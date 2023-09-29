Highlights The release of EA Sports FC 24 is generating significant excitement for the upcoming Women's Super League season, as fans can now play as their favorite WSL stars in the game.

England's most capped player, Fara Williams, believes that FC 24 will have a huge impact on women's football, increasing visibility and encouraging more young girls to get involved in the sport.

Williams predicts the winner of the WSL, while claiming Aston Villa could be dark horses in the competition after signing a phenomenal goalkeeper.

The build-up to the Women’s Super League feels extra exciting this season, and not just because it comes off the back of a thrilling Women’s World Cup.

The release of EA Sports FC 24 has added to the anticipation for the upcoming campaign, with players now able to compete as their favourite WSL stars across all modes of the game. The NWSL, Liga F, Frauen-Bundesliga and D1 Arkema have also been added.

England’s most capped player Fara Williams, who featured for teams such as Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal during an illustrious career, spoke to GiveMeSport about the impact FC 24 could have on the women’s game across the world.

“I think it's huge,” Williams said. “It's the first time women and men have been put into the same game. In terms of continuing to grow the game, I think it certainly does that in terms of visibility. Young girls can now see their role models playing within the game.

“But I also think for young boys, who probably play the game more than young girls, the fact they get to play with and see female players will put a respect level on the women's game, and an appreciation that actually women and girls can play. I think it would allow for more young girls to be included in football in playgrounds and schools. It's a massive step forward.”

If Williams was on FC 24 herself, what would be her strongest and weakest attribute?

“Strongest, I’ll go for passing,” she replied. “My weakest would probably be defending. I’m rubbish.”

As a passionate Chelsea fan, the midfielder admitted that her dream FC 24 fixture would be an encounter between the club’s male and female players. With Mauricio Pochettino’s team currently struggling in the Premier League, Williams joked that Emma Hayes’s side would be the clear winners.

But what about in the real world? Chelsea are targeting a fifth successive WSL title this season, adding stars such as Ashley Lawerence, Catarina Macario and Hannah Hampton to the already-talented squad.

Women's Super League predictions

“I think there’s been some good signings across the WSL,” Williams said. “Aston Villa have strengthened, Arsenal have strengthened, Manchester United have strengthened and managed to keep hold of Mary Earps. That was key for them.

“But I also always think that [Chelsea manager] Emma Hayes does her recruitment early. I think the type of player she brings in already fits the culture of the club, and it’s something she's quite smart with.

“So, I think Chelsea will win it again, but I think Arsenal will be a close second. I think if Arsenal were to have signed a goalkeeper they might have really pushed Chelsea this season.”

Williams tipped Aston Villa as dark horses, particularly after signing “phenomenal goalkeeper” Daphne van Domselaar. “I think they'll be trying to push, with the recruitment they’ve done, into that top three,” she said.

All eyes will be on the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, even more so because it will be the first time fans will then be able to replicate their heroes’ performances on FC 24. It is set to be the most exciting start to the season yet.

EA SPORTS FC 24 is available worldwide today, September 29, 2023.