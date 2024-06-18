Highlights Several quick players are at Euro 2024, with the fastest player able to reach over 37 km/h.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Kyle Walker are renowned for their speed, but neither player makes it into the top 10.

Four of the top five spots are occupied by Premier League players, including Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai.

Euro 2024 will be home to some of Europe's brightest sparks this summer, with there being no shortage of world-class talent at the competition. There is an array of different attributes that help guide a player to the peak of their potential. And one of the most important is speed.

Usually associated with names such as Kyle Walker and Kylian Mbappe, having lightning quick pace is a major advantage whether you are covering ground defensively or trying to beat an opponent. However, the aforementioned duo aren't even among the quickest players appearing in the competition. The Daily Mail have revealed the 10 fastest individuals at the tournament, using their top speeds from the 2023/2024 season. These stars are the ones fans should try and catch a glimpse of this summer if their eyes can keep up.

10 Quickest Players at Euro 2024 Rank Player Nation Top Speed 1 Micky van de Ven Netherlands 37.38 km/h 2 Pedro Neto Portugal 36.86 km/h 3 Jakub Moder Poland 36.84 km/h 4 Dominik Szoboszlai Hungary 36.76 km/h 5 Antonio Rudiger Germany 36.70 km/h 6 Anthony Gordon England 36.68 km/h 7 Karim Adeyemi Germany 36.65 km/h 8 Amadou Onana Belgium 36.65 km/h 9 Mykhailo Mudryk Ukraine 36.63 km/h 10 Illia Zabarnyi Ukraine 36.60 km/h

10 Illia Zabarnyi

Top speed: 36.60 km/h

Bournemouth's ascension up the Premier League table this season has been down to key performers such as Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo. One name that can go under the radar, though, is Ukrainian wonderkid, Illia Zabarnyi. The 21-year-old played in all but one of the Cherries' Premier League games last season, and the young defender has adapted to the league comfortably over time.

As shown last season, Zabarnyi is no slouch. Notching up a top speed of 36.60km/h, the former Dynamo Kyiv man is able to create some competition with another one of his compatriots for the title of Ukraine's quickest player.

9 Mykhailo Mudryk

Top speed: 36.63 km/h

Plenty has been said about Chelsea's £89m man. Many have questioned Mykhailo Mudryk's ability and end product and his poor form has seen his value drop dramatically over the last 12 months. One thing that has never been argued about, though, is his velocity.

Mudryk has got pace that would frighten even the quickest of defenders and has hit a top speed of 36.63 km/h for the Blues. He narrowly pips Zabarnyi to the post in terms of being Ukraine's biggest speedster, but having two players with such capabilities at either end of the pitch will offer assurances when defending counter-attacks, and a threat when producing them.

8 Amadou Onana

Top speed: 36.65 km/h

As a central midfielder, being able to cover ground is one of the biggest strengths you need to have in your locker. Not only is Amadou Onana more than capable of this, but he can do it at a speed that many would struggle to meet without having to run from box to box for 90 minutes.

The 22-year-old's frame would suggest that running with such acceleration wouldn't be possible. Yet Onana's explosive power has allowed him to reach speeds of 36.65km/h for Everton in the Premier League. It is no wonder why Arsenal see him as a suitable partner for Declan Rice.

7 Karim Adeyemi

Top speed: 36.65 km/h

There is a plethora of exciting talent hiding in the German ranks this summer, but none offer the 'blink and you'll miss it' speed of Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi. The young whipper-snapper has terrorised some of Europe's fiercest defences this season with his ability to make up a lot of ground over a short distance with his incredible acceleration.

Real Madrid nearly fell victim to this in the Champions League final, and while Adeyemi is not likely to start for Julian Nagelsmann this summer, the option will always be there to bring the 22-year-old off the bench in order to stretch the game in the latter stages.

6 Anthony Gordon

Top speed: 36.68 km/h

The quickest English player in the Premier League last season, Anthony Gordon, offers Gareth Southgate a different option down England's left-hand side. Whilst players like Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze are more inclined to get on the ball and come inside, Gordon provides a direct outlet where he can stretch his legs.

In doing so, the former Evertonian is able to show his speed at his fullest. Having already hit a top speed of 36.68 km/h this season, Gordon could be a key outlet for the Three Lions should Harry Kane come deep to get the ball and look forward for a runner.

5 Antonio Rudiger

Top speed: 36.70 km/h

It's no surprise that Antonio Rudiger has asserted his dominance as one of the best defenders in world football. The German international has all the key ingredients you need to be unstoppable at the back. Tall stature, aerial prowess, strong as an ox. And most importantly, absolutely rapid.

Now entering the final phase of his peak physical years, the 31-year-old showed on multiple occasions that he is in tip-top condition and there are no signs he is slowing down. Quite literally in this case, as Rudiger was able to hit a speed of 36.70 km/h for Real Madrid this season.

4 Dominik Szoboszlai

Top speed: 36.76 km/h

Liverpool bolstered their midfield ranks last summer with the addition of Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai. In doing so, not only was Jurgen Klopp able to inject some much-needed quality into his engine room, but he also acquired a fabulous athlete that had been missing during the Reds' struggles in 2022/23.

Exceeding the likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, both of whom are impressively quick, Szoboszlai became Liverpool's fastest Premier League player last season when he hit the heights of 36.76 km/h. Only three other names were able to surpass him on that list, the same amount who are above him here.

3 Jakub Moder

Top speed: 36.84 km/h

Jakub Moder might be one of Poland's key names this summer, but for Brighton, the midfielder is a bit-part player at best. The 25-year-old made 17 Premier League appearances in the 2023/2024 season and played just 613 minutes. That's an average of 36 minutes per game.

Despite not being on the pitch all too often, the Polish international was at least able to have some memorable moments, most notably in the speed he was able to get on the board. The former Lech Poznan man hit a top end of 36.84 km/h.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In comparison to Moder's 36.84 km/h, Kylian Mbappe's fastest recorded speed in the Champions League last season was 36.1 km/h.

2 Pedro Neto

Top speed: 36.86 km/h

It was a tough campaign for Pedro Neto, who missed much of Wolverhampton Wanderers' term with reoccurring hamstring injuries. It's no wonder that the winger has such trouble avoiding muscular injuries when you understand the stress he puts his body through when he reaches full capacity.

The 24-year-old was still able to light up the Premier League despite his frequent absence, managing 11 goal contributions in 20 appearances. What's just as impressive is the fact that he was able to run as fast as some Olympic athletes, reaching speeds of 36.86 km/h. Neto is part of a Portugal squad at Euro 2024 that is stacked with quality, so if he can bring some of that speed off the bench to change the tide of games, then it will be the most welcome sight for fans of the Selecao das Quinas.

1 Micky van de Ven

Top speed: 37.38 km/h

Most people would look at Pedro Neto's top speed and be astonished. When you then compare it to what Micky van de Ven achieved last season, you would wonder what's holding the Portuguese star back. The Tottenham central defender hit a mind-blowing 37.38 km/h in 2023/24, showcasing why he was a force to be reckoned with in his debut Premier League season.

The Dutchman was revolutionary for Ange Postecoglou and forged an incredible partnership alongside Cristian Romero. Spurs have seen some very quick individuals in their history. Kyle Walker and Gareth Bale both spring to mind. But the stats show that there is a new chart topper in town and his name is Van De Ven.

