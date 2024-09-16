Key Takeaways "Bullet" Bob Hayes excelled as a track star before becoming a three-time Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL has undergone countless changes over the years. From league-enforced changes to shifts in philosophy and strategy, the advancements in the game of football as a whole can’t be overstated.

With that said, some aspects of the game have persisted over the years. One of these is the value of athleticism, specifically speed.

Being faster than the opposition is one of the easiest ways to create advantages and win matchups. Since professional athletes are continually getting bigger, stronger, and, of course, faster, this list does adjust for era. A certain speed or time in the 1960s will get players more points than those same metrics today.

And we're not just clocking 40-yard-dash times here, as that would be too easy. Besides, game speed is what really matters anyway. With that in mind, these are the 10 fastest players in NFL history.

1 Bob Hayes

Hayes was a world-class athlete

It’s hard to argue against putting anyone other than "Bullet" Bob Hayes at No. 1. He won two Olympic gold medals in sprinting at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and then won a Super Bowl and earned three trips to the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys .

Hayes led the league in yards per reception twice and finished his 11-year NFL career averaging 20 yards per catch.

Many players claim to be the fastest, but few have the hardware to back it up. Hayes quite literally was the fastest in the world during his prime, winning gold in the 100-meter dash in 1964, also topping the podium in the 4x100m relay.

Of the handful of NFL players to have also won a gold medal, Hayes is the only to fully showcase his speed on the field for an extended period of time. As a two-time gold medalist and Pro Football Hall of Famer, he was the best combination of straight line and functional speed in league history.

2 Darrell Green

Green maintained his speed for decades

Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green won the NFL’s Fastest Man competition four times during his 20-year run with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and had rare closing speed.

From hawking down ball carriers to breaking the ball and disrupting the play, few were better than Green.

He reportedly ran a 4.43 40-yard dash on his 50th birthday and was rumored to run as fast as a 4.09 in his prime. While much of this speculative, Green had undeniable speed and is, at the very least, the fastest defensive player in NFL history.

3 Willie Gault

Gault was an elite deep threat

Wide receiver Willie Gault turned heads with his field-tilting speed during his 11-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Raiders .

Possessing both straight sprint speed and dynamic hurdle sped, the Tennessee product made the 1980 Olympic team for the United States but was unable to compete, as the U.S. boycotted the Summer Games in Moscow. Gault later made the Winter Olympics in 1988 as an alternate in bobsledding.

Gault was used as a field stretcher during most of his NFL career and hauled in 44 touchdowns on 333 receptions. Even though he was never the most dominant receiver, his speed was evident to everyone watching.

Now in his mid-60s, Gault is still among the fastest in the world for his age group and has set multiple records in the 100- and 200-meter dash on the masters athletics circuit.

4 Ron Brown

Brown was a strong kick returner

Ron Brown was a member of the gold medal-winning 4x100 relay team at the 1984 Summer Olympics in his hometown of Los Angeles. Brown would then join the Los Angeles Rams , with whom he would play seven of his eight NFL seasons.

He wasn’t an overly gifted receiver, but the speed translated to the return game. Brown housed three kickoffs for touchdowns in 1985 and was named a First-Team All-Pro.

The Arizona State product logged 6,411 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns in his career. Brown’s limitations as a receiver don’t change the fact that he was an extremely dynamic player with the ball in his hands.

5 Tyreek Hill

Hill is the fastest player in the game today

In his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins , Tyreek Hill has redefined what it means to be a speedster. It would be easy to point to his sub 4.3 40-yard dash time or his track and field times as evidence, but the most powerful example of Hill’s athleticism is on the gridiron, as he has the rare ability to make world-class athletes look slow and lost.

Teams are wary of Hill’s speed, but there is only so much they can do to stop it. If they play him like a normal receiver, he’ll blow by his man every time, but defenses that give too much cushion leave themselves open to underneath passes.

Hill’s in-game speed is the ultimate trump card and has turned him into an unstoppable force.

6 Chris Johnson

Johnson was an explosive runner with Tennessee

Chris Johnson became a symbol for speed and explosiveness when he registered a 4.24 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Johnson was electric in the open field and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2009 after recording 2,006 rushing yards and 2,509 yards from scrimmage for the Tennessee Titans .

As a running back, Johnson’s game wasn’t built to last. He was undersized, and the hits from defenders took a toll on his body. But when he was in his prime, Johnson possessed a level of speed that few players in league history could match.

7 Bo Jackson

Jackson had a rare combination of size and speed

Bo Jackson, the football player, was a tad overrated. He never ran for more than 1,000 yards in a season and was a non-factor in the pass game. It should be noted, however, that he never played more than 11 games in a season, as a deal was made that he didn't have to join the Raiders until the MLB season had concluded.

However, as an athlete, Jackson was in a league of his own. Even at 227 pounds, he was always the fastest player on the field and had unbelievable long speed for such a large running back.

Jackson had the longest rush of any player in football in three of his four seasons in the NFL and held a career average of 5.4 yards per carry. While his reported 4.12 40 time hasn’t been verified, Jackson was clearly one of the fastest players and best pure athletes the game has ever seen.

8 Cliff Branch

Branch carved out a Hall of Fame career

Cliff Branch was a more decorated sprinter than a football player when he left the Colorado Buffaloes for the NFL.

Early on, Branch was used as a kick returner for the Raiders but slowly worked his way into the starting lineup.

He wasn’t big enough to run intermediate routes into the teeth of the defense. Instead, he thrived as a big-game hunter and used his speed to slip by defenders. Branch won three Super Bowls with the Raiders, also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections, and is one of just 13 players in league history with a 99-yard reception.

9 Deion Sanders

Sanders was a great all-around athlete

Deion Sanders was one of the greatest athletes ever, and he knew it.

Sanders ran a 4.27 40-yard dash and has insisted that he was even faster than that. The fifth overall pick in the 1989 draft, he would go on to play 14 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Atlanta Falcons , San Francisco 49ers , and Dallas Cowboys, and was a certified playmaker on both defense and special teams.

In addition to his speed, Sanders was an extremely fluid athlete, which allowed him to stay glued to wide receivers. Sanders isn’t quite the fastest player of all time, but he is one of the greatest defensive backs and pure athletes the game has ever seen.

10 Don Hutson

Huston was an outstanding athlete for his time

As mentioned, this list is adjusted for era.

As such, Green Bay Packers great Don Hutson wouldn’t be considered a great speedster today, but it wouldn’t be fair to compare someone who competed nearly 80 to 90 years ago to the athletes of the 2020s. For his time, though, Hutson’s speed and receiving prowess were unrivaled.

He led the league in virtually every statistical category at least once and retired from football as an eight-time All-Pro. Hutson has almost a Babe Ruth-type quality in the sense that he was so dominant relative to his era that it doesn’t even seem possible.

The productivity, the athleticism, and the dominance made him a true anomaly in the 1930s NFL, and his speed changed the game forever, as Hutson was the first receiver to ever top 1,000 yards and is credited with creating the modern routes pass-catchers use to this very day.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.