Mohamed Salah is the most reliable player in Fantasy Premier League right now and despite two difficult fixtures up next in Manchester City and Newcastle, it's still a good time to buy.

The Egyptian has a good record against City with 11 goals and 6 assists in 21 games and Liverpool go into the match as heavy favourites. City are not only conceding but also big chances at a worrying rate.

Erling Haaland conundrum

It's time to move on

Pep’s men are all over the place defensively and we haven’t seen them look this vulnerable in a very long time - with a shock 4-0 loss to Tottenham being their nadir - but in attack they’re still creating plenty of chances.

Backing the underlying data is something the more engaged FPL managers swear by and if Haaland hadn’t been getting chances then he would be a hard sell for the majority a few weeks back. Knowing his team were still creating for him, owners have been optimistic and kept the faith - blaming bad luck or ‘variance’ for poor outcomes.

Last Six Gameweeks Player xG+A FPL Points Haaland 6.4 21 Salah 5.3 61

We know Haaland isn’t going to continue his bad form for long; his goal-scoring return in the Premier League is inevitable. Sellers know his numbers will improve soon but that doesn’t mean he’s an automatic hold and at some point we have to draw a line and move on.

The game’s most expensive player is likely to be a sell for the masses this week because:

Other premiums are delivering and owning him likely blocks an easy move to Salah, Cole Palmer or Bukayo Saka Forward spots are in high demand and there are many great budget options performing well City aren’t the dominant force they were early in the season He isn’t likely to be the best captain option most weeks over the festive period and justifying the 15 million price of a player that isn’t regularly your captain is difficult.

Battle of the Brazilian Budget forwards

Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro are great options

Lower priced forwards are stepping up this season. Chris Wood, Danny Welbeck, Yoanne Wisa and Liam Delap all have impressive numbers and offer good value. Two of the best, however, are João Pedro and Matheus Cunha who are both gaining in popularity.

The Brazilian duo are two of the most in-demand players in FPL right now and could both see double price rises this week. Their offering is similar and it’s difficult to separate them; both are talismen for their teams, play in the number 10 role and offer goal and assist threat unlike most budget forwards.

Wolves and Brighton are top of the fixture ticker, so their opponents throughout December are appealing for both forwards. Cunha is over 1 million more expensive than his fellow countryman so if it’s purely a value play, Joäo Pedro edges it for many. But Cunha takes all set pieces for Wolves and could be on penalties too, whilst the Brighton man is the first-choice penalty taker but doesn’t take free kicks and corners.

Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah are the best choices for double points

It’s rare to see a week with so many appealing captaincy options. João Pedro plays Southampton at home, Bruno Fernandes hosts Everton, and Bryan Mbeumo, whose Brentford team have a chart-topping home record, welcomes Leicester to the Gtech Stadium.

The two most popular choices who also happen to have home fixtures are Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah. It’s fair to say their fixture match ups aren’t as appealing on paper as some of the previous names, but there’s still plenty of reasons to back them.

Last season, Palmer was a safe pair of hands at home and given the fact that he is rested midweek and Chelsea will play a second string in Europe, we can expect Palmer and the first-choice Premier League team to be fresh at the weekend.

Their opponents Aston Villa were full strength and played out a hard fought 0-0 against Juventus on Wednesday night, so it’s fair to assume they could be a little leggy. The Champions League games are a huge priority for Villa and could take their toll on a more slimline squad.

Gameweek 13 Top Tip – Invest in Arsenal

Strong clean sheet probability and functioning well in attack

Last season, Arsenal put on a defensive masterclass, and they were head and shoulders clear of all other backlines in the league. This term, their underlying defensive data has been good but they’ve conceded more than expected.

Perhaps though they’ve turned a corner with a clean sheet against Nottingham Forest, and with good fixtures on the horizon, doubling up on Arsenal's defence is an option for December. Gabriel is flagged as a doubt for the weekend, but Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are both worthy picks in their own right.

The Arsenal attack is functioning well too, and the return of Martin Odegaard cannot be underestimated as we see an upturn in performances and results. The win against Forest was arguably the Gunners' most convincing league performance of the season and to then go away from home in the Champions League and score five in Lisbon was really impressive.

Odegaard might not be the best FPL pick, but he makes the other attackers more desirable with Saka and Kai Havertz the main beneficiaries. Saka is in great form and continues to look like the main goal threat in this team. With West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace and Ipswich all up before Christmas Day, covering the Arsenal attack and defence is highly recommended.

