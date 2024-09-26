Arsenal and Manchester City might be the two best teams in the league and their players are often at the top of our Fantasy Premier League watch lists, but there’s a group of clubs who caught the eye last time out and have plenty of interesting FPL assets. Fresh off the back of impressive wins, Manchester United, Chelsea, Fulham, Liverpool, Spurs and Aston Villa have a variety of good FPL differentials who deserve our attention.

Low Ownership Players

Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Fulham options

At the back Ibrahima Konaté offers a cheap route to the Liverpool defence who have kept four clean sheets in their first five gameweeks. Chelsea and Manchester United haven’t conceded in their last two but have still looked shaky at times. Nevertheless, Levi Colwill and Lisandro Martinez are only £4.5m.

Aston Villa and Spurs are struggling to keep clean sheets but look exciting in attack. Leon Bailey should see more game time now John McGinn is out with a hamstring injury - the Jamaican came off the bench at half-time and changed the game against Wolves. He's just 1% owned and has Ipswich up next. Given the choice however, Morgan Rogers is still the better option at Villa.

Meanwhile James Maddison clocked a goal, an assist and maximum bonus points against Brentford. When he’s on top of his game, he can make a mockery of his £7.5m price point. Raúl Jiménez will share minutes with Rodrigo Muniz but you can accept the early substitutions for the Mexican if he continues scoring goals for a well-functioning attack. At £5.4m he offers unbelievable value as long as he’s starting football matches and he won’t be sub-5% owned for long.

Chelsea's Exciting Attack

Only Manchester City (13) have scored more goals than Chelsea (11) in the Premier League this season and their attack is worth a look. Cole Palmer is clearly the best FPL asset but if you can’t afford him, Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho and Nicholas Jackson are all first choice starters and under 12% owned. Sure, these players aren’t playing 90 minutes as Enzo Maresca utilises his talented squad, but 70 minutes of a firing Chelsea attacker can still reap rewards. It’s now back to back home games for the Blues.

Shooting on Site

Double Up on Man City

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City have taken more shots than any other team so far this season and to really benefit from their goals, arguably owning Erling Haaland alone isn’t enough. Sávio has become first choice on the right side and stayed on the pitch longer than Jeremy Doku, who played on the opposite flank versus Arsenal, possibly indicating the pecking order of the wide men at City. Pep Guardiola has spoken about using Phil Foden more in central areas and the young Brazilian could be a steal at £6.5m

Time to Pick Up Solanke

Dominic Solanke got his first Spurs goal last weekend and will benefit from a lot of creativity behind him. Spurs registered more crosses than any team in the league last season and Solanke will be the main beneficiary of that supply chain moving forward. Now fully fit and amongst the chances, (he had an xG of 1.61 against Brentford) it’s fair to say this is the time to bring him in.

Top Five for Goal Attempts Manchester City 99 Tottenham 86 Bournemouth 84 Liverpool 81 Brighton 81

Bournemouth Offer Great Value

Bournemouth are the surprise package of the total attempts chart in third, especially considering their tough start to the season having already played Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool. Antoine Semenyo is gaining in popularity; he’s had three FPL returns already this season and had a goal ruled out at Anfield. In contrast, Evanilson has had a slow start to the season but comes with good goalscoring pedigree from his time in Portugal and has been capped by Brazil. Surely, it’s a matter of time before he’ll be amongst the goals. Both attackers are below £6m and face newly promoted Southampton and Leicester in the next two games.

Playing Your Wildcard

Huge Benefits on Gameweek 6

Around 50% of engaged managers are hitting the wildcard button this week which is understandable when considering the main benefits - jumping on the Arsenal fixture swing ahead of three good games, as well as favourable fixtures for the likes of Brentford and Bournemouth to buy Bryan Mbeumo and Semenyo.

This is also a good opportunity to sell injured or sold players. Many still own Valentin Barco who was loaned from Brighton to Sevilla, or Yoane Wissa who faces a couple of months out. The early weeks in the season always bring a more volatile transfer market with higher and faster price rises, so the sooner you wildcard, the greater chance you have of building team value.

Diaz Outscoring Salah

One of the best wingers in the Premier League right now, Luis Díaz has outscored Mohamed Salah this season, with five goals and a price rise of £5m since Gameweek 3. We’re still learning how Arne Slot will treat the Champions League/Premier League rotation but it was interesting to see Coady Gakpo start over Díaz for their trip to AC Milan last week, and the fear of rotation might put off the most engaged FPL managers. This, however, hasn’t deterred the masses and the Colombian is again the most transferred-in player this gameweek. Liverpool face Wolves and Crystal Palace next before their fixtures become more difficult in mid-October.

Gameweek 6 Top Tip

Captain Haaland Against Underwhelming Newcastle

On paper, Erling Haaland faces a difficult trip to St James’ Park this weekend and the likes of Bukayo Saka (vs Leicester), Ollie Watkins (vs Ipswich) and Salah (vs Wolves) are better captaincy options. But Haaland continued to find the net against Arsenal and plays a Newcastle team who aren’t as good as their league position in sixth suggests. The Toon Army certainly haven’t passed the eye test and the stats don’t make for good reading either - ranking 15th for expected goals conceded. Haaland is therefore the standout option again this week.

