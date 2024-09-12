Key Takeaways Poor Week 1 performances offer you the best chance to get great players at a value in trades.

A top-two MVP-finishing quarterback's underwhelming output was uncharacteristic in a blowout win.

The best buy-low candidate is a tight end who many think has been passed on his depth chart.

The first week of the NFL season is one of the most exciting times of the year. From a fantasy football perspective, though, it can be extremely frustrating.

We go through an entire offseason listening to coaches and analysts hype players primed for a huge bump in production or major regression, then have to decide who's worthy of a spot in our lineup with no real evidence of how they'll actually be utilized in 2024.

At this point, we have 60 minutes of action from which to draw conclusions. Some things that transpired in Week 1 will prove to be accurate translators of how the remainder of the season goes for some players, but a healthy chunk will prove to be misleading.

It's our job to sort through the weeds of what has been to help you see what will be the rest of the way.

Each week, we'll discuss why one player at each of the four major skill positions (QB, RB, WR, TE) is a great buy-low candidate for your fantasy roster.

With just one point of reference for managers to work off of, Week 1 provides a wonderful opportunity for you to take advantage of those in your league who overreact to a single game and make your team better for the long haul.

Fantasy data courtesy of Fantasy Pros' PPR Leaderboard.

QB: Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 Matchup: vs. New Orleans Saints

It's rare to see the Dallas Cowboys soundly beat an opponent without Dak Prescott notching 200 passing yards or two passing touchdowns. But on Sunday afternoon, that's exactly what happened, as "America's Team" dispatched the Cleveland Browns 33-17 despite picking up just one first down in the second half.

After a 60-yard punt return touchdown gave his bunch a 27-3 edge in the opening minutes of the third quarter, head coach Mike McCarthy deployed a fairly conservative gameplan against a highly-regarded Browns defense. This approach limited Prescott's opportunities to push the ball downfield, lowering his fantasy ceiling in the process.

In their Week 2 home opener, the Cowboys likely won't be afforded the same luxury.

No, the New Orleans Saints probably aren't as good as their 47-10 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers might suggest, but they're definitely not a pushover. They're very confident, and recognize this contest is an early chance to prove they're a legitimate force to be reckoned with.

However, the timing seems to be right to give Prescott a shot in Week 2.

Prescott, in a 16-point victory, somehow finished with fewer fantasy points in Week 1 (11.5) than Bryce Young (11.6). Dallas's offensive success lives on his right arm.

If you can take advantage of him languishing as QB22 through one week of play, you'll reap great benefits.

RB: Gus Edwards - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2 Matchup: at Carolina Panthers

Edwards tied Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke with just 3.8 fantasy points in Week 1, making him RB51 in PPR scoring after his Los Angeles Chargers debut. Fellow tailback J.K. Dobbins stole the show versus the Las Vegas Raiders in head coach Jim Harbaugh's first game at the helm, racking up 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

While it's not surprising to see analysts crowning Dobbins as the team's RB1 moving forward, there's still upside for Edwards in this offense. He actually handled more carries (11) than Dobbins in Week 1, and still shapes up as the unit's goal line back. Dobbins also still has major injury question marks, having suffered an Achilles and ACL tear over the past three years.

These concerns will likely prevent him from ever obtaining the full rushing workload in Greg Roman's run-heavy scheme, keeping Edwards involved each week.

Dobbins' lightning skillset made him the more effective back against the Raiders' stout defensive line, but Edwards' thundering role should bode better versus Carolina.

With Los Angeles deemed 6.5-point favorites, the game script is set to favor him. The Panthers placing superstar defensive tackle Derrick Brown on injured reserve Tuesday evening, creating a massive void in the middle of their defense, only adds to his appeal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Derrick Brown became the first defensive tackle in NFL history to record 100 tackles in a single season. His absence along Carolina's defensive front cannot be overstated.

Edwards may be a bit more matchup dependent than some other running backs, but it'd be silly to discard him entirely because of one poor showing.

He scored 13 touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens ' power back in 2023, and could easily reach double-digits again in 2024. If someone in your league is looking to move on, you should do what you can to get him on your roster.

WR: Drake London - Atlanta Falcons

The first game the Atlanta Falcons played with Kirk Cousins couldn't have been more underwhelming, as the Dirty Bird offense posted only 226 yards in their 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers . Drake London, assumed to be WR1 for the team, saw just three targets; Ray-Ray McLoud, a journeyman, had seven.

London's two catches for 15 yards, resulting in 3.5 fantasy points, tied him with Curtis Samuel and Joshua Palmer for WR80 on the week.

Cousins struggled to plant and drive the football in his first game back from a torn Achilles, and the Steelers' outstanding defense made life difficult on every single play. Atlanta resembled Carolina's wayward bunch far more than the high-flying group analysts expected to see.

To an extent, though, this isn't surprising. Cousins, 36, didn't play in the preseason. It was always going to take some time for him to find his form. And with the Falcons' offensive line getting dominated all afternoon, he didn't have many clean pockets to work from.

Pittsburgh may have been the absolute worst opponent for Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson to face to open their tenures.

People who have seen London flop each of the past two seasons are likely ready to abandon ship. But we've seen both Robinson -- from his time with the Los Angeles Rams -- and Cousins routinely pepper their WR1 with targets in the past.

The Steelers were uniquely suited to prevent that usage in Week 1; most other defenses won't be able to replicate such a strategy. The opportunities for London will come, and will arrive in bunches as Cousins gets his feet under him.

Chris Olave and Terry McLaurin represent good buy-low candidates. The Saints' game script after securing a massive lead hampered Olave's chances in Week 1, while McLaurin is the WR1 on what should be a solid Washington Commanders ' offense under Jayden Daniels . Like London, both are set to secure a much higher target share across the remainder of the season.

TE: Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Week 2 Matchup: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

There's no denying Isaiah Likely absolutely crushed all expectations in Week 1, leaving Mark Andrews in his dust when it comes to fantasy production. Heck, Andrews was TE4 in fantasy points after the NFL's season opening contest, falling behind both Noah Gray and Travis Kelce as well.

Likely was a great waiver wire addition if you were hurting at the position, but that doesn't mean Andrews is completely washed. When you look at the game tape, the Kansas City Chiefs defense focused almost entirely on him throughout the game, forcing Lamar Jackson to beat them with other options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus, Mark Andrews was double-teamed on a higher percentage of his routes in the 2024 season opener than he was during any game from 2021-2023.

Despite what the eye test may have told you, multiple outlets reported Andrews played six more snaps (59) and ran three more routes (38) than Likely.

Kansas City did a great job at executing their gameplan and removing him from Baltimore's offensive equation, leading to Likely's tremendous night.

Even if you believe Likely has climbed above Andrews on the Ravens' depth chart, offensive coordinator Todd Monken's personnel usage is another encouraging sign of Andrews' future success.

Per FantasyLife's Dwain McFarland, Baltimore used two tight ends on 53% of their snaps in Week 1. In 2023, they put two tight ends on the field just 11.1% of the time.

If any team is capable of providing two fantasy-viable tight ends at once, it's the Ravens. Likely is the more athletic counterpart to Andrews' traditional bruising role, which creates a combination that's reminiscent of another dominant duo from years' past. They're two of Baltimore's top three weapons in the passing game.

Nearly every big-name tight end flopped in Week 1. That creates a number of solid buy-low options, including Dalton Kincaid . But Andrews is the most proven option viewed in a negative light because of Likely's emergence.

Capitalize on his perceived downfall while you can, because he won't be looked at in such a fashion for long.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.