Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has encountered 'problems behind the scenes', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

There's plenty of issues on the pitch for Everton at the moment, but it certainly doesn't look any better off it.

Everton news - Farhad Moshiri

When Moshiri acquired a 49.9% stake in Everton back in 2016, the fans at Goodison Park will have been filled with excitement about what the future held under their new billionaire shareholder.

However, since then, things have gone from bad to worse for the Toffees, as they narrowly avoided relegation last season and look set for another battle to stay in the league this term.

Since the Iranian businessman became involved with Everton, the club have spent £731m on new players, but still find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The spending hasn't been smart from Moshiri - buying ageing players with little resale value on high wages.

It's recently emerged that Moshiri has been in talks with potential investors, as Moshiri looks to find funding to help with the costs of the stadium.

What has Brown said about Moshiri?

Brown has suggested that Moshiri has encountered some problems regarding investment and the stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Moshiri's valuation is just so high that it's putting a lot of people off. There are other groups out there who have expressed an interest but have yet to take it any further.

"It's clear that Moshiri needs help completing the stadium financing, and we heard this week that there is going to be a delay to the completion of the stadium. It may not be ready for the beginning of the 2024/2025 season - it may have to wait until October at the earliest of that year.

"So, I think there are a lot of problems behind the scenes really for Everton and it's hard to see where Moshiri now goes for the investment that he's looking for."

What's next for Moshiri and Everton?

The relationship between Evertonians and the board has become extremely sour over the past year or two. The results on the pitch haven't been good enough and the performance of the club as a whole, taking into account finances and recruitment, have been just as bad.

Everton's board members were instructed to stay away from Goodison Park for their own safety, with fans staging regular protests against the club.

The fans have every right to voice their concern about the way the club is being run, and the protests held have been peaceful before games.