Those using a chip in Gameweek 24 were mostly rewarded with Mohamed Salah triple captainers and those backing David Moyes with the new Assistant Manager chip seeing big returns. We have another double gameweek 25 for Fantasy Premier League players, this time for Liverpool and Aston Villa - and we’ll see lots of chips in play again. Salah will be another popular choice for the triple captain chip, but many instead will be looking for extra points from their Assistant Manager as our focus turns to Arne Slot versus Unai Emery.

Although the Liverpool boss was sent off at the end of his side's 2-2 draw with Everton on Wednesday night, the Assistant Manager chip follows the club rather than the person, so he's still an option despite being suspended for the next two games. Whilst Slot comes with more guaranteed points than Emery, if you back the Dutchman you can only have two outfield players from Liverpool, when arguably a Reds triple-up plus Emery, who has home fixtures against Ipswich and Liverpool, comes with higher upside potential. Moyes showed us that backing a manager who can cause an upset comes with rewards, with five bonus points for a draw and ten for a win if your Assistant Manager gets a result against a team five places or more above him in the table.

Going Big on Aston Villa

Rashford and Asensio are gametime risks

Aston Villa are an interesting team to back as they often pass the eye test and look good in moments but have struggled for consistency this season. One minute they’re beating Bayern Munich and the next they’re losing to Wolves. In their last eight Premier League matches they have won three, drawn three and lost two – a mixed bag.

There are three stand-out options and some left-field picks when searching for Villa assets. Emery offers a table bonus if he can cause an upset against Liverpool, who do have a good record at Villa Park in recent years. Many, however, have fond memories of Villa’s 7-2 win against Liverpool back in 2020 when Ollie Watkins bagged a hattrick. The England front-man is a strong buy this week – even if he blanks versus Liverpool, the Ipswich fixture looks tailor-made for Watkins, who has been nursing an injury but should be fine – all eyes on Emery’s pre-match press conference for an update ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Morgan Rogers has been Villa’s player of the season but despite producing big returns in the FA Cup and Champions League in the last fortnight, he has blanked in his last three league games. Picking up yellow cards in every game, he’s now on eight for the season and will serve a two-match ban if he reaches 10 by Villa’s 32nd league game. Nevertheless, Rogers offers phenomenal value and has been a good source of FPL points all season.

Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio both made their Villa debuts off the bench for a 24-minute cameo against Tottenham in the FA Cup and looked neat and tidy playing in a front three together. Rashford could lack match sharpness having been frozen out at Manchester United but with a point to prove and opponents in Ipswich who he scored against in Gameweek 12, could we see a start for the man they’re paying huge wages for? Knowing which attacker will start is a difficult question to answer but both will likely play somewhere between 15 – 75 minutes, which make them very risky picks when Rogers and Watkins offer such assurances.

Bournemouth Midfield Options

Favourable fixtures

Bournemouth might not have a double Gameweek but they shouldn’t be ignored and in Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara they have a trio of outstanding options priced at under 6 million. An entry point of Southampton followed by games against Wolves, Brighton, Tottenham, Brentford and Ipswich is as good a run as FPL managers could hope for and owning two of these midfielders is a legitimate play.

Ranking the three isn’t easy and it comes down to personal preference, budget available, and probably a load of luck. Bournemouth score lots of goals and with these fixtures expect all three to return across five or six games. But predicting which one grabs the headlines in any given match is difficult. Kluivert on paper is the best pick but also the most expensive - his data is also inflated from the six league penalties he has scored this season.

Arsenal Differentials

Trossard and Nwaneri are great low-ownership options

With Gabriel Jesus and now Kai Havertz out long term, there is an opportunity to jump on a cheap Arsenal attacker ahead of Leicester and West Ham fixtures. Leandro Trossard is often seen as a minutes risk but having started the last five league games and with even more injuries at Arsenal, the Belgian could be asked to play as the number 9. Listed as a mid-priced midfielder with 2.5% ownership, Trossard is in interesting option. Likewise, £4.5 million and sub 1% owned midfielder Ethan Nwaneri should see a rise in expected minutes after scoring against Manchester City last time out.

Gameweek 25 Top Tip

Captain Salah, don't sell Isak or Palmer

When the game's best player has a double Gameweek and most of his competition have only a single fixture, it’s not worth overthinking captaincy. If you’re one to go against the obvious, an Aston Villa attacker could be considered but swerving Salah feels naïve.

To afford double gameweeker Watkins, many are using Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer as a cash cow. Isak is the best forward in the league right now and whilst he faces a tough run of games, Newcastle feel fixture-proof at the moment and look like they will score goals against anyone. The 2-0 EFL Cup semifinal win over Arsenal last week was super impressive.

Cole Palmer may not be hitting the returns we saw earlier in the season but faces Southampton and Leicester in Gameweeks 27 and 28 – he surely cannot be sold until after those matches. Whilst Watkins is a perfectly good buy and could outscore Isak this week, the Swede should be a long-term hold and is currently an elite FPL asset - Watkins is a tier or two below on current form.

