Key Takeaways Tyreek Hill remains the fastest player in the league, though his age may cause him to fall in the coming years.

Xavier Worthy has already established himself as one of the fastest players in the league.

De'Von Achane has speed at the running back position not seen since Chris Johnson.

Football is a game of many traits. Successful players usually have some combination of size, strength, agility, and technique. But there’s no attribute that seems to turn heads the way speed does.

Fans yearn for players with field-tilting speed, whether they play on offense or defense. Because of how quickly athleticism can deteriorate in the NFL , the list of the fastest players in the league fluctuates yearly. Here are the top 10 in the game today.

1 Tyreek Hill

Hill is one of the fastest players ever

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill is the obvious choice for any speed-related list. He’s currently the fastest player in the league and also one of the fastest ever.

The Miami Dolphins star’s track background is evident when he gets into the open field, showcasing great burst and incredible long speed. Hill is one of the few examples of a player whose straight-line speed translates perfectly to the gridiron.

He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine and posted a 10.19 100m dash in college, but even when he’s in full pads, attempting to track the ball, he is faster than everyone on the field, including his Dolphins teammates who will be mentioned later in the list.

The only thing that could jeopardize Hill’s reign is his age. He turned 30 years old in the spring, and it’s only a matter of time until his speed fades. Until then, however, Hill remains the fastest player in the league.

2 Xavier Worthy

Worthy has wasted no time showing his speed

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Perhaps with a larger sample size, Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Xavier Worthy would have a legitimate claim to being the fastest player in football. After all, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the 2024 NFL Combine , clocking in at 4.21.

In his debut against the Baltimore Ravens , Worthy put his speed to use and scored two touchdowns on three touches.

In a limited role, Worthy flashed what made him a first-round selection. It’s too early to call Worthy the next Hill. His frame may limit how he’s utilized in Kansas City’s offense, but it’s hard not to be excited.

3 De'Von Achane

Achane has quickness not seen at the running back position since Chris Johnson

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins have seemingly constructed a track team. While Hill is considered the fastest player in football, running back De'Von Achane isn’t far behind.

Achane ran a 4.32 40 at the NFL Combine in 2023 and has looked even faster than that in the NFL. As proof, he was the only player in the league with two of the six fastest speeds of any ball carrier last season, reaching 21.93 MPH in Week 3 and 21.76 MPH in Week 6.

It is worth noting that the Dolphins' run scheme has done a good job of getting Achane in the open field, allowing him to showcase his speed. But even with context, it's clear that he is among the fastest in the game today.

4 DK Metcalf

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

For the most part, this list comprises smaller players with limited muscle mass. It’s a matter of science that bulkier players generally lack the explosiveness of their smaller counterparts. But Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver DK Metcalf is the one glaring exception.

Scouts were blown away by Metcalf’s combine performance in 2019, as he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, the fastest of any player ever over 225 pounds. According to Next Gen Stats, Metcalf recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier last season, reaching 22.23 MPH on a 73-yard touchdown in Week 13.

The most famous display of speed in Metcalf’s career came when he chased down Budda Baker on an interception in the 2020 season and reached a top speed of 22.64 MPH.

5 KaVontae Turpin

Turpin’s speed has helped him become a top returner

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys return man KaVontae Turpin is one of the lightest players in the league, listed at 153 pounds. But what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his speed and vision. He’s one of the best return men in the league, but his speed also shows up when he’s on offense.

What’s most impressive about Turpin is how quickly he can reach top speed. He got all the way up to 21.91 MPH in 2023, the fifth-fastest that season on a 22-yard run. For reference, the next shortest gain in the top five was 54 yards. The best returners generally have a combination of patience, vision, and speed. Turpin seems to have all of those traits in abundance.

6 Jaylen Waddle

Waddle’s speed would get more attention on a different team

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle is the third Dolphin to crack this list and was billed as one of the fastest players in college football during his time at Alabama. While his 4.37 40 time is quite solid, there’s reason to think Waddle is significantly faster than that. The time was never made official, as there was no 2021 combine due to COVID-19.

Additionally, Waddle suffered a serious injury in the fall of 2020, possibly hindering him during his pre-draft workouts. Waddle doesn’t just have great top speed, but he has the ability to maintain it through his routes, thanks to his fluidity and ball tracking. Waddle clocked in at a career-best 21.68 MPH on an 84-yard touchdown in 2022 and has the speed to top that in the coming years.

7 Jameson Williams

Williams’ speed passes the eye test

Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

There isn’t a lot of official data on Jameson Williams' speed. He was unable to run at the 2022 combine due to an injury and has gotten a limited number of touches with the Detroit Lions . However, when he has the ball, it’s evident to everyone watching that he moves at a different speed from anyone else.

Williams is oozing with big-play potential, making every one of his targets worth watching. He had the fifth-highest speed of all players in Week 1 this season, reaching 21.03 MPH on a 36-yard reception. The talent is there; it’s now a matter of staying healthy enough to show it on a weekly basis.

8 Tyquan Thornton

Thornton hasn’t gotten many opportunities to put his speed to use

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Tyquan Thornton is another player who hasn’t had sufficient opportunity to show his speed in the NFL. He was a burner at Baylor and ran a 4.28 40 at the 2022 combine.

The New England Patriots selected Thornton in the second round and have struggled to install him into the offense. He is longer than most of the players on this list and uses his stride length and speed to blow by defenders.

Unfortunately, he may not be proficient enough in the other areas of his game to be a quality receiver. For now, Thornton is just another fast player who is lacking refinement. Speed alone can only get you so far, and barring a career transformation, he could be out of the league soon.

9 DJ Turner II

Turner is the fastest defensive player in the league

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since there is so much more available information on offensive players’ speeds, it’s easy to forget about the other side of the ball. Although it’s true that teams often prefer to have their fastest players on offense, speed isn’t exclusive to one side of the ball.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II can be considered the fastest defensive player in the league with his 4.26 40-yard dash and 1.47 10-yard split. Turner’s ability to quickly reach and maintain his top speed makes him difficult to beat vertically.

While the speed turns heads, it's Turner's change of direction that is the most important part of his game as a defensive back.

10 Raheem Mostert

Mostert is still going strong

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

At 32 years old, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert marks the oldest entry on this list. Mostert played football and ran track at Purdue and spent the early part of his NFL career bouncing around the league before settling in with the San Francisco 49ers .

There’s a chance that these years have allowed Mostert to hold onto his athleticism for longer. He hasn’t taken the same punishment as most starting running backs his age, and it shows on Sundays. Mostert reached 21.62 MPH on a 43-yard touchdown run last season, the 10th-fastest of any ball carrier.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All tracking speed courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats.