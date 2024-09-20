Daniel Farke isn't totally safe in his Leeds United job, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - but the Whites boss will have a few more games to prove that he is the man to take the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Leeds came down at the start of last season after finishing 19th in the top-flight, and having kept stars such as Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and more, it was expected that they would return to the Premier League. But despite a season in which they accrued 90 points, a superb Ipswich Town season meant that the Tractor Boys went up automatically instead of the Whites - and to compound their frustrations, Leeds lost in the Championship play-off final to Southampton. They've not had a great start to their new campaign after losing Summerville, Rutter and youngster Archie Gray, and Farke will have to improve in the coming weeks.

Leeds Have Suffered a Poor Championship Start

The Whites are expected to go up this season

A 3-3 draw to newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening day wasn't the best start, and having followed that up with a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion, it saw the Whites in the bottom half of the table.

Leeds United's Championship statistics - Championship team ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 7 =10th Goals conceded 4 =5th Shots taken per game 15.2 3rd Shots conceded per game 7.4 23rd xG 8.77 5th Average possession per game (%) 60.6 1st

Wins over Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday looked to have turned the tide, but a 1-0 loss to Burnley last week means that they are ninth in the table - and improvements will be needed by the German.

Jacobs: Farke 'Not Categorically Safe' Amid Results

The Whites boss is walking a tightrope at Leeds

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that although it's early in the season, Leeds boss Farke must do more to improve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Farke has won 33 of his 61 games in charge of Leeds United.

And, despite not being given an ultimatum just yet, any further lingering in mid-table could see him lose his job with Leeds needing to be in the automatic promotion race with the squad they have. Jacobs said:

"It's so early in the season, but Leeds have four key games before the international break to show their true colours. "Owners 49rs Enterprises haven't given Daniel Farke any kind of ultimatum, but it's obvious the Leeds boss isn't categorically safe unless results improve. Leeds got 90 points last season, and were unlucky with that total not to go up automatically. The table is still so tight and Leeds could yet end up entering the international break in the top three. I don't therefore expect a knee-jerk reaction in the days to follow. "But what is clear is Leeds can't stay mid-table in the Championship for too long. I don't think any Leeds manager, not with this current squad, can be termed safe if time ticks away and they lose ground on the top three. Farke will know that, but it's not quite time for panic yet. "Leeds are ninth, but also just one big win off potentially moving third."

Leeds Need to Improve Quickly

The Yorkshire club can't afford to miss out on promotion again

The Whites are still the favourites with bookmakers, but West Brom and Sunderland have both had superb starts whilst the clubs who were expected to challenge in Sheffield United and Burnley have both had excellent starts.

If they can't keep the pace following the October international break, it could see Farke lose his job with a new man coming in to bring them back to the top-flight.

