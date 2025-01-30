Summary The Champions League is filled with some of the quickest players in European football.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior aren't among the top five quickest players in this years competition.

Two Manchester City stars crack the top three.

Everybody knows that the Champions League is where Europe's elite come together to compete for the biggest prize that the continent has to offer. And with that comes some of the best players in the world representing their various clubs and showcasing why they deserve to be among the upper echelon of the beautiful game.

There are many different attributes that make these players so special. For some, it is their reactions and reflexes; for others, it is their innate ability to find a pass no one else can see or be clinical from inside the 18-yard box. However, as the sport becomes less about natural ability and more about athletes being able to operate at the highest level, one element that cannot be ignored any longer is a player's speed.

Some make their name from being quick off the mark and have to learn how to hone that in a way that can benefit them when they step out onto the pitch. Make no mistake though, being quick is certainly a blessing when it comes to this sport. And these 15 players are the biggest speed demons so far in this season's Champions League.

15 Quickest Players 2024/25 Champions League [Ranked] Rank Player Club Top Speed (km/h) 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 36.6 2. Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain 36.5 3. Matheus Nunes Manchester City 36.3 4. Mama Balde Stade Brestois 29 36.1 5. Nicolas Kuhn Celtic 35.9 =5. Chemsdine Taibi Club Brugge 35.9 7. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 35.7 8. Adam Daghim RB Salzburg 35.6 =8. Ibrahim Osman Feyenoord 35.6 =8. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 35.6 =8. Rafael Leao AC Milan 35.6 =8. Pedro Henrique Shakthar Donetsk 35.6 13. Lois Openda RB Leipzig 35.5 =13. Josha Vagnoman Stuttgart 35.5 =13. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 35.5

To showcase just how incredible so many of the athletes in this season's Champions League are, the bottom half of this list are all separated by just 0.1 km/h. That's how tight the margins are when you've got so many speedsters running at breakneck speed. Of those, three fall below the rest, clocking in at 35.5 km/h to be exact.

The man who scored the goal to seal last year's Champions League final sits as the footnote, with Vinicius Junior taking 15th spot behind a certain Galactico teammate that we will get to later. He is joined by Stuttgart defender Josha Vagnoman and RB Leipzig frontman Lois Openda, with nothing to separate the trio.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Junior is the fourth highest scorer in the 2024/25 Champions League season with seven goals.

The remaining two who fall into the bottom five purely on a technicality are Shakhtar Donetsk's Pedro Henrique and AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao. The latter has been using his incredible pace to turn himself into one of the best players in Serie A over the last few seasons, and it is clear he has also been bringing that to European competitions too.

Alphonso Davies, Ibrahim Osman, Adam Daghim, Kylian Mbappe, Chemsdine Taibi