The FPL winner from the 2022/23 season has given an insight to his team for the new campaign as fantasy managers across the globe scramble to create the best squad possible.

Burnley face Manchester City in only a matter of days now as the curtain will be raised upon the 2023/24 Premier League season meaning teams will need to be finalised very soon.

Ali - also known as @FplGunz - was a guest on the 'Let's Talk FPL' show to speak about the game and where his passion for it came from as he looks to defend his crown as the current champion.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden grins whilst placing a thumbs up to the Etihad Stadium crowd during a Premier League match on a rainy day in Manchester.

It is interesting for casual players of the game and people that want to improve to get an insight on how the very best goes about things to get the best results.

Player prices have managed to sneak up since last season and this makes it all the more difficult to fit as many star names as possible into the lineup, meaning some shrewd business is required.

So, what players make the cut for the opening day of the season?

FPL champion names his FPL team for 2023/24

Logically, we should start from the back of the team and work forward as Aaron Ramsdale is the man trusted between the sticks with Arsenal facing Nottingham Forest at home in their opening fixture.

Marek Rodak is selected as the back-up goalkeeper due to his low price in the game, and the chances of him being needed very low.

Ali has selected a 3-5-2 formation for his first team sheet in a move that would have Pep Guardiola feeling very proud with John Stones in the backline alongside Luke Shaw and Pervis Estupinan.

City are favourites in every game they play and will be fancied for a clean sheet against newly promoted Burnley while Manchester United and Brighton face Wolves and Luton at home respectively.

Notorious FPL mainstay in many teams, Trent Alexander-Arnold, only makes the bench with Liverpool facing a tough trip to Stamford Bridge.

Phil Foden is the second City player to make the cut as he is joined in midfield by fellow England teammates Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka.

The latter is even named as Ali's vie-captain in the unlikely event that his captain does not play.

Leandro Trossard - fresh off a goal in the Community Shield - is his third Arsenal player to be included which indicates how he sees that first game going for the Gunners.

Kaoru Mitoma was a sensation for Brighton in their charge to Europa League qualification and the Japan star is the final midfielder in the team.

His new teammates, Joao Pedro, is partnered up top by last season's main man in FPL, Erling Haaland. That's right, there are absolutely no shocks such as the Norwegian being left out.

No room for one FPL icon

One shock is that Mohamed Salah is not featured in Ali's team at all, despite being one of the highest scoring players in the game over many of the past few seasons.

Even despite Liverpool having an awful season in 2022/23, the winger netted 19 goals and assisted 12 for his teammates to rack up many points in FPL.