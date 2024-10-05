Key Takeaways Arne Slot is blessed with a team full of incredibly fast players in his Liverpool squad.

Liverpool are blessed with a team full of incredible athletes. The Reds are equipped with all the tools necessary to outwork and outrun their opponents, and the speed at which everything is done under Arne Slot is truly mind-blowing.

This is put into context when viewing the figures behind the fastest players in the squad. Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are seen as electric forwards, but the trio don't even feature among the five quickest at Anfield in the 2024/25 Premier League season to date. One of those men doesn't even make the top 10.

Sky Sports Data Editor, Adam Smith, put together a list of the Liverpool players with the highest recorded sprint speed in the English top flight since the start of the current term. Below is the list of the top 10 fastest players in Slot's side this season, with a shock name topping the charts.

10 Fastest Liverpool Players (2024/25) Rank Player Top Speed (km/h) 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold 34.74 2 Virgil van Dijk 33.97 3 Dominik Szoboszlai 33.84 4 Cody Gakpo 33.74 5 Ibrahima Konate 33.72 6 Ryan Gravenberch 33.67 7 Mohamed Salah 33.62 8 Conor Bradly 33.33 9 Andy Robertson 33.31 10 Luis Diaz 33.29

Alexander-Arnold is the Reds' Fastest Player

He beats close competition from Virgil van Dijk

While it won't be too surprising for fans to see Virgil van Dijk towards the top of the list, with the Dutchman among the quickest centre-backs on the planet, it will have taken some aback to see Trent Alexander-Arnold has actually out-paced his defensive colleague. The right-back has recorded a top speed of over 34km/h, being the only member of the squad to do so.

He's regarded as one of the top right-backs in the Premier League due to his incredible vision and technical ability, but the England international isn't renowned for his blistering speed. There have been a few instances where the £180,000-per-week star has busted a gut to get back and support his team defensively, but he's still an unlikely candidate to come out on top.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite hitting a top speed of 34.84km/h, Trent Alexander-Arnold is still not among the 10 quickest players in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Dominik Szoboszlai was among the fastest players in England during his debut season and the Hungary captain comes in third with an impressive speed of 33.84km/h, just shy of Van Dijk's 33.97km/h. Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate round off the top five, with some of Slot's biggest hitters missing out. The former is the only forward to make it into the top five, as Salah and Diaz miss out.

Salah & Diaz Surprisingly Low

The pacey wingers only just make the top 10

Salah is the seventh-fastest player in Liverpool's team this season (33.62km/h). When a player reaches the age of 32, it's only natural for things to slow down. However, this doesn't seem to be the case with the 'Egyptian King'. Rather than Salah slowing down, his teammates appear to have gained speed.

Ryan Gravenberch is the most improved player in the team since Slot took over at Anfield from Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman has proven to be an impressive athlete with his surging runs through the middle of the park reaching a maximum speed of 33.67km/h.

The biggest shock of them all comes with electric Colombian winger Luis Diaz. The 27-year-old would be one of the first names brought up when asking Liverpool fans who the fastest players in their squad would be. He just sneaks into the top 10 behind full-backs Conor Bradly and Andy Robertson.

It may go to show that left-backs and right-backs are required to reach incredible speeds to get up the touchline to support attacks and then to get back into position when the opposition look to counter-attack. There's no place for Darwin Nunez, who was constantly showing his speed under Klopp with darting runs in behind the backline.

The Uruguay international has been asked to fulfill a different role under the new regime, with more emphasis placed on his hold-up play and ability to bring others into the game. However, to not even feature in the top 10 is incredible, and a testament to the other members of the first-team squad.

Statistical information is courtesy of Adam Smith (via Jack Lusby). Correct as of 05-10-24.