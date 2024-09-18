Key Takeaways A rookie QB without a touchdown pass through two games is going to be very productive the rest of the season.

Going into Week 3, there are still some high-end fantasy assets from seasons past that have yet to deliver for managers. There are also some faces in new places who underwhelmed in Week 2 . Parsing out which members of each group are going to pick things up, and which aren't, can be the difference between you hoisting a trophy four months from now or missing the playoffs altogether.

Each week of the NFL season, GIVEMESPORT will discuss why one player at each of the four major skill positions (QB, RB, WR, TE) is a great buy-low candidate for your fantasy roster. We'll also be detailing why someone at each position is at the opposite end of the spectrum, as a sell-high, as well.

No matter what your fantasy roster needs may be , GIVEMESPORT has got you covered. Here are this week's buy-lows.

Fantasy data courtesy of Fantasy Pros' PPR Leaderboard.

QB: Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders

Week 3 Matchup: at Bengals (MNF)

Jayden Daniels didn't prosper in his first NFC East divisional matchup to the degree many analysts expected, scoring just 13.4 fantasy points versus the New York Giants . The Washington Commanders signal-caller slotted as QB18 in Week 2 and failed to find the end zone with his arm for the second consecutive contest, but there are indicators the No. 2 overall pick will be making waves in that respect sooner than later.

The first of those green lights are Daniels' efficiency and lack of turnovers. He posted completion percentages above 70% in each of his first two games, and has simultaneously not thrown any interceptions. After fumbling thrice -- but not losing any -- in Week 1, he avoided coughing up the ball a single time in Week 2.

With that efficiency, though, has been a fairly passive nature. Through two games, Daniels is averaging the fewest air yards per attempt (4.4) of any quarterback in the league. As he continues getting more comfortable at the NFL level, his willingness to push the ball downfield will rise, and more big passing plays -- like this 34-yard completion on his game-winning drive -- will come.

The Commanders' defensive struggles also bode well for Daniels to provide quality fantasy production. Washington has allowed a league-high six touchdown passes across its first two games, and will often have its offense trying to either keep pace or make up large deficits late in games. "Garbage time" counts all the same for fantasy purposes, and is something Daniels should see plenty of when not facing the Giants.

Daniels' efficiency and rushing ability give him a higher floor and higher ceiling than most other quarterbacks. Once the passing touchdowns start piling up, he'll be almost impossible to acquire. Getting him now, after he went touchdown-less entirely in Week 2, is the best shot you'll have to steal him away from an opposing manager.

Situation To Monitor: Following his electric season debut, Anthony Richardson threw three interceptions in Week 2 and finished as QB21 in fantasy scoring last week. The Indianapolis Colts face the tough defenses of the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers in their next two games, meaning Richardson's Week 1 performance could look like a massive fluke in very short order. If that's the case, he'll be a great low-risk/high reward buy as managers attempt to pivot away from him.

RB: Zack Moss - Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Commanders (MNF)

One of GIVEMESPORT's Week 3 RB Start 'Em choices , Zack Moss was RB42 in fantasy points (5.7) last week. Analysts were tooting the horn of second-year man Chase Brown throughout training camp, but through two games, it's clear who the Cincinnati Bengals believe is their RB1.

Bengals RB Usage - Weeks 1 & 2 Category Zack Moss Chase Brown WK 1 Carries 9 3 WK 2 Carries 12 4 WK 1 Targets 4 3 WK 2 Targets 1 0 WK 1 Snaps (%) 33 (65%) 17 (33%) WK 2 Snaps (%) 51 (80%) 13 (20%) Red Zone Carries 7 1

It's rare to find true three-down running backs in this day and age, but the Bengals love utilizing one ball carrier and spelling him only when necessary. Had Joe Mixon not been a downright awful pass blocker during his Cincinnati tenure, he probably would not have been traded to the Houston Texans . In Moss, the Bengals have someone they can rely upon to handle those duties and 20-plus carries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Mixon, who handled between 59% and 69% of Cincinnati's offensive snaps each of the past six seasons, has Pro Football Focus' sixth-worst pass-blocking grade (28.0) among running backs so far in 2024. In 2023, Mixon's PFF pass-blocking grade was 29.7. Zack Moss, meanwhile, has the fifth-best pass-blocking grade of any RB (79.7) in 2024, and finished 2023 with a 60.4 pass-blocking grade.

Moss can run between-the-tackles, contribute to the passing attack and stonewall blitzing linebackers. He may not have the fantasy RB1 ceiling Mixon possessed each week while in orange and black, but he'll be a consistent, reliable contributor and stabilizing presence in your RB2 spot. If you've been victimized by the Christian McCaffrey or Isiah Pacheco injuries, he's the perfect addition to hold down the fort while you anxiously await their potential return.

WR: Michael Pittman Jr. - Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 Matchup: vs. Bears

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2023, Michael Pittman Jr. finished as the WR13 in PPR fantasy scoring. He was going in the same range in fantasy drafts this year, often being selected in the top-three rounds. To say managers haven't gotten their return on investment would be an understatement. Through two weeks, Pittman Jr. has 12.2 fantasy points; teammate Alec Pierce scored more on his Week 1 touchdown reception (13.0).

There's no denying Anthony Richardson's rapport with Pierce has been stronger than his connection with Pittman Jr. thus far. However, the tide is slated to turn in the latter's favor. The Colts only had the ball for 19:49 of their Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers , but Pittman Jr. still saw seven targets after earning eight looks in Week 1.

While it may not seem like it, Pittman Jr. is still being treated as Indianapolis' WR1. His 2024 campaign may end up being similar to the one Garrett Wilson provided last season -- approximate finish of WR26 -- but that's much better than the WR61 post he's residing in right now. Better days are ahead, and you can be the one experiencing them if you capitalize on the brutal opening weeks.

We accurately forecasted a slower start for Brandon Aiyuk . With Deebo Samuel Sr. injured and missing a couple of games, the possible buy-low chance on Aiyuk is set to close this week. Eight targets in Week 2 indicate our belief in Terry McLaurin is justified; he remains a quality buy-low option. Garrett Wilson is a great bet to be featured here next week if the New England Patriots limit him on Thursday night.

TE: Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions

Week 3 Matchup: at Cardinals

As a whole, tight ends rebounded from their poor first week to post better fantasy numbers in Week 2. That can't be said for Sam LaPorta , though, whose encore fell flatter than the Philadelphia Eagles in the final two minutes versus the Atlanta Falcons .

Following an 8.5 point output in Week 1, LaPorta scored 3.3 points last Sunday. To make matters worse, Jared Goff attempted 55 passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , and threw only three of them to LaPorta.

Detroit Lions Target Distribution - Week 2 Player Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown 19 Jameson Williams 11 Jahmyr Gibbs 7 David Montgomery 4 Kalif Raymond 4 Sam LaPorta 3 Tim Patrick 3

LaPorta has been hurt by the emergence of Jameson Williams more than any other Detroit Lions weapon. It's important for Detroit's title chances that Williams becomes a consistent contributor, but Goff isn't going to completely forget where his bread was buttered. After all, LaPorta set the record for catches by a rookie tight end (82) with Goff last year.

As the first tight end off the board in most fantasy drafts, LaPorta won't be the easiest to poach from opposing managers. Tight ends in general, because of their scarcity, are tough to buy-low. But LaPorta's lack of involvement could be enough to scare someone off of him into your waiting arms. Bet on his talent shining through in the near future, and make moves to get him on your roster while you can.

