Summary The ten fastest defenders in football history have been named and ranked by their top speeds.

Micky van de Ven holds Premier League's fastest player title at 37.38 km/h.

Speedsters such as Kyle Walker and Alphonso Davies also make the list.

When you think of speed on a football pitch, you are more likely to think of attacking players - wingers or strikers who can break the lines, run in behind, and cause havoc whilst bearing down on goal. It is often overlooked that the defenders tasked with stopping them must also be blessed with speed to succeed.

For one reason or another, most players who operate in the backline are credited more for other physical attributes such as strength or jumping ability rather than their ability to cover distance swiftly. That is why GIVEMESPORT has decided to recognise the rapid defenders by listing the 10 fastest in football history.

The top 10 have been ranked based on statistical data as opposed to reputation for being fast.

10 Fastest Defenders in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Top Speed 1. Micky van de Ven 37.38 km/h 2. Kyle Walker 37.31 km/h 3. Dara O'Shea 36.73 km/h 4. Antonio Rudiger 36.72 km/h 5. Achraf Hakimi 36.55 km/h 6. Alphonso Davies 36.53 km/h 7. Maxence Lacroix 36.13 km/h 8. Jeremie Frimpong 35.96 km/h 9. Hector Bellerin 34.74 km/h 10. Antonee Robinson 34.7 km/h

10 Antonee Robinson

Top speed: 34.7 km/h

The most recent addition to the top 10 as Antonee Robinson's high speed of 34.7 km/h was only clocked during the 2024/25 campaign. Widely recognized as one of the Premier League's top left-backs, the American has continually impressed since his move from Wigan Athletic, showcasing consistent growth and adaptability.

Robinson’s dynamic playing style allows him to navigate challenging situations seamlessly in the highly competitive English top flight. Though the American is not the type of player to purely rely on his pace to get him out of danger, the fact that he has the ability should he ever need it is a remarkable tool to have in one's back pocket.

9 Hector Bellerin

Top speed: 34.74 km/h

If you were to cast your minds back to the mid-2010s, you may remember many people becoming very excited about the potential of Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard broke into the Gunners' first team and was initially a breath of fresh air at a time when his side needed a bit of a shot in the arm.

While his top speed of 34.74 km/h may not be as impressive as others on this list, it was so fast at the time that articles were being written questioning whether or not the defender could beat 100m world record holder Usain Bolt in a race, as Bellerin had managed to run 40m in a quicker time than the Jamaican did when he broke the record in 2009.

8 Jeremie Frimpong

Top speed: 35.96 km/h

Jeremie Frimpong was one of Xabi Alonso's most important players during Bayer Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten season that finally saw them end their wait for the Bundesliga title. Operating as a wing-back, the former Celtic and Manchester City youngster was tasked with bombing up and down the right flank to join attacks and assist the defence.

To do that effectively, the Dutchman needed to possess both incredible stamina and the speed to ensure he could be a threat. While the former is far more subjective, the latter has been proven by his top speed of 35.96 km/h.

7 Maxence Lacroix

Top speed: 36.13 km/h

French defender Maxence Lacroix is one of many stars to have made a name for himself in German football by displaying some extraordinary pace that captured people's attention. The centre-back began making waves at Wolfsburg and during his final season at the club, racked up an incredible speed of 36.13km/h.

It may have been his physical presence and dominance that alerted Crystal Palace to his talents, as the defender made the move to Selhurst Park in 2024. Although he is yet to show quite the same level of pace in English football, Lacroix has established himself as a mainstay for the Eagles.

6 Alphonso Davies

Top speed: 36.53 km/h

During this breakthrough campaign in the 2019/20 season, Alphonso Davies immediately showcased his incredible speed to Bayern Munich fans when he put himself in the record books by becoming one of the Bundesliga's fastest ever players towards the end of the season against Werder Bremen. While this was enough to set him aside, he continued to show even more frightening pace.

The following term, the Canadian would set his fastest recorded speed of 36.53 km/h during a 1-0 away win over Freiburg on Matchday 27. His remarkable pace and contributions on the field have solidified his status as one of the most exciting young talents in football, greatly enhancing Bayern's success. His exploits have since seen him linked with the likes of Manchester United, who could desperately use his explosiveness to kickstart a new era at Old Trafford.

5 Achraf Hakimi

Top speed: 36.55 km/h

Former Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund star Achraf Hakimi has had an incredible football education, given the calibre of teams he has played for. As a result, the Moroccan has become one of the most well-rounded defenders in modern football and is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs in the game.

One thing he wouldn't have been taught, though, is his exceptional pace, which is a natural gift. Hakimi has never hesitated to display this asset either. According to UEFA's database, the Paris Saint-Germain star has clocked a top speed of 36.55 km/h, while consistently averaging over 34 km/h across his Champions League appearances in the 2024/25 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hakimi is also the 10th fastest player in Bundesliga history having clocked a speed of 36.49 km/h whilst at Borussia Dortmund.

4 Antonio Rudiger

Top speed: 36.72 km/h

Antonio Rudiger is one of the best active defenders in the game and a large part of this is down to his blistering pace which has seen him previously reach a top speed of 36.72 km/h. This blistering pace, combined with his agility, allows him to cover ground swiftly and make crucial defensive interventions.

His ability to recover quickly and track back effectively is vital in nullifying opposition attacks, showcasing his value as a reliable defender. Rudiger’s physical attributes, paired with his defensive skills, make him an indispensable player for both Real Madrid and the German national team. He excels in one-on-one situations, and the man himself is so confident in his ability to outrun forwards that he has even been known to mock them whilst chasing down loose balls.

3 Dara O'Shea

Top speed: 36.73 km/h

One name that fans maybe wouldn't expect to see on this list. In a challenging season for Vincent Kompany's Burnley, Dara O’Shea, a summer 2023 signing from West Bromwich Albion, provided a rare glimmer of hope with his remarkable speed.

Facing relentless pressure from Premier League giants like Manchester City and Arsenal, Burnley’s defense was tested to its limits. O’Shea’s blistering pace - reaching a top speed of 36.73 km/h against Crystal Palace—stood out, even if it wasn’t enough to prevent relegation.

He has since returned to the top flight having joined Ipswich Town, but is yet to reach the same height as he did at his former club.

2 Kyle Walker

Top speed: 37.31 km/h

It’s no surprise to see the English defender make this list. Renowned for his lung-busting runs down the flank or his last-ditch tackles and clearances, Kyle Walker is a perennial contender when discussing the Premier League’s fastest players. While he clocked a top speed of 35.3 km/h in the 2023/24 season, it was his sprint against Everton in 2022/23 that truly stood out.

Reaching a remarkable speed of just over 37 km/h, the former Spurs star set a record as the fastest player in Premier League history - until Micky van de Ven surpassed it. Now 34, the Sheffield-born Walker remains a crucial figure in Pep Guardiola’s dominant Manchester City squad and the England national team. As long as his lightning pace endures, so too will his importance on the pitch.

1 Micky van de Ven

Top speed: 37.38 km/h

Micky van de Ven etched his name into Premier League history with a blistering sprint of 37.38 km/h against Brentford in late January 2024, making himself the quickest player the league has seen since records began. Since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Wolfsburg, the determined and dynamic Dutchman has been a pivotal figure in the resurgence of the north London club.

In his debut season, Van de Ven steadily established himself as one of the league’s premier centre-backs, with his exceptional speed proving vital in Spurs’ high defensive setup. Unfortunately, being blessed with such speed has its drawbacks, and the Dutch international has been thwarted by muscle injuries throughout his time in English football, in particular his hamstrings.

Stats via the Bundesliga, Opta and UEFA - as of 04/01/25