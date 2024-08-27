Key Takeaways An early Wildcard can impact your season significantly - don't hesitate to use it if you're falling behind.

Transfer window deadline impacts FPL - take advantage of unexpected moves by acting quickly.

Consider using Wildcard in Gameweek 4 or 7 for favourable fixtures - plan ahead and target specific teams.

When it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), few tools are as powerful and game-changing as the Wildcard. This chip allows managers to completely overhaul their squads before a specific gameweek, offering a chance to navigate tricky fixture swings, deal with injuries, or simply correct early-season mistakes. The Wildcard is a strategic tool that can be the difference between a mid-table finish and mini-league glory.

In essence, using the Wildcard allows you to bring out your inner Todd Boehly. You can bring in as many new players as you like, revamping your team to take advantage of upcoming fixtures or form trends.

If you don't get it right the first time, there's no need to panic. FPL generously offers managers a second Wildcard after gameweek 19, giving you another shot at changing your squad for the second half of the season. However, there is one crucial detail to keep in mind. If you don’t use your first Wildcard before gameweek 19, it will expire. Keep on your toes and pay attention to that expiry date which will come round quicker than you think.

With the introduction of new schedule changes for the 2024/25 season, blank and double gameweeks are expected to be less frequent. These alterations mean a shift in Wildcard strategy, making it even more important to choose the right moment to activate the chip. So we've already produced a guide on how to win your mini-league, so now it's time to look at methods for doing this.

Number Gameweek Reason 1 3 Transfer window closes just before gameweek

Prevents players from falling further behind after a poor start 2 4 Major fixture swing

Aston Villa and Chelsea assets are key

Ipswich players could be differentials 3 7 Manchester City's favourable run of fixtures

Erling Haaland becomes essential

Brentford and Everton also look dangerous around this period 4 12 Allows you to change team after most managers have used their wildcard

Manchester City and Liverpool fixtures turn tough

Gameweek 3 - Capitalising on the Transfer Window

31st August - 1st September 2024

You may be wondering why would you change your team so quick into the season? An early Wildcard can make a significant impact on your season, especially if you’ve fallen behind. Hesitating to use this chip could see you slip further, making a comeback nearly impossible.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday 30th August - mark this date on your calendar. As all football fans know, deadline day can bring unexpected moves, and your star FPL player could suddenly be wearing a different kit come September.

Once the transfer window closes and clubs complete their summer business, FPL managers can tweak their teams to potentially add a differential new signing. Acting swiftly could give you a decisive edge in the rankings and more importantly, your mini-leagues.

In the early stages of the season, there may be players that seem like good options, but end up not being the greatest long-term assets for FPL managers. While there are players to avoid this season, there are some that you need to keep an eye on if those transfers go through.

Transfers to Monitor

Player Link Reason Eberechi Eze (£7.0m) Crystal Palace to Manchester City/Tottenham Becomes a minutes risk when at a top club, especially Manchester City

Both teams in Europe which could lead to heavy rotation Marc Guehi (£4.5m) Crystal Palace to Newcastle A cheap option for a strong defence

Should get good run of minutes considering Newcastle have no European football Eddie Nketiah (£6.0m) Arsenal to Nottingham Forest Forest looking to spend £30m on him, he should get a good amount of minutes

Offers a cheap differential striker if the deal goes through

Needs to get ahead of Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi in pecking order Ivan Toney (£7.4m) Brentford to Al Ahli Get rid of him before his price drops even more

£0.1/2m is crucial when considering future transfers

Not in the Brentford squad for their first game Armando Broja (£5.5m) Chelsea to Ipswich Should be a starter for the newly promoted club

Scored 6 goals in his spell at Southampton in 2021/22

Cheap striker option at £5.5m Sepp van den Berg (£4.0m) Liverpool to Brentford Cheapest defender in the game and could become a starter

Good rotation option

Differential pick

Gameweek 4 - International Break Options

14th-15th September 2024

The international break may seem dull to many, but it offers FPL managers a chance to analyse their squads and plan for changes. By gameweek 4, most teams will have settled on their starting XI, giving managers a clearer picture of who to bring in.

Take a look at the Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) during the break and assess how your assets’ fixtures look in the coming weeks. Teams like Aston Villa and Chelsea have favourable matchups after the internationals.

A dark horse for a gameweek 4 Wildcard could be Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town. After two challenging opening fixtures, the Tractor Boys enter a period of attractive games for FPL managers. New signing Sam Szmodics (£6.0m) or fullback Leif Davis (£4.5m) might emerge as strong options.

Teams to target:

Team GW4 GW5 GW6 GW7 GW8 Aston Villa Everton (H) Wolves (H) Ipswich (A) Manchester United (H) Fulham (A) Chelsea Bournemouth (A) West Ham United (A) Brighton (H) Nottingham Forest (H) Liverpool (A) Ipswich Brighton (A) Southampton (A) Aston Villa (H) West Ham United (A) Everton (H)

Gameweek 7 - Manchester City Triple Up

5th-6th October 2024

Gameweek 7 presents a prime opportunity to triple up on Manchester City assets ahead of their favourable run of fixtures. Erling Haaland becomes almost essential despite his £15.0m price tag, and avoiding him could see you fall behind in your mini-leagues. To help you stay updated on player ownership, including Haaland's, we provided a list earlier this summer of the most owned FPL players from each Premier League club.

Players from Brentford and Everton also have a good run of fixtures during this period. A well-timed Wildcard can position your squad to take full advantage of the fixture swing. Key picks like Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo could provide great value.

It’s also worth considering Manchester City’s defensive assets, like Joško Gvardiol, who could provide clean sheets and occasional attacking returns. Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, at just £4.5m, could be a strong player to add to your squad to help you gain an edge during this crucial phase of the season.

Teams to target:

Team GW7 GW8 GW9 GW10 GW11 Manchester City Fulham (H) Wolves (A) Southampton (H) Bournemouth (A) Brighton (A) Brentford Wolves (H) Manchester United (A) Ipswich (H) Fulham (A) Bournemouth (H) Everton Newcastle (H) Ipswich (A) Fulham (H) Southampton (A) West Ham (A)

Gameweek 12 - Patience is Key

23rd-24th November 2024

“Good things come to those who wait.” If you can hold off until gameweek 12, this could be the best time to deploy your Wildcard. Brighton, Wolves, and Chelsea players are likely to become valuable assets during this period so keep a keen eye on them.

However, some of the big hitters from Manchester City and Liverpool will face tougher fixtures. While it may be tempting to remove the likes of Haaland, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold, that strategy could backfire massively.

If you opt for a gameweek 12 Wildcard, it’s crucial to have a solid plan in place for the preceding weeks. You’ll need to navigate the earlier fixtures carefully, setting yourself up for a successful team overhaul when the time comes.