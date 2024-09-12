Key Takeaways Selling high on players after Week 1 makes for a risky proposition, but can be handsomely rewarding down the line.

A recent Super Bowl-starting QB may have a lower ceiling than in years past due to a big free agent acquisition.

A high-profile acquisition for a team hoping to leap into contender status has some troubling signs in his early profile.

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone. With that, half of all fantasy football managers have started off on a positive note. The other half... not so much.

Whether you were victimized by Marvin Harrison Jr. making just one four-yard reception, or pulled off a miracle victory because Jake Moody or Chris Boswell posted 26 points for you -- or the inverse of either of those things -- the wild and chaotic nature of fantasy football is alive and well. And just getting started.

Each week, GIVEMESPORT is exploring a "Sell-High" fantasy candidate at each of the four major positions (QB, RB, WR, TE). More often than not, these players will be big-name lineup choices with some hype around them.

Because it's Week 1, that's even more likely to be the case. It would be scary to part with these players. But, as they say, scared money don't make money.

QB: Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 Matchup: vs. Falcons (MNF)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts wasn't bad in Week 1. He posted 18.4 fantasy points and finished as QB10, which is perfectly respectable. Had an unexpected early errant snap not been ruled a fumble against him, he'd have been QB7 on the week. The biggest takeaway from his showing, though, was how ineffective he looked as a runner.

We know Hurts' yards per carry average is deflated by the "Tush Push", but he looked hesitant to scramble at times and appeared slow in some instances. His historic rushing touchdown numbers, which pad his final output, may be at risk because of Saquon Barkley , whose presence mitigates some of the need for the "Tush Push".

If Hurts isn't providing 1-yard touchdown plunges as frequently as before, his fantasy upside is severely capped compared to some of the other rushing quarterbacks, meaning the man you drafted as the third or fourth QB off the board could be destined to finish at QB8 or QB9.

Moving him and picking up a signal-caller who offers similar rushing upside, such as Kyler Murray , plus another player would help you field a better, deeper roster without much drop-off, if any, at your QB spot.

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots

Week 2 Matchup: vs. Seahawks

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Against the Cincinnati Bengals , Rhamondre Stevenson recorded 126 total yards and a touchdown in a surprise win for the New England Patriots . His 21.6 fantasy points, a total Breece Hall , Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson each failed to reach, were good enough for the RB7 slot on the week.

This success for Stevenson, the bell-cow back in New England, feels unsustainable in an offense led by Jacoby Brissett. The fourth-year pro averaged just 1.8 yards before contact on Sunday -- seventh-fewest among RBs with double-digit carries -- and a league-best 3.0 yards per attempt after contact.

Stevenson resided in or near the NFL's top-10 of the latter metric in 2022 and 2023, but his average was 2.1 yards both of those seasons, nearly a full yard lower than he provided in Week 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In Week 1, the Seattle Seahawks limited running backs for the Denver Broncos to 64 yards on 20 carries. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin each avergaed less than 1.5 yards before contact and less than 1.8 yards after contact.

Head coach Jerod Mayo should be lauded for executing his game plan and walking out of Cincinnati with a win. But the Patriots don't have three months to devise a strategy going forward, and their offensive line is still expected to be among the worst in the league. The receiving corps, at this point, doesn't provide stingy defenses with a real threat. From here onward, their opponent's top priority each week will be making Brissett beat them.

After Seattle, New England is set to battle the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers . Stevenson will have tough sledding in his next few games, and presumably more often than not throughout the remainder of the year. His week-to-week volume will keep him viable for your lineup, but you could take advantage of his strong opener and secure a running back with more upside if you moved him now.

WR: Stefon Diggs - Houston Texans

Week 2 Matchup: vs. Bears (SNF)

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud did a great job integrating Stefon Diggs into the Houston Texans ' offense during the team's victory over the Indianapolis Colts , getting him six receptions and two touchdowns. However, there are some underlying metrics indicating Diggs' role in the aerial attack might not result in much consistent fantasy success.

To start, Diggs ranked third in targets among Texans receivers, recording two fewer looks than Nico Collins and one less than Tank Dell . But what's most concerning is Diggs' utilization: those targets were almost exclusively near the line of scrimmage. His average depth of target (ADOT) was a paltry 1.5 yards, sixth-lowest of any Houston player.

Houston Texans - Week 1 Metrics Player Targets ADOT Nico Collins 8 15.5 Tank Dell 7 15.0 Dalton Schultz 3 4.3 Xavier Hutchinson 1 3.0 Dare Ogunbowale 1 3.0 Stefon Diggs 6 1.5

The previous career-low in ADOT for Diggs (8.6) came as a rookie in 2018. Is it likely that he will continue functioning solely as an underneath option for Stroud? Of course not. But the ADOT Collins and Dell posted is in close alignment with what they did in 2023, meaning their roles -- in Week 1, anyway -- weren't impacted by Diggs' arrival. If that's the case, Diggs will be the WR3 in his own offense, and a touchdown-dependent fantasy play.

In fantasy, you want players that are going to get consistent opportunities. You want players who are the top target in their offense. Using Diggs' name value to acquire a wide receiver who will be more prominently featured on a regular basis -- such as Chris Olave or Drake London -- that went much sooner in your drafts than Diggs will help your team in the long run.

TE: Isaiah Likely - Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 Matchup: vs. Raiders

Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tight ends across the NFL struggled to provide quality fantasy output in Week 1. Just five of them, including two New Orleans Saints not named Taysom Hill , cracked 10 points. That in itself makes it hard to sell anyone high except Isaiah Likely , who paced the position with 26.1 fantasy points in Week 1.

The biggest factor against consistent fantasy success for Likely is Mark Andrews . Despite how things may have seemed to the naked eye in the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Kansas City Chiefs , Andrews actually played more snaps and ran more routes than Likely. The issue for those starting Andrews was the Chiefs constantly double and triple-covering him, making it practically impossible for Lamar Jackson to throw him the ball. If you don't believe me, you can check this Twitter/X thread from Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers to see for yourself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Isaiah Likely posted career-highs in receptions (9) and yards (112) in Week 1 against the Chiefs, but not targets. In Week 18 of the 2022 season, he notched 13 targets versus the Cincinnati Bengals while Mark Andrews rested for the playoffs.

Most defenses don't possess Kansas City's level of defensive talent, nor the unique week-to-week adaptability coordinator Steve Spagnuolo offers. Andrews, as he has been his entire career, will be a big factor in the Ravens' passing success, which will limit Likely's ability to produce big numbers on a regular basis.

However, that doesn't mean Likely can't also eat. Baltimore ran 12 personnel -- 1 running back, 2 tight ends -- on 53% of their snaps in Week 1. This drastic increase from 2023 shows offensive coordinator Todd Monken realizes Jackson benefits more when he has his two talented tight ends on the field together instead of Andrews alone with three receivers.

The Ravens, barring a drastic scheme shift, won't ever pass the ball frequently enough for both Andrews and Likely to simultaneously light up opposing defenses week after week. But that doesn't mean they can't chase NFL history together, or both finish as high-end fantasy options while alternating big games. He may be the best "Sell-High" tight end option after Week 1, but he's not someone you need to move at the earliest possible opportunity.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.