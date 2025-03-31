With no Fantasy Premier League action for over a fortnight, FPL managers are gearing up for the run-in with only nine Gameweeks remaining. Captaincy decisions will take centre stage this week with the game's best player, Mohamed Salah facing the Premier League's newest Egyptian star - Omar Marmoush.

Marmoush Needs to Fill Haaland's Void

Man City striker came off injured vs Bournemouth

Haaland went off in the second half versus Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Sunday and its likely he will miss City’s match against Leicester in the week. Marmoush looks set to deputise in the number 9 position and the Egyptian costs half the price of Haaland.

The statistics since Marmoush has been at the club make for good reading for those tempted to invest in the forward priced at £7.3m. Many will argue in the seven-game data sample that Marmoush has overperformed by scoring low xG chances, whilst Haaland has consistently remained as the big chance hog of this Manchester City team with three times the xG and attempts in the box.

Target Newcastle Players

Four of next six fixtures are at St. James' Park

With many potential double Gameweeks ahead, we can at least plan for the Newcastle and Crystal Palace double in Gameweek 32 – with both teams having a great run of fixtures. Newcastle play four of their next six fixtures at home against Brentford, Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Ipswich with away trips to Aston Villa and Leicester around the corner.

Eddie Howe’s men are chasing the fifth Champions League spot and off the back of their Carabao Cup Final win, confidence will be sky-high for Alexander Isak and co. The world-class Swede being linked with Arsenal will soon feel like a must-have if he’s not already, and will surely be the most captained player in Gameweek 32.

Jacob Murphy is a brilliant option in midfield for those looking for an enabler, and Dan Burn and Tino Livramento are solid budget options at the back. Kieran Trippier is over £1 million more than his counterparts but now back in the starting XI, he’s an option for those with spare cash and offers upside through his set piece delivery and chance creation.

Target Crystal Palace Players

Sarr, Munoz, Eze and Mateta are all great options