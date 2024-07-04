Highlights Benjamin Sesko, Leroy Sane, and Valentin Mihaila lead as the top three fastest players in Euro 2024.

Micky van de Ven, Rasmus Hojlund, and Diogo Dalot represent the Premier League in the top 12 fastest players.

Despite Kyle Walker's 17th place ranking, England lack pace at Euro 2024, with no other player inside the top 70.

So many players have already taken Euro 2024 by storm. Whether it be Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest player in the competition, or Mert Gunok's astounding save to ensure Turkey reached the quarter-finals, there has been no shortage of drama, spectacular goals, and tournament defining moments.

The phrase 'blink and you'll miss it', though, perfectly sums up this competition, as the action has occurred at such a frantic pace that it's easy to miss a key moment should you turn your head for even just a couple of seconds. Especially when speed demons like Kylian Mbappe and Kyle Walker have been in action.

But, despite both players being recognised for their sheer pace and ability to break lines, there are several players ahead of them when it comes to top speeds reached during the competition's duration. According to measures taken by UEFA, Mbappe has only clocked the 13th highest speed at the tournament so far, while Walker resides even further behind in 17th place. Here is a closer look at the 12 men who have been even faster than the two frightening athletes.

12 Fastest Players at Euro 2024 So Far Rank Name Nationality Top Speed (km/h) 1. Benjamin Sesko Slovenia 35.9 =2. Leroy Sane Germany 35.8 =2. Valentin Mihaila Romania 35.8 4. Theo Hernandez France 35.7 =5. Dan Ndoye Switzerland 35.6 =5. Micky van de Ven Netherlands 35.6 7. Rasmus Hojlund Denmark 35.5 8. Rafael Leao Portugal 35.4 =9. Nuno Mendes Portugal 35.2 =9. Diogo Dalot Portugal 35.2 =9. Jeremie Frimpong Netherlands 35.2 12. David Jurasek Czechia 35.1

Benjamin Sesko Only Just First

Slovenian 0.1 km/h ahead of Leroy Sane and Valentin Mihaila

If the top three were all involved in a 100m sprint, then it would certainly be a photo finish. Just 0.1 km/h separates Benjamin Sesko from Leroy Sane and Romania's Valentin Mihaila, neither of whom are slouches by any means. Everyone knew just how dangerous the Slovenian was ahead of the tournament, but it's his pace beyond the final line which has caught the eye the most, something which was highlighted when Sesko pinched the ball off Pepe when playing Portugal and raced towards goal, only to see his shot saved by Diogo Costa. End product was lacking from the 21-year-old's game, but he certainly looked dangerous.

Similarly to Sesko, Mihaila failed to find the back of the net while in action for Romania, but his pace made him a nightmare to deal with off the bench. He is tied with Sane for now, but as the German is the only remaining player at the competition out of the top three, there is a chance that he will surpass the others to claim top spot.

Three Premier League Players Crack the top 12

Micky van de Ven the fastest of the lot

Although no players from the Premier League are able to crack the top five, England's top flight is well represented when it comes to the top 12. Three players fare well compared to the quickest players at the tournament, with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven leading the way.

Also one of the fastest players in the Premier League last season, the Dutchman has proven time and time again that he is no slouch. Cracking an astonishing 37.38 km/h in 2023/24, he is yet to reach those speeds in Germany, although he could yet if afforded more playing time in the knockout rounds.

Rasmus Hojlund is just 0.1km/h behind the centre-back, and the Dane posed a threat to defenders as he looked to break lines. No goals fell his way, but perhaps Erik ten Hag can utilise his speed to greater effect when club football resumes. He is joined in the top 10 by his Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot, who is tied for ninth-place. Pace is not usually highlighted as the full-back's strongest attribute, but his presence here proves he is as well-rounded as they come. The 25-year-old is joined by two other Portugal teammates, Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao, ensuring the Selecao das Quinas are the most represented nation in the top 12.

Walker the Only England Player in the Top 70

Gap between first and second a damning indicator for the Three Lions

Much has been said about the Three Lions' deficiencies at Euro 2024 so far, and a key problem has been a lack of pace in Gareth Southgate's teams. While Walker cracks the top 20, England don't have any other players inside the top 70 at the time of writing.

The next two England players to make the list are Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, who are both tied on 33.5 km/h in 77th place. Phil Foden, who's played off the left this tournament, is behind Conor Gallagher for top speed. And because he's played so few minutes, Anthony Gordon, another man who was among the fastest Premier League players, has only reached a highest speed of 28.5 km/h at the competition!

England's 5 Fastest Players at Euro 2024 Rank Player Top Speed (km/h) 1. Kyle Walker 34.8 =2. Jude Bellingham 33.5 =2. Bukayo Saka 33.5 4. Conor Gallagher 33.3 5. Phil Foden 33.1

As teams become more fatigued in the latter stages of the tournament, pace in behind will become more necessary to break lines of defence. Southgate might look to his bench to make a difference against tired legs, but England are hardly blessed in that department.