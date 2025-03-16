Having missed out on promotion in the 2023/24 season at the last hurdle, the 2024/25 campaign for Leeds United has been more of the same under Daniel Farke, with the Whites having been either at or near the top of the Championship table for much of the term to date.

Despite some key departures in the summer, such as Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, Georginio Rutter to Brighton and teenager Archie Gray to Tottenham, Leeds have once again been pushing for promotion, having made some smart additions in the summer to further bolster Farke’s side.

The Whites are spoilt for choice in central midfield when all are fit and have a number of wide attacking options, who are crucial to Leeds’ style of play. Much has been said throughout the season, however, of United’s options in the number 10 or more so, their lack thereof.

After Rutter’s departure towards the end of the summer transfer window, Leeds were left with Brenden Aaronson as their only recognised natural attacking midfielder. The American’s way of playing differs greatly to Rutter’s. If anything, Aaronson has served as something more of a second striker than as a natural number 10, something that Rutter excelled at.

Aaronson 24/25 Stats Before 2025 Aaronson 24/25 Stats in 2025 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 24 7 2 Championship 14 1 0 Cup Competitions 1 0 0 Cup Competitions 0 0 0

Aaronson’s numbers for the campaign are not terrible on paper and he has certainly had an impact in many matches this season, on and off the ball. Since the turn of the year, however, Aaronson has registered just one goal contribution despite playing almost every available minute.

Farke has spoken about his lack of natural options in attacking midfield and that, as a result, Aaronson has had to play, even through poor form. In Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Queen’s Park Rangers, Aaronson, who is on a weekly salary of £45,000, was at fault for the first goal Leeds conceded, blindly setting up QPR midfielder Koki Saito.

At half-time, in a move that was almost unthinkable given Farke’s preferences for later substitutions, Aaronson was hooked for Wilfried Gnonto who, in one half, made a very strong case for himself.

Gnonto Must Start at The 10 For Leeds

Italian would be a brilliant option for the Whites

Despite only playing 45 minutes, Gnonto’s impact on Leeds at Loftus Road can not be understated. The diminutive Italian is a natural winger, but across his career has been deployed as either a number 10 or even a striker. In that central role against QPR, Gnonto simply changed the game.

Gnonto’s passes were far more effective than anything Aaronson had to offer, as was his movement. He had a clear influence on the match, playing a crucial role in setting up Jayden Bogle’s equalising strike soon after the second half began.

Though he may not be a natural 10, Gnonto must surely now be considered as a starter in that position. He, along with Largie Ramazani, has found his minutes limited massively since the turn of the year. While Leeds have enjoyed a strong run of form in 2025 on the whole, it makes Gnonto’s absence no less inexplicable.

An Italian international, Gnonto is more than good enough to help Leeds continue their promotion push on the home stretch of the season. Manor Solomon and Dan James may have kept him away from starting out wide, but against QPR, there was more than enough proof to support the argument of starting Gnonto over Aaronson for the remainder of the campaign.

In Gnonto, Leeds have a player capable of producing in the moments where it is needed most. A player that could be pivotal in helping the Whites secure a return to the Premier League.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 16/03/2025)