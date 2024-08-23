Key Takeaways Fresh new signings in FPL like Solanke, Mazraoui, and van den Berg offer great value and potential.

There's nothing quite like adding fresh faces to your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squad, or seeing your favourite FPL player wearing the new colours of a different club. With the transfer window deadline fast approaching, teams are scrambling to secure signings that can improve their squads.

Predicting how new arrivals from abroad will adapt to the intensity of the Premier League is always a challenge. However, after Gameweek 1, we’ve already caught a glimpse of some of these new signings in action.

Many of these players offer excellent value in their respective positions and could become key assets for your FPL team. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve compiled a list of eight new signings you should keep an eye on this season.

Number Player Club Price 1 Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur £7.5m 2 Noussair Mazraoui Manchester United £4.5m 3 Sepp van den Berg Brentford £4.0m 4 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham £5.5m 5 Evanilson AFC Bournemouth £6.0m 6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace £5.5m 7 Yankuba Minteh Brighton & Hove Albion £5.5m 8 Alex Moreno Nottingham Forest £4.5m

1 Dominic Solanke (£7.5m)

Tottenham

Dominic Solanke is the most expensive Premier League transfer of the summer window so far, costing a hefty £65 million which raised a few eyebrows. However, in today's market, that's the going rate for a proven Premier League striker.

What sets Solanke apart from other new signings is his established track record in FPL. Last season, he racked up an impressive 175 points, thanks to his 19 goals for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth.

Now, with a stronger squad around him under Ange Postecoglou, Solanke's form is unlikely to dip. His debut against Leicester showed promising signs, as he created multiple chances and looked dangerous in front of goal. At just £7.5m, he's a reliable source of goals and a solid addition to any FPL team. However, he is an injury concern for the next few gameweeks so make sure you keep track of his progress.

FPL 2023/24 Top Scoring Forwards

Player Club 23/24 FPL Points Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 228 Erling Haaland Manchester City 217 Dominic Solanke AFC Bournemouth 175 Alexander Isak Newcastle United 172

2 Noussair Mazraoui (£4.5m)

Manchester United

Manchester United’s new signing, Noussair Mazraoui, made an immediate impact by earning a spot in the Gameweek 1 Team of the Week. His solid performance against Fulham not only secured a clean sheet but also earned him three bonus points.

Given Luke Shaw’s frequent injury struggles, it’s no surprise that United dipped into the transfer market for additional defensive cover. Mazraoui offers a strong alternative for FPL managers, especially with Shaw expected to be sidelined until after the international break.

Mazraoui's impressive debut hasn’t gone unnoticed and he’s currently the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 2, with nearly half a million FPL managers bringing him into their teams. With his popularity on the rise, his price is likely to increase soon, so act quickly if you want to add him to your squad!

3 Sepp van den Berg (£4.0m)

Brentford

Brentford have bolstered their defence with the signing of Liverpool’s young talent, Sepp van den Berg. The Bees spent £25 million on the Dutchman which should mean he becomes a regular starter under Thomas Frank.

Currently priced at just £4.0m, van den Berg is the cheapest defender in FPL, making him an appealing option for managers looking for a reliable centre-back. Although clean sheets are far from guaranteed at Brentford, his low price allows him to be a good option for your bench.

With Brighton’s Valentin Barco going on loan to Sevilla, many FPL managers may be looking to switch their squads around. Van den Berg could see a surge in ownership so if you’re keen to avoid a price hike, Brentford’s new addition is one to consider in the next few weeks.

4 Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m)

Fulham

Arsenal fans might have to retire that catchy tune about Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, as the talented midfielder has made a move to Fulham in search of regular playing time under Marco Silva. This transfer could make Smith Rowe a near-essential FPL option.

In his competitive debut for Fulham against Manchester United, Smith Rowe took up the number 10 role and looked impressive. He displayed excellent composure and creativity on the ball. It seems likely that much of Fulham's attacking play this season will flow through him.

While injuries have plagued his early career, a return to form at Craven Cottage could see his FPL value skyrocket. If he stays fit, Smith Rowe will become a key asset for managers looking for a creative midfielder at a cheap price.

5 Evanilson (£6.0m)

AFC Bournemouth

Following the big-money departure of Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth quickly reinvested some of the £65 million by bringing in Brazilian striker Evanilson from Porto. Filling Solanke's boots won't be easy, and it might take some time for Evanilson to adjust to the Premier League, especially coming from Portugal's Liga NOS.

However, goalscoring is hardly new to Evanilson - he netted 25 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Porto last season. With Bournemouth currently lacking a clinical edge up front, as shown in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, Evanilson could become the key to unlocking their attack.

Once he settles in, expect Evanilson to lead the line for the Cherries. He’s definitely a player to keep an eye on as he gets up to speed in the Premier League.

6 Daichi Kamada (£5.5m)

Crystal Palace

Daichi Kamada could be one of the most underrated players in FPL this season. While it might sound a bit far-fetched, his role at Crystal Palace looks primed for significant goal involvements.

The Japanese international joined Palace from Lazio this summer and is familiar with manager Oliver Glasner’s tactics from their time together at Eintracht Frankfurt. Kamada has stepped into the creative void left by Michael Olise, who moved to Bayern Munich.

Under Glasner’s system, Kamada enjoyed his best form, contributing to 15 goals in his final season with Frankfurt. While it may take him some time to adapt to the Premier League, Kamada is likely to chip in with goals and assists as Palace make their push for European football. He becomes another player to keep an eye on as he settles into the English game.

7 Yankuba Minteh (£5.5m)

Brighton & Hove Albion

If Yankuba Minteh wasn't on your radar before the season, he certainly should be by now. Brighton secured the young winger from Newcastle, and he immediately slotted into the starting XI.

At just 19, Minteh dazzled in the Eredivisie on loan at Feyenoord last season, scoring 10 goals from the right wing. His impressive form has continued with Brighton, highlighted by a standout pre-season and an assist on his debut.

Priced at only £5.5m, Minteh is an intriguing option for all FPL managers. His fast and direct style of play is set to be a key feature in Fabian Hürzeler's system and there is no doubt he will become deeply involved in Brighton's attacking efforts.

8 Alex Moreno (£4.5m)

Nottingham Forest

Last season, Alex Moreno was regarded as a promising FPL option for Aston Villa, offering the potential for clean sheets and occasional attacking returns. However, he fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign and is now on loan at Nottingham Forest.

With Forest’s favourable fixtures at the start of the season, Moreno could be an interesting addition. While Gameweek 2 might come too soon for him, he is expected to become a key player for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side soon.

During his time at Real Betis in the 2021/22 season, Moreno scored 5 goals from left back and was the highest-scoring defender in the league. Although his role at Forest might be slightly more conservative due to the manager’s playing style, he is definitely worth considering once he establishes himself in the starting lineup.