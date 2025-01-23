Tripling-up on Liverpool players should be a priority for Fantasy Premier League managers as one of only two teams with a double gameweek confirmed on the horizon.

Liverpool face Ipswich this weekend, followed by Bournemouth and Everton in Gameweek 24 and then Wolves in Gameweek 25. It’s a brilliant run for the best team in the league and tripling up on Arne Slot’s men is essential.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are obvious picks, but deciding on the third Liverpool player isn’t easy. Investing in a defensive player like Virgil van Dijk or the cheaper Ibrahima Konate feels like the safest pick, but chasing the upside with an extra Liverpool attacker is perhaps where the biggest opportunity lies.

Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez will all share minutes and whilst they can go big in any given game, getting consecutive starts is no guarantee - which is why Cody Gakpo is surely the best of the bunch.

The Dutchman has started the last 10 Premier League games and is clearly a favourite of the manager on the left side of the attack. Listed as a mid-priced forward, he’s under 10% owned and with back-to-back blanks, very few are buying him. This should only attract the engaged manager.

It’s worth noting that Gakpo, Konate and Alexander-Arnold were rested on Tuesday night as Liverpool beat Lille, which surely bodes well for their league minutes. Diaz was given a rare opportunity to start a game on his preferred left wing and had a quiet night, registering no attempts on goal and only two key passes before being hooked in the 75th minute when the game was in the balance.

Budget Bournemouth midfielders

Semenyo a smarter option than Kluivert

Justin Kluivert is the most transferred-in player this gameweek, after he and Liverpool target Milos Kerkez ran riot against Newcastle last time out, but he’s perhaps not the best Bournemouth midfielder to buy. Kluivert comes with the appeal of penalties but is often substituted just over the hour mark whilst teammate Antoine Semenyo has stronger underlying numbers, is the first name on the team sheet and often plays 90 minutes.

Club Total Attempts Goals Man City 380 44 Liverpool 376 50 Chelsea 360 44 Bournemouth 359 36 Tottenham 318 45 Newcastle 311 38 Brighton 310 35 Fulham 309 34

Having just scored four against high-flying Newcastle, Bournemouth are unbeaten in 10 games and rank fourth in the league for total attempts on goal, with Semenyo racking up the most chances in the team. The wide forward is very much the big chance hogger in this team, and from Gameweek 25 Bournemouth's fixtures become very appealing, starting with Southampton and Wolves.

Low Ownership Differentials

Kulusevski, Calvert-Lewin and Munoz could give you an advantage

FPL managers should be hunting for lowly-owned players in an attempt to shoot up the ranks. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is owned by fewer than 2% of managers and has a double gameweek coming up which includes a home game against Leicester. David Moyes’ team showed against Spurs last week that they’re going to be a little more exciting in attack and the front-man could prove to be good value at 5.4 million.

Dejan Kulusevski has been Spurs’ best player this season and whilst the team have struggled, his personal form has been exceptional. He has six goals and four assists so far and has been a 90-minute man this season. The fixtures are kind too and with an entry point of Leicester at home, early adopters could be rewarded straight away.

At the back, Daniel Muñoz - who we highlighted ahead of Gameweek 21 - has been unfortunate to only have two goals and two assists so far this season. He’s getting in unbelievable attacking positions for a right back and with a good run of fixtures, earning more than the 6 points he’s been clocking of late is very possible. Even without attacking returns, the Colombian has three clean sheets in his last five games as Crystal Palace have seen a good upturn in form.

The Right Goalkeeper will Outscore Defenders

Selz and Alission are the standouts

FPL managers are always reluctant to use one of their precious transfers on a goalkeeper, but they’re clearly an important source of points and often outscore defenders from the same team. There are four main candidates to consider, and they’re all priced within 0.6 million of each other.

Matz Sels has been the best of the bunch so far but has a tough fixture run ahead. Difficult games might reduce his chances of a clean sheet, but it does increase his chances of save points which is no bad thing. Jordan Pickford and Alisson Becker have the double gameweek coming up, but the Brazilian is certainly the more likely to score big.

Finally, Arsenal's David Raya is the number 1 for what many expect to be the best defence in the league come the end of the season, even if they are struggling for clean sheets at the moment.

Captaincy Options

Salah the obvious choice for Gameweek 23

Mohamed Salah may have blanked in his last couple of games, but he has all the ingredients to be the best captain most weeks; he’s the talisman for the team that score more goals than the rest. Add in that he has a highly favourable home fixture against Ipswich, who conceded six goals last time out, and it feels naïve to look elsewhere.

Alexander Isak is a legitimate option and if his fixture against Southampton were at St James’ Park, there would be more cause for debate. Elsewhere, for those that really want a left-field option, you could back a Manchester City or Arsenal attacker as they take on Chelsea and Wolves respectively.

