The beautiful game, from the abyss of Sunday League to Champions League-quality outfits, has always been about athleticism – and a pivotal fragment to that is sheer pace. And with the ever-growing physicality of European football, the need to be quick will only increase.

Whether it is for a centre forward, tasked with darting beyond a barricade of defenders, or for a defender to rescue their team from conceding a goalscoring opportunity – boasting pace is a welcome sight for custodians earning their corn in all corners in Europe.

But which managers from the continent’s top five leagues have been blessed with the quickest players this term? Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven missed out on the top 10 – but which names are included?

10 Fastest Players Across Europe's Top 5 Leagues in 2024/25 Rank Player Team Maximum Speed (km/h) 1. Abde Ezzalzouli Real Betis 35.5 2. Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain 35.3 3. Andrei Ratiu Rayo Vallecano 35.1 4. Diego Moreira Strasbourg 34.9 5. Emanuel Emegha Strasbourg 34.9 6. Antonee Robinson Fulham 34.7 7. Erling Haaland Manchester City 34.6 8. Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest 34.5 9. Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham United 34.2 10. Raoul Bellanova Atalanta 34.1

1 Abde Ezzalzouli, Real Betis

Maximum speed: 35.5 km/h

The Moroccan winger of Real Betis, Abde Ezzalzouli, has reached a top speed of 35.5 km/h this season, which sees him take home the gold medal ahead of some of the biggest names in European football. Albeit one of the lesser-known talents on this list, the youngster – who moved from none other than Barcelona two summers ago – has a very bright future.

With a tendency to make off-the-ball runs to provide his team with extra space, it’s no surprise to see Ezzalzouli top the charts, though the left-winger is yet to reach the heights that many expected him to when on the books at the Nou Camp. Watch this space!

2 Bradley Barcola, Paris Saint-Germain

Maximum speed: 35.3 km/h

Watching Bradley Barcola breeze past defenders in the French capital is becoming something of a typical sight. As has been his glut of strikes hitting the back of the net, largely using his favoured right foot, with him hitting the 10-goal mark in France’s top tier just 11 games into the season.

Lyon-born, Barcola took a leap of faith in the summer and joined Paris Saint-Germain as they embarked on their post-Mbappe era, but has quickly become one of their go-to men from an attacking perspective. An 11-cap international for Didier Deschamps’ side, Barcola’s top speed, this season, has been 35.3 km/h.

3 Andrei Ratiu, Rayo Vallecano

Maximum speed: 35.1 km/h

Rounding out the podium places is another La Liga ace, namely Rayo Vallecano right-back Andreia Ratiu, who has been capped at international level on 26 occasions. Despite being a right-back, the Villarreal academy graduate has displayed his willingness to maraud up the flank and be the difference-maker downfield.

That is reflected in his goal involvement tally this season, which stands at a respectable one goal and an assist apiece. Well remembered for sporting blue hair throughout Euro 2024 for his native Romania, the 26-year-old has been the third-fastest player across Europe’s top five leagues this term, clocking a speed of 35.1 km/h.

4 Diego Moreira, Strasbourg

Maximum speed: 34.9 km/h

When Chelsea secured the signature of Diego Moreira from French outfit Lyon, there was hope he could be a future talent at Stamford Bridge. Sold to sister club Strasbourg in the summer, the 20-year-old’s talent has come on leaps and bounds – and it may have Enzo Maresca screwing at the fact that he’s been shipped off.

Irrespective of what happens in the future, it cannot be understated how quick the dynamic left-back – who has clocked a speed of 34.9 km/h – truly is. By virtue of chalking up plenty of minutes for his new side, he has had the opportunity to show the world, especially those in Europe, what he’s capable of.

5 Emanuel Emegha, Strasbourg

Maximum speed: 34.9 km/h

A platinum-haired centre forward making himself known in Ligue 1, Emanuel Emegha is used to putting on the afterburners to get in behind defences in France. Notching the same speed as his club teammate, Moreira, defenders will begin to think twice when giving the 21-year-old hotshot an ounce of space.

So far in 2024/25, across eight outings in the French top flight, the Dutchman has notched three goals and one assist – but his relative lack of goals is no taint on his ability. His quick feet, combined with his willingness to run himself in the ground at some speed, has always been prevalent.

6 Antonee Robinson, Fulham

Maximum speed: 34.7 km/h