings
|
West Ham
|
Best Ings In Life Are Free
|
Danny Ings
|
West Ham
|
Paqueta Crisps
|
Lucas Paqueta
|
West Ham
|
Dendonkin’ Donuts
|
Leander Dendoncker
|
Wolverhampton
European Football
Not only do Premier League players get the treatment, but those competing outside of the English top-flight see their names used by FPL players. Some Championship players are no exception, as are many of their colleagues across Europe.
In fact, many of them have played in the Premier League, as in the case of Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Leroy Sane, Olivier Giroud and Granit Xhaka, all of whom have not been forgotten by their respective fans. While some of the puns are immediately obvious - or rather obvious to the ear - others are more subtle and take longer to understand - which makes them even easier to grasp.
|
European Players
|
FPL Team Name
|
Player
|
Club
|
Hoilett the Dogs Out
|
Junior Hoilett
|
Aberdeen
|
Loftus-Cheeky Nandos
|
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|
AC Milan
|
Giroud Let The Dogs Out?
|
Olivier Giroud
|
AC Milan
|
Giroud Awakening
|
Olivier Giroud
|
AC Milan
|
If Tomori Never Comes
|
Fikayo Tomori
|
AC Milan
|
Balotelli-Tubbies
|
Mario Balotelli
|
Adana Demirspor
|
De Roon Is On Fire
|
Marten De Roon
|
Atalanta Bergamo
|
Who Ate All Depays?
|
Memphis Depay
|
Atletico de Madrid
|
Boom Xhakalaka
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Citizen Kane
|
Harry Kane
|
Bayern Munich
|
No Kane, No Gain
|
Harry Kane
|
Bayern Munich
|
King Kane
|
Harry Kane
|
Bayern Munich
|
Curl Up and Dier
|
Eric Dier
|
Bayern Munich
|
Neuer Say Never Again
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich
|
Top Dier
|
Eric Dier
|
Bayern Munich
|
Afternoon De Ligt
|
Matthijs De Ligt
|
Bayern Munich
|
InSane in the Membran
|
Leroy Sane
|
Bayern Munich
|
Bacuna Matata
|
Juninho Bacuna
|
Birmingham City
|
Man of the Mats
|
Mats Hummels
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Muller Reus Corner
|
Marco Reus
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
No Weimann No Cry
|
Andreas Weimann
|
Bristol City
|
Jar of Hart
|
Joe Hart
|
Celtic Glasgow
|
Quit Playing with my Hart
|
Joe Hart
|
Celtic Glasgow
|
Slumdog Mignolet
|
Simon Mignolet
|
Club Brugge
|
Ibe Gotta Feeling
|
Jordan Ibe
|
Ebbsfleet United
|
Ibe Back
|
Jordan Ibe
|
Ebbsfleet United
|
The Men Who Stare at Gotze
|
Mario Gotze
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Right In The Feghoulis
|
Sofiane Feghouli
|
Fatih Garagumruk
|
Cancelo Culture
|
Joao Cancelo
|
FC Barcelona
|
The Big Lewandowski
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
FC Barcelona
|
Salt & Pepe
|
Pepe
|
FC Porto
|
Pepe's Piglets
|
Pepe
|
FC Porto
|
Hanging By a Fred
|
Fred
|
Fenerbahce
|
Dzeko and the Bunnymen
|
Edin Dzeko
|
Fenerbahce
|
Batshuayi Crazy
|
Michy Batshuayi
|
Fenerbahce
|
Valeri's Angels
|
Emanuele Valeri
|
Frosinone
|
Dial M for Mertens
|
Dries Mertens
|
Galatasaray
|
Sixth Spence
|
Djed Spence
|
Genoa
|
Blind At The Back
|
Daley Blind
|
Girona
|
Taking The Mkhitaryan
|
Henrick Mkhitaryan
|
Inter Milan
|
PogBoom
|
Paul Pogba
|
Juventus
|
Gelhardt or Go Home
|
Joe Gelhardt
|
Leeds United
|
Ayew Ready For This?
|
Andre Ayew
|
Le Havre
|
The Vardy Boys
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Leicester
|
Vardy Hard
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Leicester
|
Iheanacho Libre
|
Kelechi Iheanacho
|
Leicester
|
Gylfi Pleasures
|
Gylfi Sigurdsson
|
Lyngby
|
Dostbusters
|
Bas Dost
|
NEC Nimegue
|
Pelle and Dembele On Your Telly
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Dembele Tower
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Hakimi & Rudiger
|
Achraf Hakimi
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
You Musa Be Joaquin?
|
Joaquin
|
Real Betis
|
Bellerin Than Out
|
Hector Bellerin
|
Real Betis
|
Krossing like Toni
|
Toni Kroos
|
Real Madrid
|
Rudiger's Rangers
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Real Madrid
|
Kroos Control
|
Toni Kroos
|
Real Madrid
|
Kepa Faith
|
Kepa Arrizabalaga
|
Real Madrid
|
All The Smallings
|
Chris Smalling
|
Roma
|
One Flew Over Lukaku's Nest
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Roma
|
Ctrl Alt De Laet
|
Ritchie De Laet
|
Royal Antwerp
|
Lamela Anderson
|
Erik Lamela
|
Seville FC
|
Guns & Moses
|
Victor Moses
|
Spartak Moscow
|
Knockaert Punch
|
Anthony Knockaert
|
Valenciennes
|
Purple Reina
|
Pepe Reina
|
Villarreal
|
Men Behaving Chadli
|
Nacer Chadli
|
Westerlo
International Football
As football becomes increasingly globalised and many glories reach the end of their careers - or are still some way off - Fantasy Premier League players have also had to adapt to these changes.
But the opportunities are all the greater for it. N'Golo Kante, for example, has moved to Saudi Arabia, where a 'You Kante Be Serious? team is named after him. Representatives of Major League Soccer and even the K League (the South Korean championship) are also represented. Just ask the 'Sounds of Lloris' or the magical 'Lingardium Leviosa'.
|
International Football
|
FPL Team Name
|
Player
|
Club
|
Firmino’s Dentist
|
Roberto Firmino
|
Al-Ahli
|
Jingle All The Ney
|
Neymar
|
Al-Hilal
|
You Kante Be Serious?
|
Ngolo Kante
|
Al-Ittihad
|
Enter Shaqiri
|
Xherdan Shaqiri
|
Chicago Fire
|
The Zarate Kid
|
Mauro Zarate
|
Danubio FC
|
Benteke Fried Chicken
|
Christian Benteke
|
DC United
|
Lingardium Leviosa
|
Jesse Lingard
|
FC Seoul
|
Messi Nessy
|
Lionel Messi
|
Inter Miami
|
Sound Of The Lloris
|
Hugo Lloris
|
LAFC
|
Lloris the Hounds
|
Hugo Lloris
|
LAFC
|
Moura the Same
|
Lucas Moura
|
Sao Paulo
|
Pjanic at the Disco
|
Miralem Pjanic
|
Sharjah FC
Managers
While players are a major part of the inspiration of Fantasy Premier League players, coaches, current and former, are not forgotten. 'TenHager, Better, Faster Stronger' in tribute to Daft Punk on the one hand, 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' transformed into 'The Secret Life of Pep' of another, no one, absolutely no one, is really safe.
Some of the best inspirations include the famous 'Murder On Zidane’s Floor', 'Smack My Bilic Up' and 'Kindergarten Klopp'. And if you thought that only legal entities were targeted by users' puns, you were finally far from the truth.
|
Managers
|
FPL Team Name
|
Team
|
Allardyce Lost
|
Sam Allardyce
|
Gangsters Allardyce
|
Sam Allardyce
|
The Seven Year Bilic
|
Slaven Bilic
|
Smack My Bilic Up
|
Slaven Bilic
|
Thomas The Frank Engine
|
Thomas Frank
|
The Secret Life of Pep
|
Josep Guardiola
|
Kindergarten Klopp
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
Klopps and Robbers
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
Low Island
|
Joachim Low
|
Backstreet Moyes
|
David Moyes
|
Ange Management
|
Ange Postecoglou
|
Brennan Jerry’s
|
Brennan Rodgers
|
TenHager, Better, Faster Stronger
|
Erik Ten Hag
|
Tuchel For School
|
Thomas Tuchel
|
Murder On Zidane’s Floor
|
Zinedine Zidane
Teams
Because yes, even clubs do not escape the rules of the Fantasy Premier League. Premier League, Bundesliga, Liga, Championship or Premier Soccer League (the South African first division championship): no league is spared.
Among the funniest appellations, we will find in particular the "Champagne SuperRovers", "Bilbao Baggins", "Dallas Buyers Club" and again "Bayer Neverlosin'" - perfectly adapted to the magnificent season crossed by the men of Xabi Alonso, who ended Bayern Munich's dominance to clinch the Bundesliga crown in the 2023/2024 campaign.
|
Teams
|
FPL Team Name
|
Team
|
AC a little silhouetto of Milan
|
AC Milan
|
Ajax Trees Dow
|
Ajax Amsterdam
|
Bilbao Baggins
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
Imaginary Madrid
|
Atletico de Madrid
|
Bayer Neverlosin’
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Bayern Bru
|
Bayern Munich
|
Champagne SuperRovers
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
Borussia Teeth
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
AC/DC United
|
DC United
|
VARcelona
|
FC Barcelona
|
Dallas Buyers Club
|
FC Dallas
|
Fiorentina Turner
|
Fiorentina
|
Inter Yermam
|
Inter Milan
|
Inter Row Z
|
Inter Milan
|
Pfizer Chiefs
|
Kaiser Chiefs
|
UnReal Madrid
|
Real Madrid
|
Real SoSoBad
|
Real Sociedad
|
Not So Hotspur
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
Expected Toulouse
|
Toulouse FC
Other Options
- Alice in Hangeland
- Nani McPhee
- Goal of Duty
- The Vincibles
- Smells like Team Spirit
- School of Hard Knocks
- Every Day I'm Shuffling
- Don’t Be Upsetti, Eat Some Spaghetti
- Marco Polo
- Norfolk n’ Good
- Covid VARiant
- Sexandthe City
Undeniably, "Alice in Hangeland" is one of the finest and wittiest in the lineup. A masterful mix of a classic novel and a legendary player, it's a prime example of the humorous potential of team naming in FPL.
If you now have 250 different sources of inspiration, they ultimately represent only a tiny part of an infinity of possibilities, each more pointed than the other.
A cleverly constructed name reflects not only the humour and creativity of the one who found it, but also its understanding of football, players and its culture in the general sense of the term, whether the latter is footballing or more spread out. This is an essential, perhaps the most important, part of the FPL experience. This is the essence of a game.