Highlights Six players have switched positions in FPL ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ian Maatsen has transitioned from a midfielder to a defender based on his left wing-back position at Dortmund.

Meanwhile, both Antoine Semenyo and Timo Werner could be budget-friendly midfielders, after previously being forwards, who still possess a threat in the final third.

The 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season is set to be bigger than ever. As Manchester City and Arsenal battle it out for Premier League glory, over 10 million players worldwide will be hoping to replicate their success and be crowned the master of FPL.

As a highly tactical - and often complicated - game, the pressure is high from the first gameweek in August to the last in May. It requires consistency, determination when something naturally goes wrong, and confidence when making bold and aggressive transfers. In addition to this, there are several players who have changed positions for the 2024/25 season, who might act as 'differentials' compared to the most popular players.

FPL only has four possible positions - goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward - so there is also room for movement between each campaign, particularly when they consider wingers, even if they can play up front like Heung-min Son, as midfielders.

We have outlined all six players who have switched positions — and there's no doubt all of them could play a pivotal impact in the game. From shining at title favourites to playing a crucial part in a high-pressing and confident 'smaller' side, the players stretch across one of the best leagues in the world.

Position Changes in FPL This Year Player Price (£) Club Old Position New Position Kai Havertz 8m Arsenal Midfielder Forward Ian Maatsen 5m Aston Villa Midfielder Defender Antoine Semenyo 5.5m Bournemouth Forward Midfielder Christopher Nkunku 6.5m Chelsea Forward Midfielder Richarlison 7m Tottenham Midfielder Forward Timo Werner 6.5m Tottenham Forward Midfielder

1 Kai Havertz

Midfielder to Forward

Kai Havertz went against expectations during the 2023/24 season. He was tipped to struggle, just like he did at Chelsea, but Mikel Arteta gave him a new lease of life. Initially starting as a midfielder, by the end of the campaign, Havertz was playing as a false nine. With 13 goals and seven assists in 37 matches, the German was often in electric form. Due to this, FPL is now considering him a forward.

If that was the case last season, he would have earnt significantly fewer points. By delivering 15 attacking returns in his last 13 starts, Havertz would have lost 29 points had he been a forward: 13 from goalscoring and 16 from clean sheets because the rules differ slightly for midfielders compared to forwards. As part of this, he would have clawed back nine through the bonus points system, but it would still have worked out at less — ranking as the sixth-best FPL striker as well.

Havertz's Detailed 23/24 Premier League Stats Matches 37 Goals 13 Assists 7 Big Chances Created 8 Shooting Accuracy 41%

2 Ian Maatsen

Midfielder to Defender

Ian Maatsen only spent half of the Premier League campaign at Chelsea. After an impressive 2022/23 campaign at Burnley on loan, he was tipped to excel under Mauricio Pochettino, but that never proved to be the case. In just 12 matches, he failed to pick up a single assist, yet a loan spell to Borussia Dortmund proved to be the lifeline he needed. The Dutchman scored twice and supplied two assists in his 15 Bundesliga starts and also helped the German side reach the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Now at Aston Villa after a summer move, FPL consider him to be a defender, after playing as a left wing-back for Dortmund. If that remains the case at Villa Park, it is expected he will drive up and down the left flank, likely providing an attacking threat when others do not. The Villans have a kind schedule to kickstart the campaign, so there is a chance for the Dutchman to make a tangible impact at both ends of the pitch.

Maatsen's Detailed 23/24 Premier League Stats Matches 12 Tackle Success 67% Clearances 9 Crosses 8 Cross Accuracy 25%

3 Antoine Semenyo

Forward to Midfielder

Antoine Semenyo has impressed for Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola. The Spanish manager's aggressive style of play and high pressing across the pitch suits Semenyo down to a tee, which saw him work perfectly with Dominic Solanke during the 2023/24 campaign. The 24-year-old picked up eight goals and two assists in 33 matches, which might not seem world-class, but he was effective, consistently doing the hard work to help Bournemouth record their greatest-ever Premier League campaign.

He has been classed as a midfielder instead of a forward for FPL this season, which will only make him a stronger option. Had he been a midfielder in the 2023/24 FPL campaign, he’d have gained an extra eight points for his goals and another eight points would have been banked for clean sheets. At £5.5m, he is one of the best budget midfielders available.

Semenyo's Detailed 23/24 Premier League Stats Matches 33 Goals 8 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 6 Shooting Accuracy 44%

4 Christopher Nkunku

Forward to Midfielder

Making the same positional swap as Semenyo is Christopher Nkunku, who can be secured in FPL for £6.5m. The Frenchman played just 11 times for Chelsea in the 2023/24 Premier League due to injury, yet there's no doubt he has the natural talent to shine under Enzo Maresca.

Even when he first joined, he was never billed as an orthodox striker; he liked to play as a false nine, dropping deep in the process. Yet now, Nkunku is widely seen as a midfielder, looking to pull the strings as a ten, whilst also drifting wide across the frontline. That will excite Chelsea fans, and FPL's decision to place him at just £6.5m as a midfielder means he could be a reliable source for goal contributions if he can stay fit. When he was at his best, he had 83 goal involvements in 119 Bundesliga appearances, so now it's just a case of when, if ever, he can adapt to the rigours of one of the hardest competitions in the world.

Nkunku's Detailed 23/24 Premier League Stats Matches 11 Goals 3 Assists 0 Shooting Accuracy 56% Big Chances Missed 3

5 Richarlison

Midfielder to Forward

Richarlison's Tottenham journey has been a rollercoaster. When first arriving in N17 in 2022, he impressed, quickly making a name for himself with a stunning double at home to Marseille in the Champions League. Even at his former club, the striker was seen as a hero, with some believing he is still one of the best Brazilians to ever play in the English top-flight, yet his whole spell in north London has been plighted by injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has missed 20 matches through injury for Spurs since arriving in 2022.

When he got onto an impressive run of form under Ange Postecoglou in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 11 goals in the division, injury ended his season. Momentum was quickly stopped — and it's hard to tell if the former Watford striker will regain it. With Spurs interested in acquiring Dominic Solanke's services, Richarlison's game time at Spurs remains unclear going into the 2024/25 season; he's missed most of pre-season as well.

Richarlison's Detailed 23/24 Premier League Stats Matches 28 Goals 11 Assists 4 Shooting Accuracy 40% Big Chances Missed 7

6 Timo Werner

Forward to Midfielder

Finally, when Spurs signed Timo Werner in January 2024 on loan from Red Bull Leipzig, it came as a shock. This was a player who, other than a few bright moments, had a disastrous time at Chelsea, struggling for Chelsea and never adapting to the intensity of the Premier League. However, much to the credit of his manager Postecoglou, Werner looked like a different player, full of confidence and thriving.

Spurs' tactics also suited him to a tee, often getting it to the flanks, utilising his pace to break the lines, and then firing low crosses into the box. They're set to continue that going into the 2024/25 season, so Werner rejoining, still on loan, made sense for Spurs. It was not the most inspiring transfer, but it was sensible — and the German will see regular minutes in all competitions in N17. There's no doubt that the 28-year-old struggles in front of goal, highlighted by missing five big chances since January, but if Spurs can utilise his talents as a fast winger who can fire crosses into the box, he may be the perfect midfielder in FPL for just £6.5m.

Werner's Detailed 23/24 Premier League Stats Matches 13 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shooting Accuracy 24% Big Chances Missed 5

Stats via the Premier League.