With so many fixtures in the next six weeks, we’re entering the busiest time of year for both footballers and Fantasy Premier League players. Most of the game’s premium players won't have a free midweek until January. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham play every midweek between now and gameweek 19 and owners of players from these clubs should be conscious of investing in players who aren't guaranteed to start.

Whilst we will likely see reduced league minutes and lots of rotation for many, history tells us the likes of Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes tend to play every minute when fit, regardless of fixture congestion.

Manchester City and Chelsea are not involved in the EFL Cup quarter-finals and will therefore see a free midweek between gameweek 16 and 17. Despite Chelsea being involved in European competition, Cole Palmer will see an additional two free midweeks off as he was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the group stages of the Europa Conference League. This furthers the appeal of Palmer who also has the “easiest” fixtures of all premium players over the festive period, with games against all three of the newly promoted teams before the end of the year.

Keep or Sell Erling Haaland

High xG suggests more goals ahead

Erling Haaland is dropping in price and is again being sold en masse this week. That's perhaps surprising as he plays a Spurs team who have a few defensive injury problems and, whilst many will point to the Manchester City injuries as to why they’ve been dropping points, it’s worth noting Haaland has still been racking up the chances.

Over the last five gameweeks, the Norwegian is top of the league for xG and whilst his output has dropped, the team are still functioning well enough to create high chance volume for him. Historically under Pep Guardiola, City are the most reliable team in the league when they play at home and many will expect Haaland, who scored a hat-trick for Norway earlier in the week, to find his rhythm again in the Premier League. It's also worth noting Kevin de Bruyne is likely to feature this weekend and when he plays, Haaland’s numbers are usually better.

Forwards to Target

Isak a better option than Jackson

With so many selling Haaland and the previously popular Dominic Solanke, both Nicolas Jackson and Alexander Isak are getting lots of attention. Over half a million cheaper and with better fixtures, Jackson has earned three more goal involvements (goals or assists) than Isak. However, minutes are a cause for concern if you’re investing in the Senegalese striker. Chelsea have won five league games this season and in all of them, Jackson has been subbed off between 67-78 minutes. Owners are therefore missing out on any late goal points.

When the game is stretched, and the opposition are chasing an equalizer, we often see attacking players from big teams earn big hauls late in games with the likes of Salah and Fernandes benefiting from these late points in particular. In contrast to Jackson, Isak has only been subbed off once in the league this season and isn’t one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

Alexander-Arnold replacements

Time to drop Liverpool defender

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most expensive defender in the game and he’s the most sold player in FPL this week. After picking up a hamstring injury last time out, he’s likely to miss a game or two and managers cannot afford to leave a player of his price point on their bench for long. Under Arne Slot, he’s not quite carried the same attacking threat as we’ve seen from him in previous seasons and, with so many good value defensive options, selling comes highly recommended.

Budget defenders

Newcastle's Hall is a great option at 4.5 million

With teams like Nottingham Forest and Fulham ranking amongst the best defences in the league so far this season, there are lots of budget defenders who are proving excellent value. Looking at the teams with the bext fixtures, affordable defenders at Newcastle, Brighton, Chelsea and Bournemouth should be considered. Lewis Hall is the standout option on the back of some eye-catching performances for club and country.

The Newcastle left back offers more attacking upside than most defenders at 4.5 million or below. He’s taking the majority of corners, given plenty of attacking license and doing really well in the bonus points system because of his creative threat. If Newcastle keep a clean sheet, owners can therefore expect additional bonus points.

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has an outstanding run of fixtures, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has a couple of assists in November already and Brighton’s Lewis Dunk is back in training and likely to start this weekend.

Meanwhile, if you have slightly more money to spend, at 4.7 million you can own arguably the two most attacking full backs in the league at the moment. Wolves’ Ait-Nouri offers goal threat and often finds himself in wide forward positions, whilst Lucas Digne is in the form of his career and produced another strong performance against Italy for France earlier this week.

Top Tip: Salah is this week's best captaincy option

Reds star should relish playing Southampton

Mohamed Salah is the best captain this week and after a rest during the international break he will be champing at the bit to play a Southampton team who always play out from the back at St Mary’s, which Liverpool will hope to exploit. Southampton have been particularly vulnerable defensively down their left side and Salah’s chances of a haul feel higher than ever. For those that don’t own Salah, Haaland, Palmer, Isak and Bruno Fernandes are all good punts with the armband in a week where we’re spoiled for choice.

