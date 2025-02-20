With 271 points on Fantasy Premier League so far this season, Mohamed Salah is 82 points clear of where he was at this stage of his record breaking 303-point season. He’s on course to smash his own FPL record, but ahead of a tough trip to Manchester City this weekend, is he the best captaincy option?

Alexander Isak is the best forward in the league and will surely cause Nottingham Forest problems at St James’ Park, whilst Bryan Mbeumo feels like he’s due a haul and travels to arguably the worst team in the league at the moment in Leicester City. If you’re chasing and want to go against the template with a high-risk decision, betting against Salah with the captaincy is a legitimate option this week.

Don’t lose faith in Newcastle players

Double-double gameweek offers big opportunities

With no fixture in Gameweek 29 because of the EFL Cup Final, a big defeat last time out and tough games ahead, many are offloading their Newcastle assets with Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall all listed in the Top 10 most sold players of the Gameweek so far. It's perhaps surprising when, only a few weeks ago, Newcastle reached a six-game winning run in the Premier League and more recently, they beat Arsenal over two legs in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Nottingham Forest up next is a potential banana skin on paper but against Fulham last weekend, Forest struggled and conceded 24 shots at Craven Cottage, 20 of them inside the box. If Newcastle get a similar amount of success as Fulham did, Isak and co will surely produce big FPL returns.

Whilst Newcastle have a tricky run now, it’s worth noting both Newcastle and Crystal Palace have a confirmed double Gameweek in 32, before what will likely be a bigger double Gameweek in 33 for multiple teams which is yet to be scheduled but could also include Newcastle. A potential double-double for Eddie Howe’s men should deter the sellers.

Hold onto Cole Palmer

Big opportunities ahead despite low returns

Chelsea have won two of their last nine league games and have been struggling for goals since the middle of December. Ordinarily, investing 11 million-plus on attacker from a team showing bottom half of the table form would be an easy swerve, but in that time, Palmer has three 10 point returns and has been the only worthy FPL asset to hold.

With only one attacking return in his last four matches however, owners are losing patience with Palmer and Chelsea and again this weekend very little is expected at Villa Park. In the two Gameweeks that follow however, Palmer plays Southampton and Leicester at home and he simply cannot be sold ahead of those two easy fixtures, where he could even be a captaincy option.

Marmoush is a Great Mid-Price Strike Option

New signing enjoying key role at Man City

With Cody Gakpo a doubt and Nicolas Jackson and Kai Havertz out injured, many are shopping for a mid-priced forward, where there are plenty of options. Chris Wood has been the standout and Yoanne Wissa has at times been highly owned, but there are three options that have impressed of late that are worth strong consideration.

Omar Marmoush, Jean Philippe-Mateta and Matheus Cunha are all performing at high levels and have the FPL points to match. Marmoush is playing on the left of a four-pronged City attack, but with Josko Gvardiol often outside him, the Egyptian is not only fairly central but he’s often the most advanced of all City attackers. Pep Guardiola has started him in every league game since he arrived and for those that want to invest in Man City on a budget and back Pep’s men to have finally turned a corner, Marmoush is half the price of Erling Haaland, who was on the bench against Real Madrid in midweek due to an injury problem.

Mateta and Cunha are both talismanic figures for their teams. When they score, they almost always clock close to maximum bonus points and both their teams benefit from having an outstanding fixture run. Crystal Palace have no game in Gameweek 29, which may put a few off Mateta - but with seven goals in his last six games and Ipswich at home in Gameweek 28, there are points on the table right now.

Likewise, Cunha is having his best season in front of goal with 12 goals and four assists, which is even more impressive when you consider Wolves don’t score many and are two points off the relegation zone. Only Chris Wood, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak have more FPL points than Cunha who is under 10% owned and benefits from a brilliant run of fixtures.

Budget Midfield Differentials

Schade, Minteh, Nwaneri and Ouattara

Amad Diallo is likely to miss the rest of the season and budget midfielders are now on the watchlist for many. Kevin Schade and Yankuba Minteh are both owned by fewer than 1% of the game. Both caught the eye last weekend and are playing for well-functioning attacks. Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri - who the Gunners are hoping to tie down to a new long-term contract - costs only 4.5 million and is expected to keep his spot on the right side of the Arsenal attack for as long as Bukayo Saka is out. Perhaps the standout, however, is Dango Ouattara who has four goals in his last three, is playing as the number 9 for an attacking and super impressive Bournemouth team and is still under 3% owned.

