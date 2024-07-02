Highlights Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is a popular sports game that combines Premier League action with a points-scoring system, attracting global fans and fostering a competitive community.

To finish in the top 1000, FPL players often need to average 64 points across the season, but maintaining that rank is challenging due to increased competition and unpredictability.

To succeed in FPL, players must plan ahead, evaluate assets using data, be patient with chips, and take calculated risks with bold strategies.

Fantasy Premier League is one of the most popular sports games in the world. As it brings together the chaos, beauty and intrigue of the Premier League with a points-scoring system, fans around the globe pray that players score, assist and keep clean sheets. It's how points are scored — and makes people support teams they don't even have a connection to.

One of the reasons FPL is so special is because of the community it brings into the process. Friends and family create mini-leagues, often with prizes - or even worse, forfeits - at the end of the campaign. As you desperately search for any solutions which could see you claim the bragging rights instead of being on the receiving end, the pressure rises.

There are countless ways to score points in FPL, but it does naturally need a sense of tactical genius coupled with luck. From sudden goals out of the blue which you have no control over to a penalty save, the game always has you sitting on the edge of your seat if you take it that seriously. If you do intend to battle at the top of the table, you need to be aware of the average number of points needed to finish inside the top 1000 worldwide. Considering over 10 million people play the game, it's no easy feat, but we have outlined everything you need to know.

Average FPL Points Needed for Top 1000

It's always hard to work out the exact number of total/average points needed to finish in the top 1000 of FPL. Football is unpredictable, things can change, and the world is consistently throwing curveballs. One day, one of the best players in the world might be in form. The next day, they might get seriously injured, epitomising how perilous your ranking in FPL can be at any given moment.

To finish in the top 1000 on FPL, it is believed you need to average 64 points across the season to earn over 2,4500 points across the game. This should be taken with a pinch of salt as so many things can differ from campaign to campaign, but if you perform consistently around that number, you'll be celebrating once it ends. That would still leave you hundreds of points behind the champion. Jonas Sand Labakk was crowned the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League champion as he won the world title by 51 points.

Information Ranking Average Points Per Week Total Points 1st 73 2799 Top 10 71.5 2717 Top 100 68 2550 Top 1,000 64 2450 Top 10k 63 2380 Top 25k 62 2370 Top 50k 61 2350 Top 100k 60 2300

As highlighted during the 2023/24 season, there was a wider points spread within the top 10k than from rank 10k to 500k. The upper echelons are like the right-hand end of a normal distribution, acting as a very thin tail of a few managers with extremely high scores. It's as if they look over everyone, with a power and confidence that most could only dream of.

Managers ranked between 100 and 1k always have a challenge as well. Maintaining rank at that level is incredibly difficult because the distribution starts to fatten out. Everyone knows you are the target and there are literally thousands of managers within a few points. For managers sitting at 10k, there are even more coaches sitting within just 10 points of them, as the distribution starts to widen.

With FPL becoming increasingly popular over the years, it has unsurprisingly become more challenging over the years. In 2019, it would have required around 50 points less to finish in the top 100,000. It's a remarkable achievement in any campaign, as it requires consistent dedication and composure. Back in 2010, the rankings required just under 2,200 points to reach the barrier, before it even took a major dip in the following years. Whether that was due to sudden surprises, including Leicester's dramatic title win in 2016 which will forever leave them on the competition's winners list, is unclear, but it does highlight how FPL is unpredictable.

How to Reach the Top 1000 in FPL

To even have a chance of finishing in the top 1000 on FPL, you have to be bold and tactical. You can't just use your chips and make transfers every week in a matter of seconds; that will work if you're targeting a finish for the top 100k, but not in the upper brackets. FPL has become so competitive in recent years that your strategy has never been so crucial, so we have highlighted some tips to help you claim the bragging rights which are outside of the box and may prove crucial.

The need for a plan

Although the idea of going from week to week may sound easy, it's not the smartest strategy. The best FPL players in the world plan really far ahead, so they don't waste transfers during crucial moments. If you want to sit on top of the world, you need to work out when to bring players in at the right time, whilst also adapting to what happens in real life.

Premier League players will naturally go through periods of pain, but that will be coupled with weeks of success, so continually switching depending on form isn't always the best idea. Whatever is happening on the pitch, the backbone of your plan should always remain the same.

Evaluating FPL assets

FPL is so heavily data-focused now. Jose Mourinho famously said that people who don't understand football analyse with stats, but in this instance, you need to ignore one of the greatest managers of all time. Maybe that sounds crazy, but FPL works in its own little world, so analysing it is crucial.

Obviously, using your 'gut and instinct' is important in some instances, particularly if you want to play bold, but stats bring out the key areas in players. They provide a window into performance which is sometimes not viewable to the naked eye — or the 'eye test' as it is so frequently called. If you truly want an extra layer of detail which other players probably won't use, the Opta Stats Sandbox can prove incredibly useful. With its tips, methods and information which can be hard to find on the FPL website, it could be a lifesaver.

Being patient with chips

Planning, as previously mentioned, is such a major part of FPL. Chips take up a large chunk of that process, knowing you can't rush into decisions when using them. There are four chips in FPL — and they have been outlined below.

Wildcard - unlimited permanent transfers.

Free hit - allows you to make unlimited changes for one week before it reverts to your original team.

Triple captain - earns you triple points from your captain instead of double for one week.

Bench boost - earns you points from your substitutes as well as the starters for one week.

Double gameweeks traditionally occur in the latter stages of the season, so it is often best to save your 'bench boost' and 'triple captain' for then. Meanwhile, your 'free hit' should be used when you have several players missing, whilst the 'wildcard' is often used by the best players when they want to go bold and make a plethora of changes.

Being bold

This may sound simple, but alongside the intrigue and tactical genius needed in FPL, you also have to take risks. It will never be a smooth ride in FPL, because it is one of the most competitive and challenging games in the world. There's so many things which can change in an instant to ruin your team, but that's why being bold is so crucial.

Differentials, which are players often not used by a large percentage of the public, are key, as they separate you from the wider community. Obviously, they are not the best players in the division, but they can provide a major points increase if they perform. On the other hand, they can also see you plummet down the rankings. Playing it safe can see you finish inside the top 100k. however, it is unlikely to propel you further ahead.