Gameweek 20 sees the conclusion of the festive fixture before the FA Cup gives FPL managers a breather next weekend. With Liverpool scoring five last time out and Newcastle United’s convincing win at Old Trafford, players from these two clubs are high on the wish list for FPL managers.

Back Alexander-Arnold to Score Points

Nostalgic managers want right-back ahead of possible exit

We might not be able to pick Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in FPL next season, and the more nostalgic managers will feel the need to own him for the second half of the season as he aims to end on a high at Anfield.

His 15-point performance against West Ham United felt like it had been a long time coming, and even as the game’s most expensive defender at £7.2million, he still feels like a good investment given the obvious attacking threat and the stingy defence he plays in ahead of the Reds facing arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool and Everton are likely to have their postponed Merseyside derby rescheduled for Gameweek 24 or 25, which will see a double gameweek for both teams. Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold are obvious buys, but who is the third-best Liverpool player to own?

Alisson Becker is cheaper than he has been in previous seasons, and the Reds are top with Nottingham Forest in the clean sheet rankings on eight. Similarly, their attacking numbers are top of the charts too, but picking between Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota isn’t easy with the share of minutes between all attackers not named Salah.

Isak and Wood Among Cunha Replacements

Wolves talisman set to miss clash through suspension

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ talisman Matheus Cunha will only miss one Premier League game through suspension, but his fixture run ahead isn’t kind and he is the most-sold player in FPL this week.

For those that already own Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak, choosing the Brazilian’s replacement isn’t obvious. Gakpo has started eight of the last nine games on the left side of the Liverpool attack and is clearly now first choice. However, in six of those starts he’s been substituted between the 57th and 72nd minute, which is far from optimal.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro and Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood are cheaper alternatives than the Dutchman. Both play 90 minutes more often than not and have the added benefit of being on penalties.

Brighton and Nottingham Forest cause the bigger teams in the league problems and, whilst good fixture runs are important for FPL managers, these two forwards feel like players who you can back in tougher runs and could therefore be deemed fixture-proof.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins looked good last time out and has the best fixture he could ask for this weekend - Leicester City at home - but with Morgan Rogers suspended, he could miss his playmaker. Watkins has struggled for consistency this season but, with an impressive 12-pointer against Brighton, he could have turned a corner.

Buy Newcastle Players While in Good Form

Gordon, Murphy and Hall among potential acquisitions

Newcastle have won their last four Premier League games, scoring 13 goals and conceding none. Whilst it may be a small sample size, we’ve not seen this sort of form from the Toon Army since Eddie Howe’s first season, where they were defensively solid at the back and fluid in attack.

The fixture ticker is favourable for Newcastle, with Tottenham, Wolves, Bournemouth, Southampton and Fulham in the next five domestic games. Although they have to juggle a busy schedule with a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, they don’t have the complication of midweek European fixtures to manage this season.

Isak is the Premier League's best forward at the moment, and he’s the most obvious buy in the game. However, in addition, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy complete the Newcastle front three and both should also be considered, given the form and the fixtures.

Gordon, showed us last season that he can deliver consistent FPL returns and, after a slow start to the season, he’s now produced a goal or assist in six of his last seven.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall is the standout defensive option at St James’ Park and offers more attacking upside than the rest. Hall takes some of the set pieces and is a constant open play threat as Newcastle rely on his crossing ability from the left. Hall, Gordon and Isak rank amongst the six most transferred in players this week.

XGI per 90 minutes Goals and assists per 90 minutes Bryan Mbeumo 0.48 0.69 Anthony Gordon 0.60 0.50 Eberechi Eze 0.44 0.29 Ismaila Sarr 0.52 0.45

Take Advantage of Crystal Palace Run of Fixtures

The Eagles have favourable matches coming up

Crystal Palace face Chelsea this weekend but then have an unbelievable fixture run until Gameweek 29, which sees them take on only Fulham (8th) and Aston Villa (9th) from the top half of the table.

Just £0.7million separates Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr and, whilst most will feel like Eze is the standout performer, Sarr has the stronger numbers this season with 0.45 attacking returns every 90 minutes compared to Eze’s 0.29.

Sarr, who many will know as a wide forward from his time at Watford, is playing as a second striker and has four goals and three assists from 12 league starts this season.

Captaincy feels like a non-event again this week as Salah takes on Manchester United at Anfield. When the league’s best player has a home fixture against one of the weakest defences on current form, it's difficult to consider other options and this isn’t a week to try and be clever with the armband.

