When Mykhailo Mudryk entered the fray for Chelsea against Liverpool back in January, he quite literally burst onto the scene.

In what was a bright cameo for the Blues at Anfield, the Ukrainian set the fastest speed in the Premier League this season.

But not only has he not kicked on in the way many Chelsea fans might have hoped he would this season, but he has also lost top-spot to another pacey winger.

Opta has been recording the pace of players for the entire campaign, and players at seven different teams have cracked the top ten rankings so far.

That could all change again in the coming weeks, but here are the top 10 speedsters in the Premier League this season, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The 10 fastest players in the Premier League in 2022/23

10. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) - 22.28 mph

9. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) - 22.36 mph

8. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) - 22.41 mph

7. Denis Zakaria (Chelsea) - 22.42 mph

6. Erling Haaland (Man City) - 22.50 mph

5. Matheus Nunes (Wolves) - 22.57 mph

4. Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) - 22.68 mph

3. Anthony Gordon (Everton) - 22.74 mph

2. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) - 22.76 mph

1. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) - 22.80 mph

The Premier League's fastest player has changed multiple times in 2022/23

Johnson snatching top-spot from Mudryk is not the first time that someone has broken an existing record this season.

Mudryk himself stole the position from Newcastle winger Gordon, who reached 22.74 mph while playing for Everton against Crystal Palace.

He had snatched the position from Nunez, with the attacker reaching 22.68 mph against West Ham in October.

Fractional differences between all four men.

The first three names in the top 10 are all from the same team, with Arsenal players proving that they are no slouches.

Martinelli in particular has showcased this on several occasions, with the combination of his pace, technical ability on the ball, and clinical finishing making him a nightmare for opposition teams.

And although they might not have had as many opportunities as they would have liked, both Tierney and Nelson have clocked incredibly fast speeds during the course of the season.

Not bad options to bring off the bench against tired legs.

Chelsea midfielder would give Mudryk a stiff test in the pace department

One of the more surprising names on this list is Zakaria, with the defensive midfielder not too far behind pacey winger Mudryk.

In fact, the Swiss international is less than half a mile-per-hour slower than the Ukrainian.

His season has been riddled with injuries unfortunately, meaning that Chelsea fans have not seen as much of the on-loan midfielder as they might have wanted.

But no matter where he plays his football next season, Zakaria’s pace allows him to break lines and recover well, making him an important asset to any team.

Two men who both arrived in the summer of 2022 were Haaland and Nunez, and the pair have also clocked high speeds.

Haaland honestly seems to be the complete striker, able to play as a target man who can get on the end of crosses or someone who can cause a nightmare for defenders with his pace in behind.

While Haaland has used his abilities to score tons of goals, the same can’t be said of Nunez.

The Uruguayan has certainly shown glimpses of potential that he exhibited in abundance while at Benfica, but he needs to now become more consistent.

Nevertheless, his speed makes him dangerous for Liverpool. He has the foundations to be an elite Premier League player, and under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage, he will improve as rapidly as he moves.

Speedster from Nottingham Forest tops the list

His team might be staring at relegation in their first season back in the top flight, but one man who does not need to worry about his future is Johnson.

The Welshman has been one of the young players of the season, and his output of eight goals and two assists for Forest is commendable given how small a chance of survival they had.

Along with output and ability on the ball, he is lightning-quick in behind, travelling large distances in short amounts of time.

He illustrated this in Forest’s 1-1 draw against Man City, hitting a top speed of 22.80 mph at the City Ground, and dislodging Mudryk’s record for the season.

Johnson's incredible speed looks set to be vital to Steve Cooper's side as they fight to secure their Premier League status between now and the end of the season.