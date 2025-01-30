Summary

  • The Champions League is filled with some of the quickest players in European football.
  • The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior aren't among the top five quickest players in this years competition.
  • Two Manchester City stars crack the top three.

Everybody knows that the Champions League is where Europe's elite come together to compete for the biggest prize that the continent has to offer. And with that comes some of the best players in the world representing their various clubs and showcasing why they deserve to be among the upper echelon of the beautiful game.

There are many different attributes that make these players so special. For some, it is their reactions and reflexes; for others, it is their innate ability to find a pass no one else can see or be clinical from inside the 18-yard box. However, as the sport becomes less about natural ability and more about athletes being able to operate at the highest level, one element that cannot be ignored any longer is a player's speed.

Some make their name from being quick off the mark and have to learn how to hone that in a way that can benefit them when they step out onto the pitch. Make no mistake though, being quick is certainly a blessing when it comes to this sport. And these 15 players are the biggest speed demons so far in this season's Champions League.

15 Quickest Players 2024/25 Champions League [Ranked]

Rank

Player

Club

Top Speed (km/h)

1.

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

36.6

2.

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

36.5

3.

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City

36.3

4.

Mama Balde

Stade Brestois 29

36.1

5.

Nicolas Kuhn

Celtic

35.9

=5.

Chemsdine Taibi

Club Brugge

35.9

7.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

35.7

8.

Adam Daghim

RB Salzburg

35.6

=8.

Ibrahim Osman

Feyenoord

35.6

=8.

Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

35.6

=8.

Rafael Leao

AC Milan

35.6

=8.

Pedro Henrique

Shakthar Donetsk

35.6

13.

Lois Openda

RB Leipzig

35.5

=13.

Josha Vagnoman

Stuttgart

35.5

=13.

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid

35.5
Erling Haaland
15-11

Vinicius Junior, Josha Vagnoman, Lois Openda, Pedro Henrique, Rafael Leo

To showcase just how incredible so many of the athletes in this season's Champions League are, the bottom half of this list are all separated by just 0.1 km/h. That's how tight the margins are when you've got so many speedsters running at breakneck speed. Of those, three fall below the rest, clocking in at 35.5 km/h to be exact.

The man who scored the goal to seal last year's Champions League final sits as the footnote, with Vinicius Junior taking 15th spot behind a certain Galactico teammate that we will get to later. He is joined by Stuttgart defender Josha Vagnoman and RB Leipzig frontman Lois Openda, with nothing to separate the trio.

The remaining two who fall into the bottom five purely on a technicality are Shakhtar Donetsk's Pedro Henrique and AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao. The latter has been using his incredible pace to turn himself into one of the best players in Serie A over the last few seasons, and it is clear he has also been bringing that to European competitions too.

Adama Traore (Wolves), Kylian Mbappe (France), Kyle Walker (Man City)
9

10-6

Alphonso Davies, Ibrahim Osman, Adam Daghim, Kylian Mbappe, Chemsdine Taibi