Fantasy football is a true national passion and the best way to flex some immense ball knowledge and settle feuds among your mates.

That being said, sometimes it is a pretty straightforward game. For example, if you had simply captained Erling Haaland from game week 1, then you’d already be looking at a pretty healthy score given the outrageous scoring feats of the Norwegian.

In fact, as it turns out, FPL is much easier if you just call it right from the beginning and don’t even bother making changes.

The FPL XI that would've done well without a single change

In a tweet from FPL Focal, they have showcased just how easy FPL can be with a bit of luck.

The tweet consists of a photo of the perfect team for this season if you hadn’t made any changes and had kept Haaland as captain the whole time.

Quite incredibly, this team has amassed a whopping 2,595 points and yes, that is as good as it sounds. In fact, if this was your team, you would be as high as 35th in the world right now.

What is even crazier is that this team doesn’t even involve using any of the available FPL chips such as triple captain or bench boost. With those boosts, this team could be challenging right at the very summit.

The FPL XI

Now for the team itself, in goal, you have the Liverpool keeper Alisson, who has amassed 160 points so far this season.

In defence, you have a three back consisting of Newcastle boys Fabian Schär and Kieren Trippier, alongside Brentford’s Ben Mee. The trio have amassed 131 points, 189 points, and 135 points respectively.

The midfield quartet is dominated by Arsenal players with Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli running the engine room alongside Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford. All four of these players have scored in and around the 200 point mark, with Martinelli on 198, Saka on 194, Rashford on 196, and Ødegaard on 207.

Up top, obviously no surprise to see Manchester City’s robot striker Haaland, who tops the FPL charts with 266 points. Alongside him is Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who have 240 points and 182 points respectively.

The bench begins in an interesting fashion with Asmir Begović, who only has nine points to his name all season. Alongside the Everton back up shot stopper, you have Aston Villa boys Jacob Ramsey and Tyrone Mings at slots one and two respectively.

So far this season, Ramsey has 118 points to his name with Mings amassing 128.

Finally, completing the line-up you have Kostas Tsimikas from Liverpool, who has only managed 48 points all season, but came up clutch during game week 25 when Newcastle blanked and the Greek bagged 11 points.

There you have it, you don’t even need to make changes on FPL if you simply pick all the highest scoring players at the beginning.

It is rather demoralising, though, for those of you like me who have been painstakingly agonising over changes week in week out only to be about 300 points behind a team like this. Oh well, there’s always next year…