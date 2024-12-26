Last weekend, Bukayo Saka was owned by around half of the active teams still playing FPL and when he went off with a hamstring injury after 23 minutes, alarm bells were raised. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has since confirmed Saka will be out for “many weeks” and rumours are circulating that he could be sidelined until March. Regardless of how long he’s missing, Saka is clearly an immediate sell in FPL and has already dropped in value. Over 1 million managers have sold the winger and that number will continue to rise ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

The Best Bukayo Saka Replacements

Odegaard, Fernandes and Anthony Gordon should be popular options

There is no obvious replacement for the high-priced Saka for those that already own Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer, and owners will likely move in lots of different directions rather than all bee-line to the same player. Bruno Fernandes is perhaps the most popular alternative but there is a plethora of options at various price points. A Saka sale might enable some managers to consider re-shuffling their team structure allowing them to target a Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence or an Alexander Isak in attack, so both affordable and more expensive midfielders should be considered to suit your budget.

Heung-min Son and Phil Foden don’t come cheap and neither have had the best seasons to date. Foden’s first league goal of the season came only last weekend and investing in the Manchester City attack is a hard sell at the moment, but with attractive fixtures ahead, Foden could surprise a few. Surely it’s a case of ‘when’, and not ‘if’, Manchester City start scoring goals galore again and with a five-game run of Everton, Leicester, West Ham, Brentford and Ipswich, it’s hard to completely rule out a player like Foden.

Martin Odegaard will likely take penalties in Saka’s absence and could also replace him on left-footed in-swinging corners. With no Saka though, the Arsenal attack could struggle for goals which may put a few buyers off the Norwegian. Anthony Gordon and Ismaila Sarr are two in-form players from teams who are scoring more goals of late and whilst they might not be the first names that come to mind when shopping for a midfielder, their recent returns suggest they should be considered.

Fernandes and Amad Are Both Great Options

The Man United duo are worth Saka replacements

Bruno Fernandes costs around 3 million more than teammate Amad Diallo and buyers of either need to assess who offers the best value. Bruno is very much the talisman in this United team and penalties/set pieces add to his threat. Amad, however has been the star performer since Ruben Amorim took over and his recent positional change from wing back to playing behind the forward makes him an even better option.

Like Amad, Bruno has played around half of his minutes under the new manager in a deeper role and when he is in the midfield two, he clearly doesn’t carry the same attacking threat. Nevertheless, both United men are worthy Saka replacements with good fixtures on the horizon.

Target Liverpool Assets

Alexander-Arnold and Alisson attractive with Salah essential

With form and fixtures on side, a fixture in hand on the field, and therefore a double Gameweek likely, triple Liverpool is a legit option. Mohamed Salah doesn’t need to be discussed. Trent Alexander-Arnold had two shots on target against Tottenham and looked really good in attack, providing a brilliant assist. He’s expensive but he always feels close to a haul and will surely start to clock big points again very soon. Alisson Becker costs only 5.4 million in goal and Liverpool have been the best defence in the league this season.

Midfielders Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are risky picks in midfield as both will be subject to rotation and reduced minutes in the next handful of games, but if you think you can predict their starts then the rewards could be huge. The last two gameweeks have shown us how leaky Leicester can be and Liverpool will fancy their chances of a high score line against the Foxes at Anfield.

Still Time to Transfer in Alexander Isak

The Newcastle forward can score against any opponent

Alexander Isak is now owned by the masses and has seen a huge price rise from the 8.3 million he cost in Gameweek 10. With 47 points in the last four Gameweeks, he’s the league’s most in-form forward. Newcastle are winning games comfortably, Anthony Gordon is playing well on the left, Jacob Murphy is again first choice on the right and Sandro Tonali is now the number 6 which pushes Bruno Guimaraes into a more advanced position. Isak is the main beneficiary of this tactical switch and he’s playing with the clinical edge that he missed earlier in the season when his shot accuracy and conversion was below par.

Some will think they have missed the boat when buying Isak with Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham his next three matches. Whilst these opponents might look like difficult games on paper, many will argue that they are three defences that will give Isak chances and it should be noted that after this more “difficult” run, his next three games (from Gameweek 21) are against Wolves, Bournemouth and Southampton.

Salah is the Only Captain Choice

Liverpool face a struggling Leicester side on Boxing Day

If you don’t own Mohamed Salah, buy him. And if you’re not captaining him versus Leicester at Anfield than perhaps re-consider. Triple captaincy will be saved by most for a double gameweek but this isn’t a bad week to activate the chip on the Egyptian who is well on track to beat his record of 303 FPL points in a season.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 26-12-24.