Highlights Team names in Fantasy Premier League showcase humor, creativity, and football knowledge within a 20-character limit.

A clever team name might give a psychological edge and make opponents underestimate you.

From puns to obscure references to TV shows and movies, here are the 250 funniest Fantasy Premier League team names for players to use.

A crucial aspect of Fantasy Premier League's allure lies in its unique blend of sporting knowledge, tactical nous, and an unexpected dash of comedic wit - all encapsulated within the confines of your team's name. It's a golden opportunity to let your humour shine, potentially earning you much mirth and admiration from your friends, colleagues, and fellow FPL enthusiasts.

A name that allows you to transfer a part of your personality directly to your team. For the most part constructed in the form of puns, these veritable identity cards add a humorous touch to a game that many see as a real competition.

And with the 2023/24 season currently in full swing, FPL players have once again vied with each other to come up with the best names for their teams, while always remaining within the bounds of respect, an essential element of the FPL community.

To this end, this article has compiled the 250 most humorous and fun-filled team names that can be found - and that you too can rely on - in the game that more than 8 million users around the world are playing this year.

Legends

Many of the best-loved team names on the circuit are correlated with the identity of legends or, more simply, retirees from the green rectangle. Derived from the names of cinematic works, everyday expressions or pop-culture subjects (music, books, posters), these names are sure to remind you of great football moments, whether good or less enjoyable.

You'll find, for example, 'Alba and the 40 speeds', a reference to the famous tales of the Thousand and One Nights published in 1701, or 'Rooney Tunes', a quirky format for a programme that was no less quirky and will appeal to older generations.

Legends (or former players) FPL Team Name Player Agueroooo! Sergio Aguero Akinfenwa Pancakes Adebayo Akinfenwa Alba and the 40 Speeds Jordi Alba Baines on Toast Leighton Baines Out on Bale Gareth Bale Here's Bony! Wilfried Bony Bony & Clyde Wilfried Bony Carra on Camping Jamie Carragher You Petr Cech Yourself Petr Cech Petr Cech Yourself Petr Cech Chamakh My Pitch Up Marouane Chamakh Down to Chiellini Georgio Chiellini Crouch Potato Peter Crouch Deeney in a Bottle Troy Deeney De Gea Bar David De Gea Me, My Delph and I Fabian Delph Delph and Safety Fabian Delph Blink 1 Eto’o Samuel Eto'o Absolutely Fabregas Cesc Fabregas Cesc and the City Cesc Fabregas The Cesc Pistols Cesc Fabregas All's Fer in Love And War Leroy Fer No Fuchs Given Christian Fuchs For Fuchs Sake Christian Fuchs Dukes Of Hazard Eden Hazard Hazardous Material Eden Hazard Can't Handle the Huth Robert Huth Not a Kalou Salomon Kalou Run the Kewells Harry Kewell Klose But No Cigar Miroslav Klose HuttonDressedAsLahm Philipp Lahm Tinky Winky Dipsy Lallana Poe Adam Lallana Lallana’s in Pyjamas Adam Lallana Taking Le Tiss Matt Le Tissier How I Met Your Mata Juan Mata Mertesacker’s Turtle Necks Per Mertesacker Neville Wears Prada Gary Neville 50 Shades of O’Shea Dara O'Shea Sweet Child O'Shea Dara O'Shea Kings Of Leon Osman Leon Osman The Wizard of Ozil Mesut Ozil Ji-Sung Park the bus Ji-Sung Park Pique My Interest Gerard Pique Draft or Pique Gerard Pique Pique Blinders Gerard Pique A Room with a Pugh Marc Pugh Puncheon Above My Weight Jason Puncheon Three Cheers for Ramires Ramires Rock’n'Rolando Rolando Rooney Tunes Wayne Rooney Guns N' Rosicky Tomas Rosicky Eye of the Schweinsteiger Bastian Schwensteiger Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels Martin Skrtel Disco Stuarridge Daniel Sturridge Tevez Dispenser Carlos Tevez Lady Yaya Yaya Toure Arda Than You Arda Turan Van Der Fart Rafael van der Vaart It would be Ruud not to Ruud van Nistelrooy Where’s Wondo? Wondo Murderonzidanesfloor Zinedine Zidane

Premier League Players

While the legends are well represented, the current Premier League players are not to be outdone. Some of whom, moreover, are a major source of inspiration to millions of players across the globe. Mohamed Salah, whose name has been used on several occasions, is one of the favourites.

From 'Chicken Tikka Mo Salah' to 'Glory, Glory Salah-lujah', the Egyptian Pharaoh is no exception to the rule. What is also interesting about this type of format is that all players, regardless of their level or popularity in the eyes of the general public or the media, can find their names used as inspiration by FPL players.

Premier League Players FPL Team Name Player Club Elneny and the Jets Mohamed Elneny Arsenal Old Havertz Die Hard Kai Havertz Arsenal Old Havertz Kai Hard Kai Havertz Arsenal Like Gabriel Jesus To A Child Gabriel Jesus Arsenal Rice, Rice Baby Declan Rice Arsenal Matty Cash in the Attic Matty Cash Aston Villa Come Digne With Me Lucas Digne Aston Villa Stranger Mings Tyrone Mings Aston Villa Tea for the Tielemans Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Finding Neto Neto Bournemouth Dango Unchained Dango Ouattara Bournemouth Kinder Mbeumo Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Mee, Myself & I Ben Mee Brentford Why’d You Only Call Ben Mee When You’re High? Ben Mee Brentford Estupina Colada Pervis Estupinan Brighton Uptown Dunk Lewis Dunk Brighton Gilmous Girls Billy Gilmour Brighton Mitomavirus Kaoru Mitoma Brighton Mudryk To Life Mikhailo Mudryk Chelsea Costa Livramento Crisis Tino Livramento Chelsea The Kouyate Kid Kiki Koyate Crystal Palace Hakuna Mateta Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace When Harry Met Alli Dele Alli Everton Tarkowsky and Hutch James Tarkowski Everton Obi-Wan Iwobi Alex Iwobi Fulham Willian Dollar Baby Willian Fulham Alisson Wonderland Alisson Liverpool Haven't Jota Clue Diogo Jota Liverpool Glory, Glory Salah-lujah Mohamed Salah Liverpool Chicken Tikka Mo Salah Mohamed Salah Liverpool Love The Way You Szoboszlai Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool The 40 Year Old Virgil Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool Pique and the Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Grealish the Beast Jack Grealish Manchester City Haalandaise Sauce Erling Haaland Manchester City Winter WonderHaaland Erling Haaland Manchester City Silva lining Bernardo Silva Manchester City Sterling Silverware Raheem Sterling Manchester City Rolling Stones John Stones Manchester City Game of Stones John Stones Manchester City Stones in Glass Houses John Stones Manchester City Luke KyleWalker Kyle Walker Manchester City Earth, Wind and Maguire Harry Maguire Manchester United Count on Mount Mason Mount Manchester United Singing In Va Rane Raphael Varane Manchester United Botman and Robin Sven Botman Newcastle Not Isakly Sure Alexander Isak Newcastle Not A Karius In The World Loris Karius Newcastle Krafth Beer Emil Krafth Newcastle A Night In Lascelles Jamal Lascelles Newcastle She Sells Lascelles Jamal Lascelles Newcastle Always on Targett Matt Targett Newcastle Tonali Addicted to Bass Sandro Tonali Newcastle MacAwoniyi Cheese Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forest Pimps and Hojbjergs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Tottenham Son of a Pitch Heung-min Son Tottenham Areola Grande Alphonse Areola West Ham Lord of the Ings Danny Ings West Ham Stranger Ings Danny Ings West Ham Best Ings In Life Are Free Danny Ings West Ham Paqueta Crisps Lucas Paqueta West Ham Dendonkin’ Donuts Leander Dendoncker Wolverhampton

Not only do Premier League players get the treatment, but those competing outside of the English top-flight see their names used by FPL players. Some Championship players are no exception, as are many of their colleagues across Europe.

In fact, many of them have played in the Premier League, as in the case of Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Leroy Sane, Olivier Giroud and Granit Xhaka, all of whom have not been forgotten by their respective fans. While some of the puns are immediately obvious - or rather obvious to the ear - others are more subtle and take longer to understand - which makes them even easier to grasp.

European Players FPL Team Name Player Club Hoilett the Dogs Out Junior Hoilett Aberdeen Loftus-Cheeky Nandos Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan Giroud Let The Dogs Out? Olivier Giroud AC Milan Giroud Awakening Olivier Giroud AC Milan If Tomori Never Comes Fikayo Tomori AC Milan Balotelli-Tubbies Mario Balotelli Adana Demirspor De Roon Is On Fire Marten De Roon Atalanta Bergamo Who Ate All Depays? Memphis Depay Atletico de Madrid Boom Xhakalaka Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen Citizen Kane Harry Kane Bayern Munich No Kane, No Gain Harry Kane Bayern Munich King Kane Harry Kane Bayern Munich Curl Up and Dier Eric Dier Bayern Munich Neuer Say Never Again Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Top Dier Eric Dier Bayern Munich Afternoon De Ligt Matthijs De Ligt Bayern Munich InSane in the Membran Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Bacuna Matata Juninho Bacuna Birmingham City Man of the Mats Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund Muller Reus Corner Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund No Weimann No Cry Andreas Weimann Bristol City Jar of Hart Joe Hart Celtic Glasgow Quit Playing with my Hart Joe Hart Celtic Glasgow Slumdog Mignolet Simon Mignolet Club Brugge Ibe Gotta Feeling Jordan Ibe Ebbsfleet United Ibe Back Jordan Ibe Ebbsfleet United The Men Who Stare at Gotze Mario Gotze Eintracht Frankfurt Right In The Feghoulis Sofiane Feghouli Fatih Garagumruk Cancelo Culture Joao Cancelo FC Barcelona The Big Lewandowski Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona Salt & Pepe Pepe FC Porto Pepe's Piglets Pepe FC Porto Hanging By a Fred Fred Fenerbahce Dzeko and the Bunnymen Edin Dzeko Fenerbahce Batshuayi Crazy Michy Batshuayi Fenerbahce Valeri's Angels Emanuele Valeri Frosinone Dial M for Mertens Dries Mertens Galatasaray Sixth Spence Djed Spence Genoa Blind At The Back Daley Blind Girona Taking The Mkhitaryan Henrick Mkhitaryan Inter Milan PogBoom Paul Pogba Juventus Gelhardt or Go Home Joe Gelhardt Leeds United Ayew Ready For This? Andre Ayew Le Havre The Vardy Boys Jamie Vardy Leicester Vardy Hard Jamie Vardy Leicester Iheanacho Libre Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester Gylfi Pleasures Gylfi Sigurdsson Lyngby Dostbusters Bas Dost NEC Nimegue Pelle and Dembele On Your Telly Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain Dembele Tower Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain Hakimi & Rudiger Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain You Musa Be Joaquin? Joaquin Real Betis Bellerin Than Out Hector Bellerin Real Betis Krossing like Toni Toni Kroos Real Madrid Rudiger's Rangers Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid Kroos Control Toni Kroos Real Madrid Kepa Faith Kepa Arrizabalaga Real Madrid All The Smallings Chris Smalling Roma One Flew Over Lukaku's Nest Romelu Lukaku Roma Ctrl Alt De Laet Ritchie De Laet Royal Antwerp Lamela Anderson Erik Lamela Seville FC Guns & Moses Victor Moses Spartak Moscow Knockaert Punch Anthony Knockaert Valenciennes Purple Reina Pepe Reina Villarreal Men Behaving Chadli Nacer Chadli Westerlo

As football becomes increasingly globalised and many glories reach the end of their careers - or are still some way off - Fantasy Premier League players have also had to adapt to these changes.

But the opportunities are all the greater for it. N'Golo Kante, for example, has moved to Saudi Arabia, where a 'You Kante Be Serious? team is named after him. Representatives of Major League Soccer and even the K League (the South Korean championship) are also represented. Just ask the 'Sounds of Lloris' or the magical 'Lingardium Leviosa'.

International Football FPL Team Name Player Club Firmino’s Dentist Roberto Firmino Al-Ahli Jingle All The Ney Neymar Al-Hilal You Kante Be Serious? Ngolo Kante Al-Ittihad Enter Shaqiri Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire The Zarate Kid Mauro Zarate Danubio FC Benteke Fried Chicken Christian Benteke DC United Lingardium Leviosa Jesse Lingard FC Seoul Messi Nessy Lionel Messi Inter Miami Sound Of The Lloris Hugo Lloris LAFC Lloris the Hounds Hugo Lloris LAFC Moura the Same Lucas Moura Sao Paulo Pjanic at the Disco Miralem Pjanic Sharjah FC

Managers

While players are a major part of the inspiration of Fantasy Premier League players, coaches, current and former, are not forgotten. 'TenHager, Better, Faster Stronger' in tribute to Daft Punk on the one hand, 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' transformed into 'The Secret Life of Pep' of another, no one, absolutely no one, is really safe.

Some of the best inspirations include the famous 'Murder On Zidane’s Floor', 'Smack My Bilic Up' and 'Kindergarten Klopp'. And if you thought that only legal entities were targeted by users' puns, you were finally far from the truth.

Managers FPL Team Name Team Allardyce Lost Sam Allardyce Gangsters Allardyce Sam Allardyce The Seven Year Bilic Slaven Bilic Smack My Bilic Up Slaven Bilic Thomas The Frank Engine Thomas Frank The Secret Life of Pep Josep Guardiola Kindergarten Klopp Jurgen Klopp Klopps and Robbers Jurgen Klopp Low Island Joachim Low Backstreet Moyes David Moyes Ange Management Ange Postecoglou Brennan Jerry’s Brennan Rodgers TenHager, Better, Faster Stronger Erik Ten Hag Tuchel For School Thomas Tuchel Murder On Zidane’s Floor Zinedine Zidane

Teams

Because yes, even clubs do not escape the rules of the Fantasy Premier League. Premier League, Bundesliga, Liga, Championship or Premier Soccer League (the South African first division championship): no league is spared.

Among the funniest appellations, we will find in particular the "Champagne SuperRovers", "Bilbao Baggins", "Dallas Buyers Club" and again "Bayer Neverlosin'" - perfectly adapted to the magnificent season crossed by the men of Xabi Alonso, who ended Bayern Munich's dominance to clinch the Bundesliga crown in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Teams FPL Team Name Team AC a little silhouetto of Milan AC Milan Ajax Trees Dow Ajax Amsterdam Bilbao Baggins Athletic Bilbao Imaginary Madrid Atletico de Madrid Bayer Neverlosin’ Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Bru Bayern Munich Champagne SuperRovers Blackburn Rovers Borussia Teeth Borussia Dortmund AC/DC United DC United VARcelona FC Barcelona Dallas Buyers Club FC Dallas Fiorentina Turner Fiorentina Inter Yermam Inter Milan Inter Row Z Inter Milan Pfizer Chiefs Kaiser Chiefs UnReal Madrid Real Madrid Real SoSoBad Real Sociedad Not So Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Expected Toulouse Toulouse FC

Other Options

Alice in Hangeland

Nani McPhee

Goal of Duty

The Vincibles

Smells like Team Spirit

School of Hard Knocks

Every Day I'm Shuffling

Don’t Be Upsetti, Eat Some Spaghetti

Marco Polo

Norfolk n’ Good

Covid VARiant

Sexandthe City

​​​​

​​​​Undeniably, "Alice in Hangeland" is one of the finest and wittiest in the lineup. A masterful mix of a classic novel and a legendary player, it's a prime example of the humorous potential of team naming in FPL.

If you now have 250 different sources of inspiration, they ultimately represent only a tiny part of an infinity of possibilities, each more pointed than the other.

A cleverly constructed name reflects not only the humour and creativity of the one who found it, but also its understanding of football, players and its culture in the general sense of the term, whether the latter is footballing or more spread out. This is an essential, perhaps the most important, part of the FPL experience. This is the essence of a game.