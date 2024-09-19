Key Takeaways Most early-round tight ends are still struggling, creating buzz for a player whose team doesn't usually feature the position in their passing attack.

A late-round running back who has scorched defenses is primed for regression in a split backfield.

One of the biggest sleeper targets in drafts may be reminiscent of a former star, which makes him a great sell-high after two boom weeks.

When we discussed sell-high fantasy options last week, we said scared money don't make money. Sometimes, calculated risks are necessary. Sometimes, those calculated risks don't provide immediate returns.

Jalen Hurts is a prime example. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback not only rediscovered how to run -- picking up 85 rushing yards -- in his Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons , but also scored on a "Tush Push."

We're not dissuaded, though; those 85 yards are the fifth-most Hurts has ever recorded in a game, and his yards per carry (6.5) were the most he has averaged since 2022. Over his last 20 starts, he has now averaged above five yards per rush four times, but notched fewer than four yards per rush attempt on 12 occasions.

Perhaps we're wrong about Hurts; perhaps, after that showing, it's an even better time to sell him. That's up to your discretion. He isn't the sell-high quarterback in this week's column since he was our choice following Week 1, but we do have names just as hot coming off the press this go-round.

QB: Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Week 3 Matchup: at Cowboys

Overall, it was a fairly middling week for quarterback fantasy production. Just four signal-callers topped 20 points in Week 2, and two of them entered the year as waiver wire adds/streaming options in Derek Carr and Sam Darnold . Naming either of them as a "sell-high" feels like a cop-out, so we landed on Lamar Jackson , whose Baltimore Ravens are 0-2 after a shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders .

Jackson was QB9 (17.4 points) last week. 25 of his 45 rushing yards came on the final play of the game, giving managers a nice last-second boost. He ran only five times against the Raiders after recording 16 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, a game after which he missed practice four days later because he was sore. Then, Maxx Crosby came to town.

This offseason, Jackson made it a point to become more agile. That quest, along with the Ravens' offensive line woes, may make him more vulnerable to the rare big hits he does take. We're not projecting Jackson to get injured, but his effectiveness game in and game out -- from a fantasy perspective -- could suffer if Baltimore doesn't get things figured out fast.

With a trip to the Dallas Cowboys this week followed by a home date versus the Buffalo Bills and a divisional road game against the Cincinnati Bengals , the Ravens could feasibly be 0-5 three weeks from now.

Nobody would blame him for pressing in an effort to avoid defeat, but exposing himself to more body blows would hamper his year-long fantasy viability. Trading him now for a QB like Dak Prescott , plus a player at another position, could help keep your own season afloat.

RB: J.K. Dobbins - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 Matchup: at Steelers

One of GIVEMESPORT's RB Sit 'Ems for Week 3 , J.K. Dobbins has provided tremendous value for fantasy managers through two weeks. He is capable of breaking off a long touchdown run at any time, and clearly has more upside than Gus Edwards in the Los Angeles Chargers offense.

The biggest question surrounding Dobbins is this: how much higher is his ceiling? Despite being the more explosive back, he and Edwards have split snaps almost equally. Edwards actually saw one more snap than Dobbins did in Week 2, and received one more carry in both games.

Chargers' Backfield Splits: Weeks 1 & 2 Category J.K. Dobbins Gus Edwards WK 1 Snaps 33 24 WK 1 Carries 10 11 WK 2 Snaps 32 33 WK 2 Carries 17 18 Total YPC 9.9 2.9

Edwards, in his career, has averaged 4.8 yards per carry. Barring injury, he is going to be involved each week, meaning this backfield is as split as they come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In each of his four seasons playing under Greg Roman in Baltimore, Gus Edwards never averaged lower than five yards per rush.

Can Dobbins still succeed as part of a committee? Of course. He could be in line for a season similar to that of Tony Pollard in 2022, when the newest Tennessee Titans starter ran for 1,000 yards on fewer than 200 carries and made the Pro Bowl while working in tandem with power back Ezekiel Elliott .

But unlike Pollard, Dobbins isn't a regular participant in the passing game. You're counting on him maintaining this level of efficiency all year, coming off an Achilles tear, without consistent usage as a receiver.

With so many variables at play, exchanging him -- and another player, if necessary -- for a more versatile back who sees the field more frequently, like Travis Etienne Jr. or Kyren Williams , would be a massive coup.

WR: Rashid Shaheed - New Orleans Saints

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Eagles

Everyone's favorite sleeper receiver , Rashid Shaheed has absolutely boomed for managers over two weeks, sitting at WR13 in fantasy points after the New Orleans Saints domination of the Cowboys and Carolina Panthers . Shaheed has recorded touchdowns of 59 yards and 70 yards so far in 2024, showing off blazing speed while being hit in stride by Derek Carr.

For every boom, though, comes a bust. No matter who you are, this type of big-play reliance is unsustainable week-to-week. Shaheed has just 40 yards on his other five receptions, and is set to take a backseat in target share to both Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave when the Saints find themselves in more traditional game scripts.

Shaheed may turn out to be the modern-day version of DeSean Jackson . With that would come some fantastic fantasy days, but plenty of bottom-tier ones as well. We've not seen the latter yet, so take advantage and move him while he is at peak value.

TE: Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Commanders (MNF)

If you scooped Mike Gesicki off of your waiver wire ahead of the Week 2 Bengals-Chiefs contest, you were handsomely rewarded with 16.1 fantasy points. Cincinnati's free agent addition feasted on Kansas City, leading the team in targets (9) and catching seven passes for 91 yards.

The Bengals, in recent seasons, have not featured their tight ends anywhere near the amount that they did on Sunday. Joe Burrow had more passing yards to tight ends (111) in the first half of the game than he had in any other outing of his career. In all, Cincinnati tight ends reeled in 14 receptions for 151 yards.

Part of this change was due to the game plan, which successfully exploited the Chiefs' defensive struggles against tight ends. Two other factors are Ja'Marr Chase still finding his form after his training camp "hold-in" -- he saw just five targets -- and fellow receiver Tee Higgins missing the game due to injury.

Some of the projected upper-echelon fantasy tight ends have yet to make big dents on the fantasy scoreboard, limiting who we could truly call a "sell-high" based on draft positioning. History suggests this week's showing will not be the norm for a Bengals tight end, so if someone comes calling about Gesicki, you need to ship him away.

