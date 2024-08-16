Highlights Keep an eye on fixtures & plan ahead - utilise Fixture Difficulty Rating.

Don't rush to go differential early - wait for right moment.

Watch FPL content creators for insights & tips to stay ahead.

Come the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season, everyone wants to be the one sitting proudly at the top of their mini-leagues. Whether it’s for bragging rights or a little extra cash, the victory is always worth it.

There’s nothing more frustrating than finding yourself mid-season, already lagging behind the pack with little hope of winning. The secret to Fantasy Premier League success lies in maintaining consistency throughout the year - both a poor start and a weak finish can make all the difference. To help you dominate your mini-league by May 2025, GIVEMESPORT presents seven essential tips you need to follow for your best shot at victory.

# Tip 1 Keep an Eye on Fixtures and Plan Ahead 2 Don’t Be Too Quick to Go Differential 3 Watch FPL content creators 4 Don’t Panic with Chips 5 Be patient for DGWs 6 Analyse the Teams Above you in the Mini-League 7 Keep an Eye on the Gameweek Deadline 8 Don’t Give Up 9 Don’t Pay Too Much Attention to Recent Fixtures 10 Enjoy Yourself

Keep an Eye on Fixtures and Plan Ahead

The instinct of any FPL manager is to squeeze as many top players as possible into their squad within the £100m budget. However, sometimes a less obvious choice can be more valuable when you consider upcoming fixtures.

Fortunately, the FPL app provides a Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) for each match, ranking games on a scale of one to five - one being the easiest and five the toughest. This rating is colour-coded, making it simple for managers to identify teams with an easier schedule.

If a player’s upcoming fixtures look challenging, it’s wise to plan ahead and consider transferring in someone with a more favourable run of games. For instance, leading up to the season’s opening weekend, Crystal Palace and Liverpool players are strong picks with their favourable first five fixtures. In contrast, Aston Villa face a much tougher start.

Don’t Be Too Quick to Go Differential

When you’re trailing in your mini-league, it’s tempting to make bold moves and go for a differential pick to catch up. However, this strategy can backfire, leading to costly mistakes and pushing you further behind the league leader.

For example, avoiding the popular choice of captaining Haaland, or excluding him from your team altogether, is often a risky move that doesn’t pay off. Missing out on a big haul from a player like Haaland, just to be different, can cause you to drop down the mini-league standings fast.

There’s a time and a place to be different, usually when there are only a few gameweeks left and you have no other choice but to take a risk. Many FPL managers make the mistake of going rogue too early, a decision that often costs them dearly by the end of the season.

Watch FPL content creators

In modern-day FPL, social media has made it easier than ever to access tips and strategies. To stay competitive in your mini-league, you need to keep up with insights from FPL content creators.

While it might feel like a shortcut, the top players in your league are likely taking on the advice of these experts. Content creators dedicate their time to in-depth research on players and fixtures, offering valuable information that can give you an edge.

If you notice that a top content creator, such as one ranked in the top 10k globally, has a team vastly different from yours, it could spark ideas for your own transfers or captaincy choices. They often provide early insights into potential double gameweeks and other strategic moves.

Consider following these creators for valuable advice throughout the Premier League season:

These are just a few examples; many other creators are available who can help you gain an advantage in your mini-league. Don’t hesitate to draw inspiration from their expertise and stay ahead of the competition!

Don’t Panic with Chips

When the new FPL season starts and you see the four chips staring at you, it’s tempting to use them all right away. However, the best FPL managers know that patience is key - good things often come to those who wait.

Resist the urge to use your Triple Captain on Haaland or Salah in the first gameweek; there will likely be better opportunities later. A fast start with chips isn’t as crucial as keeping them for when they can make a real difference. Remember, those chasing you will still have their chips to play.

The Wildcard and Free Hit chips are exciting, offering unlimited transfers and a chance to reset your team. If your squad isn’t performing as hoped, take a moment to evaluate whether using a chip will genuinely benefit you. Many managers regret using their Wildcard and Free Hit too early and end up spending points on transfers to navigate tricky gameweeks later.

Be Patient for DGWs

Patience is crucial when it comes to Double Gameweeks (DGWs). These high-value gameweeks, which often appear towards the end of the season, offer the chance to gain up to 11 extra fixtures compared to your rivals.

If you’ve held onto your Wildcard or Free Hit while others have used theirs, you’ll have a significant advantage. You can use these chips to assemble a perfect squad for the DGW, maximising your points potential. Don’t overlook DGWs just because they seem distant; you’ll regret it if you end up with only single gameweek players when the time comes.

This patient strategy also applies to blank gameweeks. These occur when certain teams miss out due to fixture cancellations or congestion. Stay updated on news and be prepared for these situations to avoid being caught off guard.

Analyse the Teams Above You in the Mini-League

If you’re falling behind someone in your mini-league, don’t hesitate to check out their team. There’s a reason they’re ahead, and understanding their strategy can provide crucial information.

Look for key differences, such as players they own that you don’t, or captaincy choices that consistently pay off. Reviewing past gameweeks can also reveal whether they have used any of their chips, like the Triple Captain, which might have created the gap between you.

In a mini-league with friends, engage in casual conversations about their transfers and captaincy picks (excluding the person sitting rock-bottom). Any clues about their future moves can give you a strategic advantage and help you close the gap.

Keep an Eye on the Gameweek Deadline

FPL always keeps you on your toes, so be prepared! With squad leaks becoming common on social media, gameweek deadlines have been extended to an hour and a half before the first match.

Once the deadline hits, you can no longer make changes, so it’s crucial to plan ahead. Factor in Friday night games and midweek fixtures, as their deadlines come up quickly.

Regularly check the app and consider finalising your team and captaincy the night before the deadline to avoid last-minute stress. Missing the deadline can seriously impact your chances of winning your mini-league, so stay vigilant and prepared.

Don’t Give Up

This tip is straightforward: persistence is key. If you abandon your team after the second gameweek, you’ll miss out on potential success.

FPL is a marathon, not a sprint, spanning nine months. Even if things seem bleak, continue to manage your team diligently. It's pretty annoying having a mini-league competitor give up early. The game is all about competition!

Anything can happen in FPL. The leader at Christmas might end up at the bottom by May. You could experience a breakthrough with a high-scoring captain or a risky transfer that pays off. Stay engaged and keep pushing; you never know when a game-changing moment might come your way.

Don’t Pay Too Much Attention to Recent Fixtures

Imagine this scenario: on the first matchday, Spurs' Yves Bissouma scores a brace against Leicester. Inexperienced FPL managers might rush to transfer him in, only to see him fail to score again for the rest of the season.

A standout performance in one game doesn’t necessarily make a player a valuable FPL asset. It's essential to look beyond recent fixtures and consider a player's underlying stats, such as their expected goals (xG) and assist potential.

Focus on players who consistently earn points throughout the season. Typically, this means avoiding midfielders in defensive roles. While they may excel in real-life football, they often don’t deliver the FPL points you need.

Enjoy Yourself

At the end of the day, FPL is just a game, and how seriously you take it is entirely up to you. If you want to experiment with quirky strategies or make unconventional choices, go for it!

These tips are geared towards those aiming to top their mini-league, but remember, the primary goal of FPL is entertainment. If you feel like putting the captain’s armband on your goalkeeper, why not? FPL adds an extra layer of excitement to matches you might otherwise overlook, making even mid-table clashes more engaging. So, get your teams set for the new season and have fun! Best of luck!