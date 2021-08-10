Summary Jay Rodriguez holds the record for scoring in the opening 15 seconds of two separate Premier League matches.

James Beattie scored in 13.52 seconds for Southampton against Chelsea in 2004 and is the eleventh-fastest Premier League goalscorer.

Shane Long holds the record for the quickest Premier League goal, scoring in less than eight seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

The start of a football match can be vital, with teams looking to get the upper hand right from the opening whistle. A positive first few minutes can set the tempo for the rest of the game. Managers and players will work hard all week to make sure they are prepared for every moment of a match, but sometimes all that hard work can be undone in just a matter of seconds.

Indeed, the Premier League began over three decades ago, and there have been some lightning-fast goals between its inception in 1992 and the current day. Interestingly enough, Jay Rodriguez is the only player to have ever scored in the opening 15 seconds of two separate Premier League matches.

His first came for Southampton in just 13.68 seconds against Chelsea in 2013, while his second came in December 2023 against Sheffield United for Burnley after only 15.8 seconds. However, neither of those two strikes crack the top 11. Instead, they are 13th and 16th respectively. It really is quite remarkable just how quickly players have to get their name on the scoresheet if they want to go down in the record books. With that said, here are the eleven quickest goals in Premier League history.

11 James Beattie - 13.52 seconds

Chelsea vs Southampton (2004)

August 2004 was the start of Jose Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea, when the team was ridiculously tough to break down. They would go on to concede just 15 league goals all season, and they started the campaign with three consecutive clean sheets. Then, James Beattie rocked up at Stamford Bridge and threatened to ruin the party. A loose pass from Joe Cole gave the ball to Beattie but with the ball still bouncing and none of his teammates around to help him, the England striker still had plenty to do.

He made it look easy, though. With one swing of his right boot, he clipped an exquisite volley past Petr Cech and into the top corner of the net. However, it wasn't quite to be his day though, as he then scored at the other end, with his own goal contributing to a 2-1 loss for the Saints.

10 Kevin Nolan - 13.48 seconds

Blackburn vs Bolton (2004)

A Lancashire derby that could hardly have started anymore dramatically given the lightning-quick start made by Bolton Wanderers. During the mid-2000s, the talismanic and, perhaps underrated, duo of Kevin Davies and Kevin Nolan formed an excellent partnership at Bolton, and that helped the team gain a very early lead in this game.

A long, hopeful ball forward initially looked to be a lost cause, but Davies chased it all the way to the byline and managed to get a toe to it to put the ball back into the danger area. In came his partner in crime, Nolan, who, without breaking stride, fired his shot into the roof of the net. Blackburn Rovers played into their fellow Premier League side's hands with this one.

9 Chris Sutton - 12.94 seconds

Everton vs Blackburn (1995)

As much as Davies and Nolan were a formidable duo in the 2000s, Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton were even better a decade earlier for Blackburn. With Kenny Dalglish's men chasing an unlikely Premier League title win, they got off to the perfect start in this clash against Everton at Goodison Park, and it was all thanks to the combination play of Shearer and Sutton.

From a long ball up to the edge of the penalty area, the latter won the first header, Shearer got ahead of his man to knock the ball back to his strike partner, and Sutton did the rest, chesting the ball down before drilling the ball home with his weaker left foot. Outstanding play from the two centre forwards.

8 Dwight Yorke - 12.16 seconds

Coventry vs Aston Villa (1995)

This was just too easy. From the kick-off, a clipped ball down the right flank found Ian Taylor in acres of space. The winger had time to pick his head up to look for a target, in this case it was ex-Manchester United marksman Dwight Yorke, in the penalty box.

Like all good strikers, Yorke - one of the Red Devils' greatest-ever strikers - was available between the penalty spot and the six-yard box. Taylor swung in a cross which was begging to be attacked, and Yorke did just that, firing home a bullet header from close range. Coventry had not even touched the ball before they were picking it up out of their own net.

7 Mark Viduka - 11.90 seconds

Charlton vs Leeds (2001)

Leeds United would go on to make the semi-finals of the Champions League later this season, but they did not have to produce anything special to score this goal. It was handed to them on a plate by some woeful, and entirely forgettable, Charlton Athletic defending.

Ian Harte's long-range pass seemed optimistic at best but Alan Smith out-jumped two defenders to head the ball into the path of the completely unmarked Mark Viduka. The Australian had the time to take one touch to get the ball out of his feet prior to calmly placing his shot past the outstretched reach of the goalkeeper.

6 Christian Eriksen - 10.54 seconds

Tottenham vs Man United (2018)

A game where Manchester United were caught napping. Jan Vertonghen's long ball was flicked on by Harry Kane, falling into the path of Dele Alli, who had spotted that Christian Eriksen had not been tracked at all. Alli produced a clever flick, teeing up the Danish midfielder for the simplest of finishes.

He could hardly believe his luck, as David de Gea was left rooted to the spot wondering where his defence had gone. Spurs would go on to win the game 2-0 with an own goal from Phil Jones all but sealing a miserable afternoon for the Red Devils away from home.

5 Alan Shearer - 10.52 seconds

Newcastle vs Man City (2003)

Not the best of the 260 Premier League goals that Shearer scored in his career, but it was certainly the fastest. When the ball was played back to Manchester City goalkeeper Carlo Nash, it seemed that there was no danger whatsoever. One heavy touch from Nash, though, and Alan Shearer was on the scene in a flash.

The former England captain and archetypal goal-getter closed down Nash quickly and blocked his attempted clearance, with the ball landing fortuitously at his feet for him to tap into an empty net. Shearer wheeled away to perform his famous celebration, as a smile appeared on his face, suggesting that he could hardly believe his luck.

4 Abdoulaye Doucoure - 10.18 seconds

Everton vs Leicester City (2025)

Albeit Everton’s fastest goal in Premier League history, Abdoulaye Doucoure’s strike against Leicester City in 2025 sees him take the fourth spot here, having put the Toffees ahead against the Foxes within 10.18 seconds of the whistle being blown by Darren Bond. Leicester’s nightmare start was compounded by Beto, who scored five minutes later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Doucoure's opener against Leicester was the quickest ever scored by a home team in the Premier League's history.

Straight from kick-off, James Garner played it back to the trusty Jordan Pickford who, without a second thought, lumped it upfield to cause confusion. And that it did – Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men were unable to deal with the direct play and Doucoure latched onto his goalkeeper’s hit-and-hope before remaining composed and dispatching his finish beyond Mads Hermansen.

3 Ledley King - 9.82 seconds

Bradford vs Tottenham (2000)

A record that stood for over 18 years. Looking back, it seems quite strange that Ledley King took the kick-off in this game given that he spent most of his career as a professional deployed as a centre-back. Still, after getting proceedings underway, he decided to keep trotting forwards and the ball soon landed back in his path.

Picking the ball up 30 yards from goal, he moved up the pitch quickly with a couple of touches and then tried his luck from long range. It appeared to be a fairly standard effort from the Tottenham man, who is recognised as one of the greatest centre backs in Premier League history, but a wicked deflection saw the ball curve beyond the flat-footed goalkeeper and into the bottom corner. Talk about good fortune.

2 Philip Billing - 9.11 seconds

Arsenal vs Bournemouth (2023)

Bournemouth turned up at the Emirates stadium during the 2022/23 season with Arsenal chasing down a Premier League title. The Gunners earned a reputation for being fast starters that season, but the Cherries gave them a little taste of their own medicine with quick and sleek passing from the get-go.

From kick-off, the ball was worked wide before then being clipped into the box. Arsenal couldn't clear it as it squeezed through to Philip Billing who finished off the well-worked routine to open the scoring. It was a fantastic start for Bournemouth, who went 2-0 up thanks to a Marcos Senesi header. However, Arsenal had other plans. Thomas Partey and Ben White made it all square again before Reiss Nelson caused a frenzy with a 97th-minute finish to seal a famous Arsenal comeback.

1 Shane Long - 7.69 seconds

Watford vs Southampton (2019)

Even if he's never been the best-rated goalscorer, Shane Long has always drawn plaudits for his never-say-die attitude, as the Irish forward works his socks off every week for his team. In this match in April 2019, it paid off in record-breaking fashion.

He charged straight from the kick-off to close a Watford defender down, and blocked his long ball forwards, before recomposing himself to turn through on goal. With the goalkeeper rushing out, Long produced a delightful finish, calmly dinking the ball over him and into the net. Ironically, the Hornets managed to eventually equalise with their goal coming in the 90th minute as the match ended 1-1. Having claimed the record, Long told BBC Sport:

"The manager said to make a quick start and put them under pressure. It's a nice record to have. Ninety-nine times out of 100 you don't block them clearances, but I did and took a touch across him. Ben [Foster] is an amazing keeper, he spreads himself so well so I knew before the game that the dink was a good finish against him - and it came off. Every game we try to force them into a long pass early and show intent from the first ball, I blocked it and it fell nicely."

All data via the Premier League. Correct as of 01/02/2025.