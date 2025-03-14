For the second week in a row, Cole Palmer is one of the most-sold players in Fantasy Premier League. With four successive blanks, which included home fixtures against Southampton and Leicester, his form has been the worst we’ve seen since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. With one goal in eight and one assist in 13 while demanding a premium price tag, managers are understandably selling the playmaker despite having a fixture scheduled this week, unlike most of FPL’s other most-sold players.

Redistributing the Palmer Fund

For many, Palmer will be used as a cash cow to get to Erling Haaland, who has home games against Brighton and more importantly Leicester in the next two. With no Champions League knockout games, Manchester City’s last couple of months of the season don't bring too much fixture congestion. They’re in the quarter finals of the FA Cup, but more often than not Pep Guardiola’s men will now get a full week on the training ground and with that, it’s fair to assume they will end the season well and finish in the top 5 to guarantee Champions League qualification. If they continue to progress in the FA Cup, (they play Bournemouth in the next round) they will likely have one and possibly even two double gameweeks before the season is out, strengthening the case to buy the Norwegian.

To reach Haaland in two moves, managers will likely have to buy a budget midfelder and for those that can afford him, Justin Kluivert is an obvious recruit this week. Playing as a second striker, both Kluivert and Evanilson look brilliant down the middle for the Cherries and with good attacking fixtures on the horizon, there is a strong argument to double up this exciting attack as Bournemouth chase European football next season.

Bruno Fernandes Delivering Premium Numbers

Cost-Effective at a mid-range fee

With 28 points in his last three matches, Fernandes is the most transferred-in player of the gameweek so far. The bonus beast is back amongst the goals, picking up two goals, two assists and seven bonus points in the last trio of league games. Unlucky not to brace against Arsenal after being denied by David Raya late on, Fernandes is back to playing in a more advanced position and with Leicester up next, the team he scored 17 points against in Gameweek 11, many will see the upside potential. A Thursday night fixture in the Europa League, Manchester United’s stuttering form and difficult league games from Gameweek 30, however, will put some off.

Captain choices

Chris Wood will be a popular pick

Chris Wood will likely be the most captained player of the round; his ownership is close to 50%, and he has an appealing fixture against Ipswich. There are several other options worth consideration and both Fernandes and Haaland will be seen as safe, reliable picks. Justin Kluivert, however, is also in the conversation given Bournemouth’s brilliant attacking data of late. Hosting a Brentford team that regularly concede plenty of big chances, this fixture should have goals and Bournemouth will be clear favourites. With only two blanks in his last eight league games, Kluivert is in red-hot form and was unfortunate to have his goal ruled out last time out for a marginal offside in the buildup.

Differentials to consider

Evanilson a shrewder option than Kluivert

Evanilson is back fit and in the starting XI and unlike 35% owned Kluivert, the Brazilian is only in 2% of teams. Alex Iwobi is the joint ninth-best midfielder in the game this season with 117 points and, with a home fixture against a leaky Tottenham, Fulham attackers have perhaps flown under the radar. Iwobi has been super consistent this season and has much lower ownership (5%) than teammates Emile Smith-Rowe and Raúl Jiménez who have fewer points to date. Elsewhere, AC Milan target Rayan Aït-Nouri is still sub 10% owned with good fixtures ahead. Playing high and wide, he offers more attacking threat than most defenders in the game and has eight goal contributions already this season.

Free Hit or Wildcard now

Over a quarter of managers that follow the official FPL X account are using the Free Hit chip according to a recent poll. Blank gameweeks always create a temptation to use a chip and with Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle having no fixtures, both the free hit and the wildcard are legitimate options as managers attempt to field a full XI. Holding one of these chips, however, feels very important for Gameweek 33 which will likely be the biggest double Gameweek of the season and Gameweek 34 which will likely be the biggest blank. To navigate both these weeks, one of the free hit or wildcard will likely be required as the teams that double in 33 will blank in 34 - so having an optimal team for both weeks without a chip will be almost impossible.

For more FPL tips and to view Gianni Butticè Free Hit which is active this week, see his YouTube channel.