Key Takeaways Fourteen ball carriers reached over 20 MPH in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

Calvin Ridley was the only player to appear twice inside the top-15, achieving both the fourth and sixth fastest times of the week.

The fastest play of the week was clocked at 21.29 MPH, achieved by ?.

Another week down, another list of human beings running faster than 20 miles per hour.

Last week, we took a look at the five fastest players from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was the fastest player in the whole league at 21.89 MPH, and he remains atop his throne this week, as no one surpassed him during Week 2.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There were 15 instances of ball carriers running faster than 20 MPH in Week 2, compared to 17 in Week 1.

That being said, the 20+ MPH club actually contains the same number of players as last week, as 14 different ball carriers achieved that mark this week. Only Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans hit that speed twice, though there will be more on him later.

As a reminder, all ball carrier speeds are courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats. Note that a player must be in possession of the ball at some point during a play in order to qualify for this list.

Lastly, an honorable mention goes to Jameson Williams , who was No. 5 on our list last week with a speed of 21.03 MPH on a 36-yard reception. He fell just shy of that mark this week, hitting 20.5 MPH on a 50-yard reception in the first quarter of the Detroit Lions ' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

5 Dallas Cowboys WR/KR Kavontae Turpin,

The Play: 35-yard kick return, 1st Quarter

Speed: 20.82 MPH

Another week, another kick return with no lasting footage.

Seven days prior, it was Anthony Gould of the Indianapolis Colts with an otherwise innocuous 26-yard kick return where he ran a blazing 21.05 MPH. This time, it's KaVontae Turpin of the Cowboys, as he returned a first quarter kickoff against the New Orleans Saints and reached a top speed of 20.82 MPH.

Turpin actually returned a punt for a touchdown in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns , marking the first return touchdown of his young career. Despite running a 4.31 40-yard dash on his Pro Day at TCU, Turpin has seldom been used on offense since entering the league in 2022, accruing just 269 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 30 touches.

Anticipate more highlights in the return game this year with the institution of the league's new kickoff rules.

4 WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

The Play: 10-yard touchdown run, 1st Quarter

Speed: 20.93 MPH

Calvin Ridley is off to a strong start in his inaugural season with the Titans, snagging eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, as well as adding this rushing touchdown on a jet sweep against the New York Jets .

Ridley needed every bit of his speed to get to the pylon with Sauce Gardner snuffing the play out and making a mad dash to push the receiver out of bounds. It was the fastest ball carrier speed for any touchdown scored on Sunday.

Ridley also secured the No. 6 spot on this week's list of fastest ball carriers, securing a catch and run for 15 yards in the first quarter, hitting 20.80 MPH along the way.

3 Buffalo Bills RB James Cook,

The Play: 49-yard touchdown run, 2nd Quarter

Speed: 20.99 MPH

James Cook had a career night on Thursday Night Football, dropping three touchdowns and 103 scrimmage yards against the Miami Dolphins in a blowout victory.

His 49-yard scoring scamper was his most impressive run of the night, as he made a couple of impressive reads at the line of scrimmage before bursting through the second level and running past safeties Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland on his way to the end zone.

Cook's run was the fastest of any touchdown scored during Week 2, and he was also the second-fastest running back of the week, behind only our No. 1 finisher.

2 CB Brandin Echols, New York Jets

The Play: 0-yard interception, 2nd Quarter

Speed: 21.27 MPH

Brandin Echols has had an up-and-down career since being selected 200th overall during the 2021 NFL Draft, though this play stands as his career highlight thus far.

Echols was one of the best players on the field during the entire game versus the Titans, posting an 82.1 coverage grade (per PFF) which was the fourth-best mark among all cornerbacks during the Sunday games. He allowed just 1 catch for 6 yards on 4 targets, good for a 0.0 passer rating when targeted. He also played all 66 defensive snaps, the most he's played since his rookie season.

Of course, this play highlights something unique about "ball carrier" speeds. Echols hit his top speed of 21.27 MPH while trailing Treylon Burks in coverage. Despite accruing zero yards on the return, Echols still earned the second spot on this list because he grabbed the interception, and thus became a ball carrier during the play. [In other words, if the pass is marked incomplete, or Burks completes the reception, Echols never becomes a ball carrier and his time is not recorded by NFL Next Gen stats, despite his speed not changing during the play.]

1 RB Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

The Play: 36-yard rush, 2nd Quarter

Speed: 21.29 MPH

All hail the speed king of Week 2: Jerome Ford .

Ford has been filling in as the nominal starter for the Browns while Nick Chubb continues his recovery from a gruesome leg injury suffered during the 2023 season, and he continued his excellent work on Sunday. Despite garnering just seven rushing attempts, Ford averaged 9.1 yards per carry, and more than half of his rushing total came from this blazing outside run.

As a whole this season, Ford has 133 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on 26 touches. Despite D'Onta Foreman grabbing the start and doubling Ford's carry total versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 34 remains the far more explosive back and the best receiver out of Cleveland's backfield.

With a few more rushes into the open field, Ford could become the fastest player of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All ball carrier speeds are courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats.