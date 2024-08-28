Key Takeaways Kylian Mbappe tops EA FC 25's fastest players list with a staggering pace rating of 97, according to leaks.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi also make up the top three fastest players.

Gareth Bale, one of the newly-added icons, also takes a place among the 10 fastest players in the upcoming video game.

With EA Sports FC 25 just around the corner, fans are buzzing to learn the statistics and ratings of all their favourite players. Well, the 10 fastest players in the game have now been leaked, with some huge names featuring.

This information comes courtesy of an X user. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior feature among the quickest men in the upcoming game, but what order do they fall in? Well, that exact question is answered below.

10 Fastest Players in EA FC 25 Rank Player Club Pace 1 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 97 2 Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund 96 3 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 96 4 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 95 5 Theo Hernandez AC Milan 95 6 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 95 7 Gareth Bale N/A 95 8 Moussa Diaby Al-Ittihad 95 9 Rafael Leao AC Milan 94 10 Inaki Williams Athletic Club 94

1 Kylian Mbappe

Pace: 97

Kylian Mbappe isn't only the best signing of the summer 2024 transfer window, but Real Madrid's newest addition is among the fastest players in world football. This is reflected in his status as the quickest footballer in the upcoming game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe was also the fastest player in EA FC 24, with the Frenchman given a pace rating of 97.

His lightning speed was just one of the reasons Los Blancos were so desperate to secure his services following the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. Mbappe has been a main feature in EA Sports games in recent years, and he looks set to be a devastating forward for many years to come. His blistering speed with and without the ball makes the Frenchman a frightening prospect to come up against.

2 Karim Adeyemi

Pace: 96

Karim Adeyemi played a huge role in Borussia Dortmund's incredible run to the Champions League final earlier in 2024. The German winger's incredible speed off the mark is a nightmare for any opposing defender to deal with, which is displayed by his place just behind Mbappe in these rankings.

Being handed 96 pace for the upcoming video game, he is the joint-second fastest player on offer and will be one that many players will look to get into their Ultimate Team as soon as they can. Whether it's chasing an ambitious ball over the opposing backline or chasing down a full-back, the 22-year-old does everything at an unbelievable speed.

3 Vinicus Junior

Pace: 96

Alongside Adeyemi on 96 pace is Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior. The fact that he now lines up alongside Mbappe at club level must strike fear into La Liga defences on a weekly basis. If you can catch one of the speed demons, the other will likely get away from you.

Vinicius Jr would likely argue his case to be level on pace with his new teammate, but he narrowly misses out on this occasion. His incredible dribbling ability and skill moves take Vinicius to a whole new level in the game, as he's near impossible to dispossess at the best of times. He's certainly one to watch out for this year.

4 Yankuba Minteh

Pace: 95

One of Brighton's most recent pieces of smart recruitment. Yankuba Miteh had an incredible 2023/24 season on loan at Feyenoord under new Liverpool boss Arne Slot. Many eyebrows were raised when his parent club, Newcastle United, were so willing to part ways with the dynamic attacker.

While it's true that the Magpies needed to raise funds to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, Minteh has already drawn comparisons to ex-Liverpool and Southampton forward Sadio Mane. Everyone will remember the lightning speed Mane brought to the English league, and Minteh looks set to replicate exactly that with the Seagulls.

5 Theo Hernandez

Pace: 95

Regular players of EA Sports' video games will be well aware that Theo Hernandez has got serious pace to burn. The AC Milan and France full-back has been one of the fastest players in the game for many years now, and this year will be no different.

Serie A wingers have a torrid time trying to get away from the 26-year-old while opposing full-backs struggle to deal with his burst forward. Hernandez is the complete package on the left-hand side of Milan's backline and will be a staple of many people's Ultimate Teams this time out.

6 Alphonso Davies

Pace: 95

Competing with Hernandez to make it into players' line-ups will be Alphonso Davies. The Canada international broke onto the scene as one of the most daunting and rapid prospects the game has seen in a long time.

He's now got the experience to match his clean pair of heels, and Davies is always one of the most sought-after players in his position in the game. His potential move to Real Madrid in 2025 could see his price go up even more in the next game, as Davies could form one of the quickest left sides in football history, alongside Vinicius Junior.

7 Gareth Bale

Pace: 95

One of the newly-added icons in the new version of the game, Gareth Bale, understandably, features among the quickest men in EA FC 25. The Welshman was as fast as he was powerful at the peak of his powers and would likely still give the current stars of today a run for their money on a racing track.

He's one of the best players to have been produced by a British nation and will go down as one of the finest players in Real Madrid's history. Bale's rise to stardom started when he tormented Brazilian legend Maicon in the Champions League for Tottenham, with his acceleration and frightening sprinting ability tearing the Inter Milan full-back apart.

8 Moussa Diaby

Pace: 95

One of the latest big-money moves to the Saudi Pro League, Moussa Diaby, was one of the hottest prospects in Europe only two years ago. A move to Aston Villa may have done his reputation no real favours, but everyone is still well aware of the pace the Frenchman possesses.

His pace stat in EA FC doesn't look like it will be taking a beating despite an underwhelming campaign at Villa Park. Diaby regularly out-paced defenders in the Premier League but struggled to fit into Unai Emery's system. His time in the Middle East is likely to be more fruitful as the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man won't run into as physically dominating athletes as he did in the English game.

9 Rafael Leao

Pace: 94

Known for having one of the biggest smiles in world football, Rafael Leao is just as notorious for the incredible speed he's shown over the years. The Portuguese star has been one of the most rapid players in the Italian top-flight for several seasons and will once again be among the quickest players in the game.

He does just narrowly miss out on being on par with the likes of Bale and Davies, but Leao is still one of those players that strikes fear into the opposition EA FC player. His dribbling ability and strong frame allow the 25-year-old to be one of the most physically impressive athletes in European football.

10 Inaki Williams

Pace: 94

A lot of the talk about the Williams name at Athletic Club in recent times has been about Nico, the younger brother. The 21-year-old lit up Euro 2024 with multiple electric displays. However, he isn't the member of the family to break into EA FC's 10 fastest players.

Instead, his older sibling, Inaki, shows the less experienced man how it's done, as the Ghana international has reportedly been handed 94 pace for the upcoming release. Williams has been a top player throughout his time in La Liga and continues to be an explosive force leading the line for the Basque club.