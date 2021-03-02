Highlights Some of the fastest shots in football history have reached incredible speeds, with players like Roberto Carlos, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Arjen Robben showcasing their power.

These thunderbolt strikes leave goalkeepers thankful they weren't directly in the path of the ball, as they often hit the back of the net with tremendous force.

The Nigerian players, Obafemi Martins, Tony Yeboah, and Ronny Heberson, have also made their mark with exceptional shots, proving that power and skill can come from any part of the world.

There's just nothing in football that beats an absolute barn-storming thunderbolt. The sort of strike that smacks into the back of the net while still rising, leaving goalkeepers thankful it wasn't arrowing directly at them.

Over the years, football fans have witnessed some incredible rockets, be it a volley, free-kick, or just the sweetest strike from open play.

While finding a way to rank these sorts of strikes might seem like a fraught exercise, as they are all truly special, there are means by which it can be done.

One of those methods is by measuring the speed of the strike. So, with that in mind, we thought we'd delve into the archives to list 10 of the fastest shots ever recorded on a football field.

10 Obafemi Martins - 135km/h

In the ever-evolving theatre of the Premier League, few moments remain etched in fans' memories as vividly as Obafemi Martins' blistering strike against Tottenham Hotspur. Recorded at a staggering 135km/h, it was more akin to a missile launch than a football shot, and it exemplifies the Nigerian’s audacious talent during his spell in England's top tier.

Martins' thunderbolt undoubtedly belongs in our hall of fame. This wasn't just a goal; it was the Premier League served up with a side of showmanship, flair, and sheer power. It’s the type of moment that, if social media was as prevalent then as it is now, would have seen X's servers (formerly Twitter) temporarily crash and Instagram stories flooded.

It's not just about the speed of the strike, though. Martins had this unique blend of agility, footballing IQ, and a penchant for the dramatic. Every touch, every sprint, every shimmy was laced with the promise of something memorable. And that's precisely what he delivered against Spurs – an unforgettable piece of football history.

9 Roberto Carlos - 138km/h

Certain scenes play in our minds with the clarity of 4K resolution. One such moment? Roberto Carlos' mind-boggling free-kick rocketing at a jaw-dropping 138km/h. A strike that didn't just challenge goalkeepers, but seemingly, the laws of physics themselves.

When the former Brazil international stood poised to take the shot, there was this palpable electric charge in the air. It wasn't just any free-kick; it was a Roberto Carlos free-kick. Fans and pundits alike, even now, often whisper: "Did he really just do that?"

It's not the speed alone that amazes – although 138km/h is nothing short of phenomenal. It's the audacious curve, the sheer audacity to think it possible, to send the ball on such a wild, serpentine journey, only to find its home in the back of the net. It was a shot that defied logic, a shot that left us mere mortals questioning our understanding of geometry and physics. No wonder Fabien Barthez never got near it.

8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 150km/h

There are goals, and then there are Zlatan goals. When discussing ferocious shots that have graced the beautiful game, missing out on Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be akin to a football match without fans – unthinkable. This Swedish titan's Champions League howitzer for Paris Saint-Germain, a staggering strike measured at 150km/h, stands as a testament to his legendary prowess on the pitch.

Time and again, Zlatan's audacious exploits have grabbed headlines. But even by his larger-than-life standards, this particular goal was special. It wasn't just the sheer speed of the strike; it was the embodiment of Zlatan's unyielding belief in his own abilities, his penchant for producing magic when it matters the most.

Consider the context: the Champions League, a stage where legends are forged and tales of heroics passed down through generations. Now, introduce a ball travelling at a jaw-dropping 150km/h, bypassing defenders and leaving the goalkeeper a mere spectator. "Pick that one out" seems almost an understatement, for it was not merely a goal; it was a spectacle, a statement, a Zlatan-esque marvel.

7 Tony Yeboah - 154km/h

Yet another Nigerian who loved a screamer. Yeboah's best goals have become some of the most iconic in Premier League history and it's easy to see why. His 154km/h monster in particular was, as so aptly described, 'breathtakingly brilliant'.

It was an unbelievable strike that even left the most unimpressed football fan gobsmacked by what Yeboah did that day. The fact that just a month earlier, he scored a stunning goal against Liverpool to give Leeds United the win at Elland Road - only to top that with this absolute pelter at Selhurst Park under the South London sunshine.

6 David Trezeguet - 154.4km/h

Trezeguet might be best known for missing a crucial penalty in a World Cup final, but what is often forgotten was that he had a right foot to end all right feet. His goals against Manchester United in the Champions League showed just how much power he possessed.

Few strikes resonate as loudly as Trezeguet's 154.4km/h cannonball. In a split second, the ball was propelled with such ferocity that it seemed to blur the very fabric of time and space. It wasn't just a goal; it was a statement, a reminder of the raw power the Frenchman could unleash.

5 David Hirst - 183km/h

Sadly for Hirst, his entry into the list didn't actually end up as a goal. Instead, his ridiculous volley cracked off the woodwork and ultimately came to nothing. How he didn't break that crossbar in half, is anyone's guess.

It's a testament to the unpredictability and beauty of football that even non-goals can become iconic. The baffling question that lingers in the minds of many is: how did that crossbar not snap in two? Given the ferocity of Hirst's strike, it seemed like a genuine possibility.

4 Ronald Koeman - 188km/h

Koeman's dart of a free-kick for Barcelona was the goal that saw them win their first European Cup. Incredibly, he went to the goalkeeper's side and beat him before the floundering stopper could say how do you do. As far as dead-ball strikes go, this one was as sweet as a nut. It wasn't just the speed, but the timing and significance of this iconic goal that etched it into football folklore.

3 Steven Reid - 189 km/h

Perhaps not a name you expected to see on this list but a more than deserving cast member. Reid's unreal strike was still rising when thundered into the back of the net with the goalkeeper's dive coming ages after the ball had rocketed past him.

While Reid's name alone might not frequently dominate headlines, this strike ensured he'd forever be remembered in football folklore. In a game filled with celebrated maestros and textbook plays, Reid's strike stands out as a testament to the unexpected, exhilarating moments that make football the beloved game it is.

2 Arjen Robben - 190km/h

Robben is known for a very specific kind of goal. The Dutchman just loved to cut in from the right and curl it with his left. His finesse was unmatched but he could also fire off unstoppable bullet every now and then. His volley for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund proved he wasn't all about that curve.

Instead of opting for a controlled, curved shot, Robben chose power. The connection was pure, the execution flawless, and the ball torpedoed into the net with such ferocity that it left spectators, players, and even the goalkeeper in awe.

1 Ronny Heberson - 210km/h

The throne of the truth king of power goes to Heberson thanks to his eye-watering 210km/h strike. Goalkeepers face a myriad of challenges in their line of duty, but this shot was in a league of its own. While many might initially think of the missed save as a blemish on the keeper's record, the reality is far different. The goalie might very well have dodged a literal bullet. The sheer velocity of Heberson's strike was such that had the keeper managed to get even a fingertip to it, the repercussions could have been both unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Every spectator, player, and official that day would have been silently muttering a word of gratitude that it wasn't them standing between the posts.