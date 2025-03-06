We’re entering the time of the season when blanks and double Gameweeks play a major role in the Fantasy Premier League schedule and whilst this week is a standard 10 fixture Gameweek, from next week we will see a handful of blanks and double Gameweeks in the remaining 10 rounds.

Gameweek 29 (next weekend) will see blanks for Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Newcastle. Gameweek 32 is a double Gameweek for Crystal Palace and Newcastle, whilst up to eight teams could double in Gameweek 33 and blank in 34. Gameweeks 35-37 could also see extra fixtures added, so it’s important to consider the schedule when making transfers - which should always be with more than one week in mind.

Chip Strategy

Use Free Hit and Wildcard to your advantage

Doubles and Blank Gameweeks are best navigated with your chips and both the Free Hit and the Wildcard will be particularly valuable in the coming weeks. For those with the Assistant Manager and Triple Captain Chip, the doubles of Gameweek 32 and 33 will be a great time to activate them. There is unlikely to be a big enough double where fielding 15 players who play twice is a legitimate option, so using the Bench Boost on four performers with a single Gameweek is a likely outcome this season. This is why playing Bench Boost not long after the Wildcard is optimal, ensuring you have 15 fit starters.

Injuries and Suspensions

Hall, Cunha and Mateta all absent

Three popular FPL assets are missing this weekend with Lewis Hall out for the season, Matheus Cunha suspended for a minimum of three league matches and Jean-Philippe Mateta on the receiving end of 25 stitches, although it’s hoped he’s back by Gameweek 30, while doubts remain over Alexander Isak’s fitness. Mid-priced defenders and forwards are therefore in high demand.

Forwards to Buy

Wood, Wissa and Evanilson are great options

Chris Wood is the highest scoring forward in the game and has been a revelation this season. 56% of FPL managers don’t own him but there is potential for points against Manchester City, Ipswich and Manchester United in his next three. Wood was rested in the FA Cup earlier this week and with no midweek European involvement like so many of the best assets in the game, he’s been fresh and firing most weekends.

Everton’s Beto has five goals in his last five league games and with many committed to a Wildcard in Gameweek 31, a two-week punt is of high interest with fixtures against Wolves and West Ham. Yoane Wissa and Evanilson play against each other in Gameweek 29 and both lead the line for well-functioning attacks who will fancy their chances of qualifying for European football next season. Brighton are another team in this category with both João Pedro and Danny Welbeck playing well of late. Whilst both forwards have had plenty of time on the pitch together, with Georginio Rutter playing so well as the number 10, one of the forwards could miss out.

Lewis Hall replacements

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Munoz offer attacking potential

At over 20% owned, Hall is the seventh most popular defender in the game and owners are encouraged to sell him as his price continues to drop. The likes of Gabriel, Virgil van Dijk, Joško Gvardiol are great replacements but with budgets tight, most will be shopping for defenders around the £5 million mark.

Daniel Muñoz is the clear standout, although some will be put off by Crystal Palace having no fixture in Gameweek 29. Elsewhere, Rayan Aït-Nouri has fixtures on his side with no blanks on the horizon and is playing as an attacking wing-back in a back three system at Wolves. With eight attacking returns already this season, the Algerian is one of the most offensive-minded defenders in the game. For those committing to a Free Hit in Gameweek 29, there are plenty of budget defensive options at both Crystal Palace and Newcastle with Maxence Lacroix and Tino Livramento costing £4.5 million.

Target Crystal Palace

Sarr, Eze and Nketiah could be great picks

Ismaïla Sarr is 2.4% owned, costs £5.5 million, plays Ipswich and Southampton in his next two games and clocked 15 points against Aston Villa last time out. Having no fixture in Gameweek 29, many will be avoiding Crystal Palace assets but with two huge upside fixtures in the next three gameweeks, a player like Sarr could be a lot of fun. The same applies to Eberechi Eze, who is arguably the slightly better option but costs more than £1 million more, and Eddie Nketiah, who could be a great short-term punt before Mateta is back.

Captaincy Options

Salah versus Palmer

Another two-player race between Cole Palmer and Mohamed Salah is on the cards this week as both midfielders have unbelievable fixtures. Salah hosts Southampton, who have conceded the most big chances, the most shots on target and the most attempts in the league this season. The only concern for those backing Salah is the Champions League distraction and busy schedule caused by the Wednesday-Tuesday turnaround in the two-legged PSG tie following the Reds' 1-0 win in Paris this week. Three games in seven days is far from ideal, but Salah is a fitness monster and Liverpool had a weekend off last time out.

If Salah getting 90 minutes versus Southampton were a guarantee, he’s the obvious candidate. If 70 minutes is more likely, perhaps a 90-minute Cole Palmer against Leicester is the stronger option. Only Ipswich and Southampton have conceded more big chances than Leicester, who look down and out under Ruud van Nistelrooy. By Palmer’s high standards, he’s not playing well at the moment and even blanked after being captained en masse in Chelsea’s 4-0 win against Southampton last time out. With that front of mind, Salah will go into the Gameweek as the most popular option by some distance.

For more FPL tips from Gianni Butticè check out his YouTube channel: