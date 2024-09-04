Leeds United boss Daniel Farke ‘disagreed’ over midfielder Ao Tanaka’s late summer arrival, as reports in Germany claim the Japanese international ‘was never the first choice’ for the Whites.

Leeds welcomed Tanaka’s arrival from Fortuna Dusseldorf on deadline day, and the German outlet Rheinische Post (via Sport Witness) gave an insight into why the Elland Road outfit made a late move for the 25-year-old.

Tanaka became the final arrival in what has been a busy summer for Leeds in terms of both outgoings and incomings, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray departing, while Joe Rodon, Manor Solomon, and Largie Ramazani were among those who joined.

The Japanese midfielder’s arrival took Leeds’ summer spending to close to £30million, while £136 million was raked in from player sales.

Tanaka, who refused to sign an extension with Dusseldorf and had only a year left in Germany, appeared as a late target for the Whites, who were desperate for reinforcements before the end of the transfer window.

Leeds secured the 25-year-old’s arrival for just over £3million, but it seems not everyone was pleased with his late arrival at Elland Road on deadline day.

Tanaka ‘Not the First Choice’ for Leeds

Japanese ace’s arrival ‘didn’t please’ Farke

According to Rheinische Post, Leeds’ failure to sign other targets forced them to pursue Tanaka late in the transfer window, and a move for the Japanese international ‘didn’t please’ Farke, who disagreed with the club’s hierarchy over the late deal.

The report states that Tanaka was ‘never the first option’ for Leeds, who were considering other targets before setting their sights on the versatile midfielder.

Leeds had £13m bid for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer rejected while a bid for Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic was also turned down earlier last month and seemingly shifted their focus to Tanaka, who appeared to be a less expensive option.

The central midfielder impressed in Germany’s second tier last season, scoring seven goals and adding four assists, leading Dusseldorf to third in the table.

Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 30 7 4 Bundesliga Playoffs 2 0 0 DFB-Pokal 4 1 0

The 25-year-old was among the three players who made their Elland Road debut last weekend in a 2-0 victory against Hull City from the substitutes bench, with Solomon and Ramazani also getting the nod.

Leeds Deny Offering Joel Piroe

As part of Gustavo Hamer deal

Leeds did not offer striker Joel Piroe to Sheffield United as part of the deal to bring Gustavo Hamer to Elland Road, journalist Adam Pope has claimed.

The Whites, who had a £13million bid rejected by their Championship rivals towards the end of the transfer window, reportedly never discussed a swap deal involving Piroe, a valuable squad player for Farke.

Last season, the 25-year-old Dutchman made 42 appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring 13 goals and adding three assists.

Piroe started his new campaign just as strongly, with two goal contributions in just 104 minutes of playing time, helping Leeds remain undefeated after four games.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.